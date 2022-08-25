 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   The UXBs of Madison County   (krtv.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Police, Madison County Sheriff's deputies, Madison County Communications Center, Sheriff's Office, news release, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Nitroglycerin, Explosive Ordnance Disposal  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 5:41 PM



4 Comments     (+0 »)
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm....driven that road many times, getting a kick, etc.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Leftovers from the last horse carcass disposal roundup?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: The Sheriff's Office Licking the Boot said: "This incident is not only an example of the bravery of America's service members, law enforcement, emergency medical services and firefighters, but also demonstrates the danger of holding onto unexploded ordnance.


lol
Men In Black - A Series of Simple Tests
Youtube NzWNBbY-zSE
 
Huntceet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just some old codgers stump blowing dynamite.
 
