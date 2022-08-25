 Skip to content
(The Olive Press (Spain))   Simultaneous droughts in the US and Spain highlight important cultural differences between the countries: Spain's drying reservoirs are revealing beautiful archaeological sites, while those in the US reveal murder victims and abandoned vehicles   (theolivepress.es) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BTW, "Severe heat and droughts are wreaking havoc across the globe. The summer of 2022 has seen significant, sustained drought across the globe, from Europe to China to the US and Africa, and has brought with it serious ripple effects, from energy shortages to severe food insecurity."

This could maybe mean something.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the guns used to kill those murder victims!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Olive Press is the exercise Popeye does to beef up his forearms.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) and General Francisco Franco's dictatorship, fascist troops killed tens of thousands of people and threw them into mass graves.

just saying
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: BTW, "Severe heat and droughts are wreaking havoc across the globe. The summer of 2022 has seen significant, sustained drought across the globe, from Europe to China to the US and Africa, and has brought with it serious ripple effects, from energy shortages to severe food insecurity."

This could maybe mean something.


Nope, not possible.  Climate change is a hoax... my TV said so!
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The United States is basically a 3rd world nation where murders happen everyday.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
". . . while those in the US reveal murder victims and abandoned vehicles"

Look at the bright side: Perhaps Jimmy Hoffa will finally be found.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: The Olive Press is the exercise Popeye does to beef up his forearms.


When he says "me spinach", he's referring to her vagina.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we submerge the ugly stuff while Spain does it to the good stuff. And that's better how?
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: BTW, "Severe heat and droughts are wreaking havoc across the globe. The summer of 2022 has seen significant, sustained drought across the globe, from Europe to China to the US and Africa, and has brought with it serious ripple effects, from energy shortages to severe food insecurity."

This could maybe mean something.


I'm thinking by Friday
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatabout the 30 Nazi ships revealed in the Danube or or or that we are a nation of Eurotrash immigrants or that native Americans just appreciated the beauty of the land until we set them right? Huh? Look at Stone Mountain.

/ we suck
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: So we submerge the ugly stuff while Spain does it to the good stuff. And that's better how?


More like we demolished the good stuff because Europeans didn't value native structures.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo!  Free cars, guns, and corpses!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same in China for the architecture and historical relics, like Spain, or the Danube, of just about everywhere.  It won't stop until they discover where all the climate deniers bodies are.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Do they have a Boat monument to the Sun God?
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: During the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) and General Francisco Franco's dictatorship, fascist troops killed tens of thousands of people and threw them into mass graves.

just saying


If the past few years have taught us anything is that it's always a supply chain issue.

We should never have offshored rain manufacturing.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WELL, to-be-fair (*hears a chorus of people repeating "to be fair")...

...Germany has been seeing a different type of abandoned vehicle as the waters recede.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, elsewhere in Europe:

Wreckage of Nazi warships rise from Europe's Danube River amid drought
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: WELL, to-be-fair (*hears a chorus of people repeating "to be fair")...

...Germany has been seeing a different type of abandoned vehicle as the waters recede.


Oh, poo.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: During the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) and General Francisco Franco's dictatorship, fascist troops killed tens of thousands of people and threw them into mass graves.

just saying


Bingo.

Subby, Spain is just older than the USA. There is definitely no shortage of murder of there.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while those in the US reveal murder victims and abandoned vehicles

Which are also very, very beautiful.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: ". . . while those in the US reveal murder victims and abandoned vehicles"

Look at the bright side: Perhaps Jimmy Hoffa will finally be found.


Naw: there hasn't been a drought in North Jersey in years.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberSmyth: Hoblit: WELL, to-be-fair (*hears a chorus of people repeating "to be fair")...

...Germany has been seeing a different type of abandoned vehicle as the waters recede.

Oh, poo.


Oh, hey!  German porn!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: zepillin: During the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) and General Francisco Franco's dictatorship, fascist troops killed tens of thousands of people and threw them into mass graves.

just saying

Bingo.

Subby, Spain is just older than the USA. There is definitely no shortage of murder of there.


I mean, I understand that we're not supposed to expect the Spanish Inquisition but you'd think someone might have remembered that.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Dodo David: ". . . while those in the US reveal murder victims and abandoned vehicles"

Look at the bright side: Perhaps Jimmy Hoffa will finally be found.

Naw: there hasn't been a drought in North Jersey in years.


Wait. How do you know that he is buried in North Jersey?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine what they'd find if the East River went dry. Or Sheepshead Bay (the water, not the neighborhood). Hell, the Gowanus canal.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it wouls be a good time to look for arrow heads and the like.  That's about all you're going to find that's as old as the stuff re-appearing in Europe.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall reading some dire prediction that 2020 will bring riots, food shortages and pandemics. I went searching for it but Google kept me in an information bubble that I couldn't escape.

But I did find this prediction that in 2012 the USA will undergo a food crisis, hunger, and social unrest due to poorly thought out corn to ethanol conversion (biofuel) and speculators, so there's that. They were wrong.

/Or early
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rain in Spain falls not on the plain
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
so more mob murders in the US. got it.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: The rain in Spain falls not on the plain


FTFY
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: Meanwhile, elsewhere in Europe:

Wreckage of Nazi warships rise from Europe's Danube River amid drought


I'm not doubting it but all of these stories of "ships" - plural - turning up in the Danube are accompanied by the same 2 or 3 photos of one ship in Serbia.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Johnny_Canuck: The rain in Spain falls not on the plain

FTFY


LOL
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Kalyco Jack: Dodo David: ". . . while those in the US reveal murder victims and abandoned vehicles"

Look at the bright side: Perhaps Jimmy Hoffa will finally be found.

Naw: there hasn't been a drought in North Jersey in years.

Wait. How do you know that he is buried in North Jersey?


>side eye<

What size cement shoe do you wear?
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Years ago I spent my honeymoon at Lake Tahoe, and that week some dude had been murdered and suspected dumped in the lake. A dive team went in and found 5-6 old VW bugs on the bottom of the lake, all side by side like they were parked in a parking lot. Nobody had a clue why they were there or how they got there.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: foo monkey: The Olive Press is the exercise Popeye does to beef up his forearms.

When he says "me spinach", he's referring to her vagina.


And the laugh sound he makes is when he's dining at the Y.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jjorsett: So we submerge the ugly stuff while Spain does it to the good stuff. And that's better how?


Fark user imageView Full Size


This site would probably not be as well preserved if it was not under water.

Same reason some archaeological excavations are reburied after being mapped and studied.

Although the flooding of the area was not to protect the site, it did turn out to be beneficial to its preservation.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
to be fair, Spain has been around a LOT longer
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, sunken speedboats, abandoned cars, and mobster bones can be archeological artifacts, too!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

snocone: BTW, "Severe heat and droughts are wreaking havoc across the globe. The summer of 2022 has seen significant, sustained drought across the globe, from Europe to China to the US and Africa, and has brought with it serious ripple effects, from energy shortages to severe food insecurity."

This could maybe mean something.


It means that our climate is 100% stable and not changing at all. Checkmate, libs!
 
mjbok
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: foo monkey: The Olive Press is the exercise Popeye does to beef up his forearms.

When he says "me spinach", he's referring to her vagina.


Is that because it's leafy and green?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zepillin: During the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) and General Francisco Franco's dictatorship, fascist troops killed tens of thousands of people and threw them into mass graves.

just saying


Hitler was more foreseeing.

He burned the corpses, and then poured the ashes into the nearby rivers.

/I know a Nazi who once, seriously, asked why no mass graves was found at Auschwitz. He's scum to me, and he knows it.
 
