 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Classix Nouveaux, Oingo Boingo, Scritti Politti, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #385. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
46
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

121 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 25 Aug 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sziasztok
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonjour mes amis
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll tolerate this pre-game dj until scnw gets on
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi, everybody; still benched, but I have my ears on. Play on!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Déardaoin shona duit
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SCNW sounded surprisingly well yesterday, hope he didn't burn the voice out again.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm here, you'll hear.

/look ma, i'm a poet and i didn't even know it
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

Today's fulsome fare of delightful discord :

The Human League - You've Lost That Loving Feeling
Youtube O9h4ZQkGb9s
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: I'll tolerate this pre-game dj until scnw gets on


behave, or i'll get the italo dj in here.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
socalnewwaver:

/look ma, i'm a poet and i didn't even know it

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good afternoon everybody.
I more than tolerate this pre-game so I'm going to rest in recumbent position for a while which may lead to a bit of sleep. Actually I can't be sure how long this bit may be.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: I'll tolerate this pre-game dj until scnw gets on

behave, or i'll get the italo dj in here.


This moment might be the end of my sleep.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: I'll tolerate this pre-game dj until scnw gets on

behave, or i'll get the italo dj in here.


Oh man, there is a good joke in there somewhere, but I be too tired to make it.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: I'll tolerate this pre-game dj until scnw gets on

behave, or i'll get the italo dj in here.

Oh man, there is a good joke in there somewhere, but I be too tired to make it.


There is a wonderfully banhammerable joke to be made with that sentence
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The behave sentence
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jazzy Pre-Show

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 220x201] [View Full Size image _x_]


That hair flip!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 220x201] [View Full Size image _x_]

That hair flip!


I was so hoping it was going to get all snarled up in the wheels
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My pregame show, i.e., pointless monthly meeting, is still going on.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think I saw them at the Belly Up Tavern or somewhere nearby
Was a bizarre performance - like a gag that just kept going, and the elvis schtick sort of reminded me of Dave Vanian somehow
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Every cover of this is better than the original, and this one is bossing it!
Dread Zeppelin!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On that note, Happy Birthday Elvis

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: My pregame show, i.e., pointless monthly meeting, is still going on.


Refresh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm freeeeeee!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pc_gator: On that note, Happy Birthday Elvis

[i.gifer.com image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


i still think his first collaboration with burt bacharach is one of the most awesome albums ever.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lovely jangly shoegaze this...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I'm freeeeeee!


good for you for having standards. i'm merely cheap.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: On that note, Happy Birthday Elvis

[i.gifer.com image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]

i still think his first collaboration with burt bacharach is one of the most awesome albums ever.


Painted from Memory? That's a good 'un.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Curve!

This track is a monster
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

i still think his first collaboration with burt bacharach is one of the most awesome albums ever.

For your post show enjoyment, well worth the watch:

Elvis Costello and the Beastie Boys -Radio,Radio
Youtube 22wwbTQYKxc
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Plainsong! I'm awake! I'm awake!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Novo Combo!! Still got the vinyl.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My first time ever hearing this! Lurvely!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boogie time
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
scnw, you know how to make my day!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
you cannot go wrong today!
sharkey's day!
this was a hit in SA, along with Hey Superman.

I adore Laurie Anderson.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Crawling from the rubble to tip my hat - Sharkeys Day? Really?

You Are my hero!
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.