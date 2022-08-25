 Skip to content
(NPR)   FBI looking for a Denver dude, to ask him a few questions. Just talk, nothing else. Pinky swear   (npr.org) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Quentin Tarantino, how you have fallen.

ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

koder: Oh Quentin Tarantino, how you have fallen.

Dont sleep. He has a deux machina  in his quiver
 
Mukster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That pinky swear sounds like an empty promise.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The note to the teller read "If you wait around awhile I'll make you fall for me."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He will be caught by The Disappointing Avenger.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The robber presents demand notes, and in the demand notes he makes assertions that he will never be able to follow up on," she said. (The FBI would not specify what exactly those assertions were.)

I have a pretty vivid imagination, and I'm drawing a blank.  Something fantastical like "Give me the money or I'll teleport this bank to another dimension"? Something way way implausible like "...or I'll make sure the IRS audits you every single year for the rest of your life"?

That's such a cryptic way for them to describe what he wrote, but they at least put it in there to characterize him a little so maybe they think it'll help someone say "yeah, that's definitely [person]. He says sh*t like that all the time".  But if they're going to do that, why keep it a secret? How important to their case could these "assertions" possibly be, when they have the guy on video in multiple locations.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He promised he wouldn't invade Ukraine.  Didn't.  Wanted everything in rubles.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Empty promises made empty promises kept
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess it's cheaper than renting.

Pretty sure this sort of thing will be the retirement plan for many.

Good thing we are permitting hundreds of millions to be directed on another continent for reasons. Efff the people dumb enough to stay.

/Follow the money
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: "according to the FBI, the suspect has threated the use of a weapon on at least one occasion."

Oh, come on. He "treated" them to the promise of using a weapon. Why rob banks if the FBI isn't going to accurately report what he's doing? They're robbing them of his correct notoriety!
 
tasteme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Give me $20,000 and I promise to pay you back at a 90% interest rate, per hour. Please hurry, I have a plastic spork in my pocket and I know how to use it."
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"My NFT marketplace is about to take off, I just need a little bridge money."
 
