(IFL Science)   US Forest Service guide to removing dead horses from the backcountry with explosives. No mention of whales   (iflscience.com) divider line
12
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's the hurry. Nature will do a fine job in short order.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Obliterating Animal Carcasses With Explosives" by Butch Cassidy and Michael Bay

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I visited this place last weekend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: What's the hurry. Nature will do a fine job in short order.


That's the idea. But local critters and scavengers will do the job a lot FASTER if you blow it to smithereens first.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We get it.  Welcome to Wrexham dropped the first two episodes last night.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Or... hear me out... you could just leave it and nature will deal with it..
 
Dodo David
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If it eats at Taco Bell before dying, then the horse will already have explosives inside it.
Granted, eating at Taco Bell may also be the cause of death.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "Obliterating Animal Carcasses With Explosives" by Butch Cassidy and Michael Bay

[Fark user image 504x371]


First, fill it with french fries.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I saw an old episode of The Andy Griffith Show where a goat ate some dynamite. Couldn't we just get the horse to do this, like a day or two before it died?
 
HowiPepper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This seems like... a lot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
