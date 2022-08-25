 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Detroit pastor says he was offered $250,000 by RJ Reynolds to lead a campaign against banning the sale of menthol cigarettes in the U.S   (freep.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you don't want to read all the way down to the end of the fifth paragraph, yes, he turned them down.
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every man has a price.

This man's price is a bit higher than a quarter million dollars. Good on him.
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds legit.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
because he wants to suck your kid's dick
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He was gonna do it, then got suddenly arrested for watering his ficus.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And all this anti smoking sentiment was to what - sell more gum?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This feels like a joke setup. Possibly told by Eddie Murphy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had a buddy in highschool whose dad chainsmoked menthols. Dude only had half of one lung left when he decided to drink himself to death.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Christians" are subhuman pieces of filth?  Who knew?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Ah, I knew we forgot something at the party!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
etoof
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hlehmann: "Christians" are subhuman pieces of filth?  Who knew?


Unfortunately for the rest of us, they are fully human. We as a species are not mature enough for our own inventions.

Or politics, if you insist I stay on topic.
 
DaMoGan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hlehmann: "Christians" are subhuman pieces of filth?  Who knew?


Know how I know you didn't even consider the headline, let alone read the article?
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hlehmann: "Christians" are subhuman pieces of filth?  Who knew?


I'm generally on board with shiatting on religion from a great height, but I'm not getting that from TFA (OK, TFH and summaries from people who actually RTFA)

foo monkey: If you don't want to read all the way down to the end of the fifth paragraph, yes, he turned them down.
 
hlehmann
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DaMoGan: hlehmann: "Christians" are subhuman pieces of filth?  Who knew?

Know how I know you didn't even consider the headline, let alone read the article?


RTFA?  Surely you jest.
 
