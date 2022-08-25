 Skip to content
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe he's the front runner to be the next head of fundraising for the Republican party.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As republicans would say

" this is why welfare is a bad idea "
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But he  needed it for his kids !
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No hookers?
What a knob.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He could have started a church and gotten it all legally..
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's always gambling and drugs. If I did that, I'd pay off my student loans. With whatever I had left would be spent on hookers and booze.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
$250k in fraud... Over $3m to give him free room and board for 30 years at the Grey Bar hotel.

Maybe just give him $30k per year for drugs and gambling, handed out in daily portions at a soup kitchen so he has access to food (they can keep enough to cover his consumption plus some overhead).

There, just saved you over 2m and with the same ultimate result.  It is especially efficient if he ODs before the sentence is up.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
