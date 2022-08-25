 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Europe's biggest nuclear power 'plant DISCONNECTED from power grid' by Russia amid fears of a Chernobyl-style disaster.
74
    Russia, Chernobyl disaster, Power outage, Electric power transmission, EUROPE'S biggest nuclear power plant, Russian power grids, Ukraine, Nuclear power  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I drink your milkshake!"
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But this is a Sun article, so now I don't know if Europe even exists or power for that matter.

/hoping nothing truly horrific happens obviously... :\
 
Donbacca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jK-NcRmVcw
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't nuclear plants have to be connected to external power as an emergency backup?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the f*ck do we use the Sun as a source?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why the f*ck do we use the Sun as a source?


Subbys MUM
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a load of shiat. They're not concerned about a nuclear disaster, they're just funneling everything to their own networks. Same as they've done with internet and cell signals in occupied Kherson.

This isn't about safety, this is consolidation of military occupation.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why the f*ck do we use the Sun as a source?


Because it's a renewable energy source, duh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Don't nuclear plants have to be connected to external power as an emergency backup?


It's still hooked up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why the f*ck do we use the Sun as a source?


Why the fark don't we?


I mean, the actual sun.  As a source of energy.
 
jacksonic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how to panice, but panicking is an option.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's stupid and then there's Russian military stupid.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jacksonic: I don't know how to panice, but panicking is an option.


A panacea of panick?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Don't nuclear plants have to be connected to external power as an emergency backup?


Yes, but thoughts and prayers can also be used.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only reason Putin is still alive is because we want him to be alive.   He is just another "strongman" that we will spend all kinds of money trying to beat, at an enormous profit, until he is no longer worth the trouble.   He's Noriega with a bigger war chest.   We could take him out any time we want, but we sure as hell don't want to until we've made a greater profit.

The US is complicit in everything that happens there.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Don't nuclear plants have to be connected to external power as an emergency backup?


Relax.  They know what they're doing.  When's the last time Russians caused a nuclear incident in Ukraine?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Don't nuclear plants have to be connected to external power as an emergency backup?


Yes.

It might be getting hot in there without external power to ensure cooling.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As radiation safety and a former nuke plant employee, NOT HELPING NOT HELPING NOT HELPING.

Power plants DO NOT POWER THEMSELVES. They pick power back up off the grid.

These morons have just kneecapped this plant. They've made it ENTIRELY DEPENDENT ON FARKING DIESEL GENERATORS! Are they really going to be able to haul entire tankers of diesel into this plant every, like, two days??

"amid fears of a disaster" YOU JUST MADE IT SO MUCH WORSE YOU DUMB FARKS. You probably just sent the plant into a farking blackout! Anything not a safety load is now on battery backup so we're four hours for lights, an hour or less for radiation detection equipment (the big machines).

I am so, so farking pissed. Send me to Russia with a hockey stick I'll beat them up myself. Oh my god.

/YOU MORONS
//YOU COMPLETE FARKING IDIOTS
///has been in plants suffering power loss
/there are so, so many alarms screaming in those control rooms right now
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not a nuclear engineer.

Nuclear plant is source of electricity.

Nuclear plant might blow up without outside electricity.

Please to be explaining why/how nuclear reactors aren't all wired to backup each other reactor's (6 total?) cooling system?

To me, diesel generators and an outside grid should be, at best, your 7th option.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why the f*ck do we use the Sun as a source?


To shine light on the issue?
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
NATO had better make very clear that intentional nuclear fallout over NATO countries will trigger common defense. . . or it's gonna happen.  Putin thinks you're a bunch of pussies.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: As radiation safety and a former nuke plant employee, NOT HELPING NOT HELPING NOT HELPING.

Power plants DO NOT POWER THEMSELVES. They pick power back up off the grid.

These morons have just kneecapped this plant. They've made it ENTIRELY DEPENDENT ON FARKING DIESEL GENERATORS! Are they really going to be able to haul entire tankers of diesel into this plant every, like, two days??

"amid fears of a disaster" YOU JUST MADE IT SO MUCH WORSE YOU DUMB FARKS. You probably just sent the plant into a farking blackout! Anything not a safety load is now on battery backup so we're four hours for lights, an hour or less for radiation detection equipment (the big machines).

I am so, so farking pissed. Send me to Russia with a hockey stick I'll beat them up myself. Oh my god.

/YOU MORONS
//YOU COMPLETE FARKING IDIOTS
///has been in plants suffering power loss
/there are so, so many alarms screaming in those control rooms right now


😲🥺
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: NewportBarGuy: Why the f*ck do we use the Sun as a source?

Because it's a renewable energy source, duh.


The second I hit submit... goddammit. I saw that coming. Well played.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As an aside, I heard a report that some nuclear sites are being forced to close down because the water they use to cool the plant is either drying up or becoming too warm to cool efficiently. Makes using nuclear to combat global warming somewhat problematic, even ignoring all its other issues.
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Sun?  Not only do I question the existence of nuclear power, but I question the existence 'Russians'.
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The movies that'll be made about military nuclear SCRAM teams is going to be interesting.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: [i.gifer.com image 500x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: Please to be explaining why/how nuclear reactors aren't all wired to backup each other reactor's (6 total?) cooling system?


POWER PLANTS DO NOT WORK THAT WAY.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Look, simple fact of the matter is, if you have an emergency shutdown on one unit, the rest of the units are likely to follow. Sounds bizarre, but it's a safety thing. They aren't on separate sites, they're all on campus with each other, likely interconnected by hallways.

This is a massive living beast and what affects one unit will have ripple effects even with total system separation (which is standard, and that's the other problem! These are all completely cut off from each other! There should be zero interconnection!).

While it SOUNDS logical that a unit goes down and the other ones can help their fallen siblings back up, even if the problem stays isolated in a single unit, that's not how the grid is built! There's no option to bend the power back! The power goes out to distribution yards and, well, distributes, and some comes back in on separate lines to actually power the plant.

You cut off the distribution yard, you cut off the plant from electricity, generally. Because THAT is where things are sorted! The onsite transformers are not meant for this! The onsite gear is not meant for this!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: As an aside, I heard a report that some nuclear sites are being forced to close down because the water they use to cool the plant is either drying up or becoming too warm to cool efficiently. Makes using nuclear to combat global warming somewhat problematic, even ignoring all its other issues.


All steam plants need water you absolute numpty.
 
neofonz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: As an aside, I heard a report that some nuclear sites are being forced to close down because the water they use to cool the plant is either drying up or becoming too warm to cool efficiently. Makes using nuclear to combat global warming somewhat problematic, even ignoring all its other issues.


That applies to any thermal power plant. You need to move heat from the hot side to the cold side. If you run out of fuel or cooling capacity then it shuts down.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: As radiation safety and a former nuke plant employee, NOT HELPING NOT HELPING NOT HELPING.

Power plants DO NOT POWER THEMSELVES. They pick power back up off the grid.

These morons have just kneecapped this plant. They've made it ENTIRELY DEPENDENT ON FARKING DIESEL GENERATORS! Are they really going to be able to haul entire tankers of diesel into this plant every, like, two days??

"amid fears of a disaster" YOU JUST MADE IT SO MUCH WORSE YOU DUMB FARKS. You probably just sent the plant into a farking blackout! Anything not a safety load is now on battery backup so we're four hours for lights, an hour or less for radiation detection equipment (the big machines).

I am so, so farking pissed. Send me to Russia with a hockey stick I'll beat them up myself. Oh my god.

/YOU MORONS
//YOU COMPLETE FARKING IDIOTS
///has been in plants suffering power loss
/there are so, so many alarms screaming in those control rooms right now


[PlanetoftheApes_gawddammit_ youblewitup.jpg]
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And the Euro is below a $1so we all need to go on vacation there immediately
 
tuxq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: And the Euro is below a $1so we all need to go on vacation there immediately


I've actually considered this. I'd love to see France and Germany before they're bombed into dust...again.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: What a load of shiat. They're not concerned about a nuclear disaster, they're just funneling everything to their own networks. Same as they've done with internet and cell signals in occupied Kherson.

This isn't about safety, this is consolidation of military occupation.


Yup. It's all smoke and mirrors so they can connect the plant to the Russian grid.
 
Fissile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: NATO had better make very clear that intentional nuclear fallout over NATO countries will trigger common defense. . . or it's gonna happen.  Putin thinks you're a bunch of pussies.


Right, because Putin is going to risk a nuke war by deliberating blowing up a nuke power power that's on the border of Russian and will result in a massive nuclear disaster in his own country.    That's really logical, since when it comes to using nukes in war, he has no other options.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fu*k Russia.

If there is a meltdown, I hope the winds carry the fallout deep into Russia.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let me lay this out:


1.  Ukraine powerplant overrun by Russian troops and melts down, sending radioactive cloud to Western Europe.
2.  Glowing reports from Moscow on how well they're doing back in Russia which is invited to enjoy radioactive air.
3.   Mazda builds a car plant in Ukraine near reactor site, being the first car company to build in Hiroshima.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: The only reason Putin is still alive is because we want him to be alive.   He is just another "strongman" that we will spend all kinds of money trying to beat, at an enormous profit, until he is no longer worth the trouble.   He's Noriega with a bigger war chest.   We could take him out any time we want, but we sure as hell don't want to until we've made a greater profit.

The US is complicit in everything that happens there.


Shut the F*ck up, tankie moron.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why the f*ck do we use the Sun as a source?


1. It's not paywalled, ever.

2. It carries a lot of the wacky, offbeat news that is the meat and potatoes of Main.

/Now, why Subby had to use them for this story in particular is beyond me.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: ArkPanda: Don't nuclear plants have to be connected to external power as an emergency backup?

It's still hooked up.

[Fark user image image 302x206]


Incidentally, it's that nearby coal plant which is responsible for the radioactive contamination.

https://twitter.com/nuclearanthro/status/1562145909873422337?s=21
 
deadsanta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This was always the plan, Russia wants:

Ukrainian natural gas
Ukrainian grain
Ukrainian sea access
Ukrainian assets, from power plants to John Deere tractors.

It was always a robbery, because Putin controls a robber-state.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tuxq: The movies that'll be made about military nuclear SCRAM teams is going to be interesting.


90s B-Movie style film where an American special forces group has to protect a woman nuclear technician from NEST assigned to shut down a nuclear reactor under hostile control. Special forces shoot their way in to protect the woman so she can turn all the knobs and switches before the countdown timer, which a nuclear reactor doesn't normally have, reaches zero. Que the misogyny discussion that ensues and the reveal that one of the special forces soldiers is the ex-husband of the NEST technician.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: The only reason Putin is still alive is because we want him to be alive.   He is just another "strongman" that we will spend all kinds of money trying to beat, at an enormous profit, until he is no longer worth the trouble.   He's Noriega with a bigger war chest.   We could take him out any time we want, but we sure as hell don't want to until we've made a greater profit.

The US is complicit in everything that happens there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

deadsanta: This was always the plan, Russia wants:

Ukrainian natural gas
Ukrainian grain
Ukrainian sea access
Ukrainian assets, from power plants to John Deere tractors.

It was always a robbery, because Putin controls a robber-state.


The technical term is "kleptocracy".
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's OK, we can nuke them back.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this when the Germans bomb St Petersburg?
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this the guy in charge?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: tuxq: The movies that'll be made about military nuclear SCRAM teams is going to be interesting.

90s B-Movie style film where an American special forces group has to protect a woman nuclear technician from NEST assigned to shut down a nuclear reactor under hostile control. Special forces shoot their way in to protect the woman so she can turn all the knobs and switches before the countdown timer, which a nuclear reactor doesn't normally have, reaches zero. Que the misogyny discussion that ensues and the reveal that one of the special forces soldiers is the ex-husband of the NEST technician.


You forgot the part where the owner of the plant secretly set it to melt down on purpose because he'll somehow profit from owning a hole in the ground.
 
