(WRAL)   Two women have been arrested for making bomb threats to A) an FBI building, B) the DNC headquarters, or C) a Campbell Soup factory?   (wral.com) divider line
21
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mmm,mmm, boom
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No such thing as a "fake bomb threat."

Unless they threatened to explode a fake bomb.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They must have ate a can of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We must send in a couple SWAT (teams) to ensure the safety of the national tomato soup reserve, with the cream of mushroom reserve being a secondary target.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Were the gazpacho police called in to investigate?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: They must have ate a can of this:

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I usually get this.

pandasthumb.orgView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not a fan of Campbell's soup, but if one of them is going to explode I'd look at the pork and beans version.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm. Soup

theawesomer.comView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Antifa ammunitions factory.
 
Pert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mrs Smoketoomuch?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1) MAGA morons who've been told Campbell's is grooming children/teaching CRT/using baby parts in soup?

- OR -

2) Employee morons who wanted a day off?

/ I say the odds are 50/50
// DNRTFA
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They were just emphatically calling to warn the folks not to watch the new Game of Thrones abortion.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Were the gazpacho police called in to investigate?


They're looking for different soup

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 1) MAGA morons who've been told Campbell's is grooming children/teaching CRT/using baby parts in soup?

- OR -

2) Employee morons who wanted a day off?

/ I say the odds are 50/50
// DNRTFA


Someone's still sore about the 'Luke I am your father' ad and Cambell's subsequent (truly awesome) response?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A threat to Campbell's? Are the women arrested named "MacDonald"?

/DNRTA
//Reply refers to Scottish history
///3-slash thingy
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sound likes the work of radical Libbys.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Were the gazpacho police called in to investigate?


Thankfully, the body count was minimal

im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Internet told them that Campbell's had changed their formula to include adenochrome that Killary harvested from children in the Comet Pizza basement.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
To be fair, there's not much else to do in that area.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Habitual Cynic: Not a fan of Campbell's soup, but if one of them is going to explode I'd look at the pork and beans version.


media-amazon.comView Full Size


It's not bad for canned soup.
 
