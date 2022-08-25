 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Putin all but admits to losing 137,000 soldiers in Ukraine   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
52
    More: Obvious, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian military, Conscription, Army, Moscow, number of troops  
•       •       •

1449 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 3:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A special kind of operation.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerGraduate: A special kind of operation.


https://www.theonion.com/clinton-deploys-very-special-forces-to-iraq-1819565019
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One wonders where Pooty is going to find all of those soldiers since he's already having recruitment troubles.
 
Lyger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way the headline is worded, I thought that Putin had just misplaced 137,000 soldiers.

Kind of tells you how badly things are going for ol' Pooty-Poot in Ukraine when I wouldn't put it past him, though.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this useless little coontbubble was on his deathbed.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA says it starts happening on Jan 1.

Pretty presumptuous to assume he'll have an army by Dec 31.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Search every frat house, cat house, dog house, hen house, shiat house, brick house and elementary school and get me some soldiers!
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine needs to update their 'Russian Daily Losses' chart
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lyger: The way the headline is worded, I thought that Putin had just misplaced 137,000 soldiers.

Kind of tells you how badly things are going for ol' Pooty-Poot in Ukraine when I wouldn't put it past him, though.


images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can he retrace his steps? Maybe he'll find them.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: One wonders where Pooty is going to find all of those soldiers since he's already having recruitment troubles.


I was working under the assumption that volunteer should be read as "volunteer".
 
Bukharin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: One wonders where Pooty is going to find all of those soldiers since he's already having recruitment troubles.


Russia has one of the world's largest prision populations...

Just sayin'
 
JRoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

flucto: Can he retrace his steps? Maybe he'll find them.


Check the couch cushions!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh is he going back to the old "Quantity has a quality all its own" form of Russian army? Probably going to give them half assed training, out of date equipment, feed them rotten food and just destroy any morale they might have. He will probably have to start a draft since he can't recruit and they have been burning recruiting centers.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bukharin: iheartscotch: One wonders where Pooty is going to find all of those soldiers since he's already having recruitment troubles.

Russia has one of the world's largest prision populations...

Just sayin'


They're in the top 5.
statista.comView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sort of like a surge of soldiers.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Blood for the Blood God
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

groppet: Oh is he going back to the old "Quantity has a quality all its own" form of Russian army? Probably going to give them half assed training, out of date equipment, feed them rotten food and just destroy any morale they might have. He will probably have to start a draft since he can't recruit and they have been burning recruiting centers.


You're an optimist, that's what they did to the guys when they had a year to build up for the invasion =)
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: A special kind of operation.


A special kind of operation.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Bukharin: iheartscotch: One wonders where Pooty is going to find all of those soldiers since he's already having recruitment troubles.

Russia has one of the world's largest prision populations...

Just sayin'

They're in the top 5.
[statista.com image 425x524]


We will NOT allow a prisoner gap.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Zybots Got Heart | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube hT7K-wY-GgY
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is not directly related to how many soldiers he's already lost, obviously.

It's the projection of how many will be lost by January.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: BeerGraduate: A special kind of operation.

https://www.theonion.com/clinton-deploys-very-special-forces-to-iraq-1819565019


That's vile. They'd never get away with that in 2022.

I LOLd.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Bukharin: iheartscotch: One wonders where Pooty is going to find all of those soldiers since he's already having recruitment troubles.

Russia has one of the world's largest prision populations...

Just sayin'

They're in the top 5.
[statista.com image 425x524]


Per Capita they don't even break the top 20.

Loosers!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bukharin: iheartscotch: One wonders where Pooty is going to find all of those soldiers since he's already having recruitment troubles.

Russia has one of the world's largest prision populations...

Just sayin'


Sure, give weapons to people who've already got some confirmed kills and a problem with authority.
I'm sure that won't backfire in any way.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

groppet: Oh is he going back to the old "Quantity has a quality all its own" form of Russian army? Probably going to give them half assed training, out of date equipment, feed them rotten food and just destroy any morale they might have. He will probably have to start a draft since he can't recruit and they have been burning recruiting centers.


"Probably going to give them half assed training, out of date equipment, feed them rotten food and just destroy any morale they might have."

Half assed training?  Looks like they have been sending men straight from recruitment centers to the frontline. Check.
Out of date equipment?  They are already pulling everything out of mothballs they still have from the Soviet era. Check.
Feed them rotten food? They are already giving them expired rations.  Check.

Looks like Putin is ahead of schedule.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I knew I always made mistakes while rushin'
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fano: [morbotron.com image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Join glorious Soviet Russian army. Get your parents a white sedan.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hello, murder.
Hello, fodder.
Greetings from camp...
Volnovakha
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: I thought this useless little coontbubble was on his deathbed.


and they are all but kicked out of Ukraine too.    Guess there's still a little profit by Raytheon to be made.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JRoo: flucto: Can he retrace his steps? Maybe he'll find them.

Check the couch cushions!


Considering the fireballs we've been seeing on Twitter he should probably check the ashtrays.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: Blood for the Blood God


Meat for the meat grinder
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's see... divide by 6.... divide by 30....

761 per day

Seems like that's about the average of what has been reported... I'll allow it
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good news comrades: they're lost.  So we don't have to pay their parents/spouses death benefits or their combat pay.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hoblit: This is not directly related to how many soldiers he's already lost, obviously.

It's the projection of how many will be lost by January.


In terms of fatalities, no, but it's surprisingly close to estimates of total casualties, including injuries not fatal but sufficient to ensure you never fight again.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder when he will order a general callup in Russia.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: A special kind of operation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Fano: [morbotron.com image 640x480]

[Fark user image 425x337]


Swap "started crying" out for "got car-bombed" and it's a hit.
 
palelizard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JRoo: flucto: Can he retrace his steps? Maybe he'll find them.

Check the couch cushions!


Where was the last place he's sure he had them?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Opacity: Let's see... divide by 6.... divide by 30....

761 per day

Seems like that's about the average of what has been reported... I'll allow it


I think it took a while for it to sink in how many they lost to Chernobyl and Ukraine wouldn't be reporting the deaths of those that were carried back to Russia, covered in radiation, and died a week or five later.

Plus how many to poisoned foods they stole from the locals and any other stupid ways the Russians killed each other (poor munitions handling, fuel depot failures, etc) without Ukraine noticing.
 
6655321
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Putin does not cae about the number of Russian soldiers that were killed in Ukraine.

I remember when the Kursk was lost. Russia hired a special deep-sea recovery team to retreive coding equipment before the US could. The dead salors were not of any concern.
 
palelizard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: groppet: Oh is he going back to the old "Quantity has a quality all its own" form of Russian army? Probably going to give them half assed training, out of date equipment, feed them rotten food and just destroy any morale they might have. He will probably have to start a draft since he can't recruit and they have been burning recruiting centers.

"Probably going to give them half assed training, out of date equipment, feed them rotten food and just destroy any morale they might have."

Half assed training?  Looks like they have been sending men straight from recruitment centers to the frontline. Check.
Out of date equipment?  They are already pulling everything out of mothballs they still have from the Soviet era. Check.
Feed them rotten food? They are already giving them expired rations.  Check.

Looks like Putin is ahead of schedule.


Given the reports we've heard, it's not really warm bodies he needs, it's a non-kleptocratic society. I'm sure at the start of this, Putin firmly believed he had one of the best equipped and trained armies in the world, because on paper they likely did. Nobody wants to tell a boss like him bad news (it tends to go poorly), so the dishonesty works its way down the food chain. Add that to corruption and bribery (like having to buy your own uniform from the quartermaster's brother because the supplies issued "never arrived"), and you've got the complete cluster Russia's got in Ukraine right now. I'm guessing if what Russians claimed on paper had been reality, this would have been a very different fight (or maybe not, the Ukrainians are proving to be pretty bad-ass and tenacious).
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...but that's a sacrifice he's willing to make.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hate Putin but there is so much propaganda about this flying on both sides. I have read numbers like 37k or 80k Rudsian casualties. Either way this war has been a meat grinder for Russian troops but that is okay with Putin.
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I wonder when he will order a general callup in Russia.


As soon as he can get a pretext for one.  And he's probably hoping that the fallout from the assassination of Darya Dugina will be just what he needs.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.