(NPR)   Reporter has his beater truck stolen and got a crash course on the wild black market for stolen cars. No word yet on the Creedence tapes or that rug   (npr.org) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, long story short, I've decided, after 20 years, it's finally time for a new truck. With supply chain issues resulting in a brutally dysfunctional car market, it's probably the worst time to buy. But I need some wheels!

You live in San Francisco. You probably don't really need some wheels--much less a truck--but you do you.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That rug really tied the room together.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many leads you get on a story like that.....

/They probably had reporters working in shifts covering that story...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm didn't have any comprehensive insurance on it. Crazy in today's market not to have it. An acquaintance totaled a car recently and got more than they paid for it from the insurance claim.

I guess if the reporter can turn this into enough writing, the stolen truck will pay for another beater truck.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like a long rambling story on the history of immobilizers.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: More like a long rambling story on the history of immobilizers.


Yeah, kinda.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A car in San Francisco got stolen? That's like what, a minute by minute occurrence in that hell hole of a city?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Up until recently, many Kia and Hyundai cars did not come standard with immobilizers. And car thieves have noticed. Recently, there's been a viral craze on TikTok led by the so-called "Kia Boyz." It's a group of adolescents making TikTok videos that show how to steal cars made by Kia and Hyundai...

Milwaukee here seems to be a (or THE) center of Kia Boy activity. I've lived in Chicago and Los Angeles and never, ever remember seeing almost daily news stories of joy riders crashing cars. Deaths are not rare. I don't think it is confirmation bias.

Last summer I was used car shopping and set my sights on Kia Souls for the cargo room. Thank goodness they were overpriced and I did not get one.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just flip the air filter over.
MST3K - Loaner Crow
Youtube aCHyedeYQT8
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: A car in San Francisco got stolen? That's like what, a minute by minute occurrence in that hell hole of a city?


NaNcY pElOsI!
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: So, long story short, I've decided, after 20 years, it's finally time for a new truck. With supply chain issues resulting in a brutally dysfunctional car market, it's probably the worst time to buy. But I need some wheels!

You live in San Francisco. You probably don't really need some wheels--much less a truck--but you do you.


Yeah, his real mistake was not checking with koder on Fark before bringing his truck to San Francisco.

Do you people read back what you write before hitting 'Add Comment'?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: ...Up until recently, many Kia and Hyundai cars did not come standard with immobilizers. And car thieves have noticed. Recently, there's been a viral craze on TikTok led by the so-called "Kia Boyz." It's a group of adolescents making TikTok videos that show how to steal cars made by Kia and Hyundai...

Milwaukee here seems to be a (or THE) center of Kia Boy activity. I've lived in Chicago and Los Angeles and never, ever remember seeing almost daily news stories of joy riders crashing cars. Deaths are not rare. I don't think it is confirmation bias.

Last summer I was used car shopping and set my sights on Kia Souls for the cargo room. Thank goodness they were overpriced and I did not get one.


I recently visited Milwaukee and the hotel had a warning to Kia owners.
it was unexpected.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother has been getting calls from the car dealer who sold him a new Camry, they're willing to buy it back for more than he paid, even though it's a few years old. Capitalism has officially lost its damn mind.

koder: You live in San Francisco. You probably don't really need some wheels--much less a truck--but you do you.


Also, this. Well, except for a couple of hills, those are the worst.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live in San Francisco and had a similar experience in 2003.  Had an old beat-up BMW 3 series I had bought cheap.  It was stolen out of the public parking lot at a Giants game.  Recovered a week later on the street with battery and child car seat gone and food wrappers and containers all over. Driver side door lock was busted and the door would no longer open - had to crawl in the passenger side or act like a Duke boy to get in or out.  Got rid of it 2 weeks after recovery.

About 3 months later the Daly City cops called.  The baby seat was found in the car of someone they arrested for something else and there was still a luggage tag on it from a trip I took with the family.  Idiot kept the tag on there and the police called the number on the tag because the name on the tag was not his. I kind of appreciated the call but it was at 2:00 farking AM.

I don't think he was charged for anything in connection with the theft of my car.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course older cars get stolen more. Older cars/trucks are striped of their parts.  The older a car gets the harder it is to find replacement parts.  Car makers only have to make parts for what 10 years or so for a giving car model?

So after that it gets harder to find replacement part.  So car thieves steal them strip of parts and make a mint selling to used parts dealers for cheap.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: Of course older cars get stolen more. Older cars/trucks are striped of their parts.  The older a car gets the harder it is to find replacement parts.  Car makers only have to make parts for what 10 years or so for a giving car model?

So after that it gets harder to find replacement part.  So car thieves steal them strip of parts and make a mint selling to used parts dealers for cheap.


Also...sometimes the cars are stolen to commit other crimes. But yeah, I drive a 2009 model car and I went to get a replacement blinker switch...Mechanic told me..."nope, can't find them, we'll need to get them from a junk yard"

And that's when I knew trying to keep this car for as long as I can is going to be tough if I can' get parts for it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

koder: So, long story short, I've decided, after 20 years, it's finally time for a new truck. With supply chain issues resulting in a brutally dysfunctional car market, it's probably the worst time to buy. But I need some wheels!

You live in San Francisco. You probably don't really need some wheels--much less a truck--but you do you.


"I dOn'T nEeD oNe sO nObOdy NeEdS oNe!"
 
whitroth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A few months after I relocated to DC for a job in '09, my 1997 Grand Voyager was stolen out from in front of the house that I had an apartment in on a Wed. Late that Sat morning, I got a call from a cop - they'd found it.

Once there, while waiting for the CSI photographer, he told me something I'd never heard - that vehicles like that, not fancy ones, were the prime targets of what, back in the day, we called "juvenile delinquents", the 13-16 yr olds. All they needed was a honkin' big screwdriver and a hammer. Break the lock to get in, break the ignition lock off the column, and use a screwdriver to turn it on. Then they'd go cruisin' with their buds, till it ran out of gas. No radio (they smashed the ignition lock), I think the charge for the airbag went off when they did, and no lights or wipers, so it was fun driving in the rain, after I put some gas in it, to the 'burb one of my daughter's lived in. Cop told me to to get a Club. Pros will get the vehicle. A Club, on the other hand, says "this is too much trouble for the amateur", and wasn't stolen after that (after repairs).
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whitroth: Cop told me to to get a Club


Good idea. I had gotten a Club when I was commuting to and from Baltimore in the mid 90's.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: My brother has been getting calls from the car dealer who sold him a new Camry, they're willing to buy it back for more than he paid, even though it's a few years old. Capitalism has officially lost its damn mind.

koder: You live in San Francisco. You probably don't really need some wheels--much less a truck--but you do you.

Also, this. Well, except for a couple of hills, those are the worst.


Subaru keeps sending me offers to buy a new car and trade in my car.

Um, no. It's paid for.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The top five most stolen vehicles in America:
1 Chevrolet pickup (full size)
2 Ford pickup (full size)
3 Honda Civic
4 Honda Accord
5 Toyota Camry

The top five vehicles in America*:
1 Chevrolet pickup (full size)
2 Ford pickup (full size)
3 Honda Civic
4 Honda Accord
5 Toyota Camry
*probably
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: I recently visited Milwaukee and the hotel had a warning to Kia owners.
it was unexpected.


Racine (the next city South) police were giving away The Club devices for Kias and Hyundais, figuring it was cheaper than responding to car theft calls.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: I drive a 2009 model car and I went to get a replacement blinker switch...Mechanic told me..."nope, can't find them, we'll need to get them from a junk yard"

And that's when I knew trying to keep this car for as long as I can is going to be tough if I can' get parts for it.


There's prolly another 2009 just sitting there nearby if you cruise around the neighborhood a bit. If you know what I mean.
 
steklo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaytkay: There's prolly another 2009 just sitting there nearby if you cruise around the neighborhood a bit. If you know what I mean.


Actually, I've been looking whenever I am on the road for a 2009 model like mine. Used to be I would see a lot of them, now? not so much. Then again, those other models probably died. I figured it would be smart to put the money into mine for repairs...just a few months ago, I threw in $3k into it. Had a serious power steering and oil leak. I thought it best to throw the money in instead of getting a new car loan.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

koder: So, long story short, I've decided, after 20 years, it's finally time for a new truck. With supply chain issues resulting in a brutally dysfunctional car market, it's probably the worst time to buy. But I need some wheels!

You live in San Francisco. You probably don't really need some wheels--much less a truck--but you do you.


Riding a bike or taking the bus is fine, right until the moment that you need to carry more than about two bags of groceries. Or you want to go more than about 15 miles from home on a bike, or it rains, or you want to go anywhere the bus doesn't.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

koder: So, long story short, I've decided, after 20 years, it's finally time for a new truck. With supply chain issues resulting in a brutally dysfunctional car market, it's probably the worst time to buy. But I need some wheels!

You live in San Francisco. You probably don't really need some wheels--much less a truck--but you do you.


I wouldn't break his balls about keeping a vehicle he has owned for 20 years;
- even city-dwellers have to move the occasional piece of furniture (often not your own, for better or worse)
- no loan payments
- insurance is less*
- sentimental attachment.
And it's a Tacoma, mid-size.

* call your agent, find out how much they'll cover with comp/collision and how much they'll charge you.  probably not worth it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: jumac: Of course older cars get stolen more. Older cars/trucks are striped of their parts.  The older a car gets the harder it is to find replacement parts.  Car makers only have to make parts for what 10 years or so for a giving car model?

So after that it gets harder to find replacement part.  So car thieves steal them strip of parts and make a mint selling to used parts dealers for cheap.

Also...sometimes the cars are stolen to commit other crimes. But yeah, I drive a 2009 model car and I went to get a replacement blinker switch...Mechanic told me..."nope, can't find them, we'll need to get them from a junk yard"

And that's when I knew trying to keep this car for as long as I can is going to be tough if I can' get parts for it.


Just sold my 99 F150 this week...was running into the same issue with that. Normal "wear and tear" parts were no problem at the parts house, but things like interior pieces, door and tailgate latches, window regulators, etc are obsolete, which required scrounging around in junkyards and hopefully finding something that wasn't just as worn out as what I was working on. At almost 25 years old, I figured it had served its purpose and it was time to let it go.
 
Picklehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I noticed on the map that Denver has a lot of car thefts. Two people at least in my apartment building. One of them was an older Chevy pickup, and another was a beater. The pickup was found by the police and the thieves are in jail. A lot of belongings were missing. The lady with the beater can't afford another car.

I noticed on the website nextdoor that the items most stolen are vehicles, Amazon packages, catalytic converters, bicycles, and dogs. Yes, dogs.

Also, miscellaneous crap from people's front yards and porches. Lawn chairs, lawn decorations, flower pots. Stupid stuff that seems to be stolen for kicks.

What the hell is wrong with everybody? I can tell by the ring videos on nextdoor that these are not homeless people. Those are just opportunists. Even a cat was stolen from someone's porch!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: jumac: Of course older cars get stolen more. Older cars/trucks are striped of their parts.  The older a car gets the harder it is to find replacement parts.  Car makers only have to make parts for what 10 years or so for a giving car model?

So after that it gets harder to find replacement part.  So car thieves steal them strip of parts and make a mint selling to used parts dealers for cheap.

Also...sometimes the cars are stolen to commit other crimes. But yeah, I drive a 2009 model car and I went to get a replacement blinker switch...Mechanic told me..."nope, can't find them, we'll need to get them from a junk yard"

And that's when I knew trying to keep this car for as long as I can is going to be tough if I can' get parts for it.


In St. Louis, that's pretty much the de-facto reason a car is stolen...And cars are usually stolen by kids/young teens, because they can get away with it, and make a few bucks or get street cred with the people they
get the car for. Then that car ends up being used in some sort of crime..Depending on the crime it used in,
the car is either ditched someplace in North County or E. St. Louis or it's left burning someplace
if it was used in a serious crime..
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
4 out of my 5 cars have the best imo available on the market. A manual transmission.
 
Katwang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back in the late 90s both my wife's and my vehicles were stolen. Her's came back with new rims and a bass cannon in the trunk. Mine was found over a curb in a telephone pole. Same punks stole both as my wife forgot her keys at the service counter in a Publix.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Katwang: Back in the late 90s both my wife's and my vehicles were stolen. Her's came back with new rims and a bass cannon in the trunk. Mine was found over a curb in a telephone pole. Same punks stole both as my wife forgot her keys at the service counter in a Publix.


Did she keep the bass?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tedthebellhopp: 4 out of my 5 cars have the best imo available on the market. A manual transmission.


My car is a manual, a Ford Fiesta, and a fuqqed up color (in the eyes of philistines).  I love it. I should call it My Funny Valentine.

Chet Baker - My Funny Valentine
Youtube jvXywhJpOKs
 
