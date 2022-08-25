 Skip to content
(MSN)   Like vultures to roadkill the Surfside Condos settlement fund was flooded with thousands of false claims including one from a Texas "pastor" who claimed losses of millions in church equipment that was stored in condo numbers that didn't exist   (msn.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't besmirch the noble vulture. These people are just plain fraudsters.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am beginning to lose faith in religion.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest them all on federal wirefraud charges.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pastor should spend the 10 years preaching to lost souls... in prison.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, in the pastors defense he did most of his learning from a book filled with thousands of false claims.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is by God's will that I get all the money! Who are you to stand in the way of God?"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's been arrested for attempted wire fraud.... right?

....right?

😐
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an American tradition.  The West was built on fraudulent depredations claims and homestead claims.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think people would really do that?
Just go on the internet and tell lies?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pastor? That church code for, "I'll just have a seat right over there"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the unlisted lettered units for imprisoned children.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a fun job it must be to be the insurance claim investigator finding all these frauds.

"Hello, Mr Jones?, This is Mr Smith, your insurance claim adjustor, you put in a claim for Surfside Condos? yeah, about that..."
 
BWeed6
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: And he's been arrested for attempted wire fraud.... right?

....right?

😐


he's probably actually in nigeria, so no, probably not.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: What a fun job it must be to be the insurance claim investigator finding all these frauds.

"Hello, Mr Jones?, This is Mr Smith, your insurance claim adjustor, you put in a claim for Surfside Condos? yeah, about that..." We'll get that money to you directly, just come on down to the police station to sign some papers. "
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Once again I find myself wishing I believed in Hell.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's Florida.  Fraud is a way of life in Florida.

If you're in Florida, either you're running a con, a victim of a con, or going "hey, that's a con."

It's the Circle of Life in the Sunshine State.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: The pastor should spend the 10 years preaching to lost souls... in prison.


I doubt it's even a real person.
 
robodog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: steklo: What a fun job it must be to be the insurance claim investigator finding all these frauds.

"Hello, Mr Jones?, This is Mr Smith, your insurance claim adjustor, you put in a claim for Surfside Condos? yeah, about that..." We'll get that money to you directly, just come on down to the police station to sign some papers. "


More like "just meet us at this ballroom at the local Holiday Inn where there will totally not be a team of police officers waiting for you to admit your fraud on video before arresting you and resetting for the next idiot".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Saborlas: [Fark user image 332x630]


The only thing missing is on the Pro where his opponent, who isn't a thief, points out all the ways in which the thief is a thief, and the people hate the opponent for pointing it out and just support the thief even harder.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But the pastor of Baptist Faith Church in Dallas didn't even show up for a critical Miami-Dade court hearing Wednesday on his claim, noting he could not attend because he "underwent life-threatening surgery."

Very convenient timing on that life-threatening surgery.

"He's on life support," a church representative emailed a court-appointed attorney, who has been coordinating the damage claims for the Champlain Towers South class-action case brought by the relatives of 98 people who died in the collapse last year. "Other pastors are on a tight schedule. ... If the court wishes to disallow or deny the [church's] legal settlement, go ahead. ... You don't need to reply."

That is exactly what someone with a valid claim would say.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Putting aside the false claim, is there any possible interpretation for a Texas church storing things in a Florida high rise condo that ISN'T fraud or money laundering?
 
Bslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I"n short order Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman rejected the church's damage claim - along with more than 450 others - after the attorney processing them found they were "fraudulent" and recommended that the judge toss them out."

TiL: that religious persons are allowed to submit fraudulent claims in court.
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Putting aside the false claim, is there any possible interpretation for a Texas church storing things in a Florida high rise condo that ISN'T fraud or money laundering?


Sex trafficking minors?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robodog: Arrest them all on federal wirefraud charges.


This!

after the attorney processing them found they were "fraudulent" and recommended that the judge toss them out.

No no no.  You have the names and addresses of hundreds of fraudsters in your hand.  Send them an offer and arrest them on site.  In NY the penalty for insurance fraud is 1 to 25 years in jail.   Ship these people away for a while, this is not their 1st scam
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Send them an offer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Braggi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Publicly shame these people, Post their pictures online
 
