(CNN)   Best Korea's claim of victory over COVID-19? About as factual as "Bree-Yark" being goblin-language for "we surrender"   (cnn.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those corpses? Um, they died when their hearts burst with pride watching Kim Jong Un dunk two basketballs at once from the top of the key from a standing start while wearing the golf shoes he just shot a 25 at Dragon Snow Golf Club in.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cannot hide from COVID.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's a great reference, subby.
 
Bungles
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
North Korea did have the advantage against covid in that all the most vulnerable groups - the elderly, those with complex comorbidities, etc - were already dead.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did they run out of bullets?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If they get shot first, it's hard to die of covid <taps_side_of_head_guy.jpg>
 
Stratohead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/something I did a loooong time ago, and can't recall why...but found it the other day when recovering items off an ancient hard drive.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If the country wasn't doing well, Kim Jong Un wouldn't be so fat.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know Bree Yark does not mean "I surrender" but I also have a feeling that it means something a little stronger than "Hey Rube"
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, bree-yark? Maybe next time keep such obscure references out on the borderlands, okay?
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Best Korean cure for COVID-19:

modernfirearms.netView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It said anti-epidemic teams had been mobilized to investigate the cases in the latest "fever outbreak.""

Aka, firing squads
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: That's a great reference, subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kim Jong Un obliterated not only covid, but also Anorexia.
 
