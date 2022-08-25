 Skip to content
(El Pais) Weeners Archaeologists discover 18 inches of rock hard Roman chub   (english.elpais.com) divider line
    More: Weeners, Conjuncin lgica, Nueva Carteya, initial excavations, Moors during, University of Granada, older Iberian settlement, by Javier Fortea, southern Spain  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wang-dang-doodle!
 
muphasta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
but when I draw a phallus, I'm immature...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Granada? More like Gran Dada!
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Grow up
(*)
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Its owner did porn, but could never find the role that would define him as a serious actor.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sometimes a cigar is just a ci... no, that's a penis.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hm. It looks like a penis, only smaller.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pfft! Subby's mom's seen chubbier.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: Grow up
(*)



The Fertility god Fascinus is sending us a message. We must discover who erected this hardened image.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: Grow up
(*)


Name checks out.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: Its owner did porn, but could never find the role that would define him as a serious actor.


Coming soon: Gotse, the Movie!
 
mikey15
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Perhaps documenting the very first account on

Only Phan
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Biggus Dickus - Monty Python, Life of Brian.
Youtube kx_G2a2hL6U
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Those nuts are far too small.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In what year was it erected?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kx_G2a2hL6U]


Obviously the Holy Grail is their best film, but Life of Brian is such an underrated cinematic gem.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it a dick, or is the carving indicitive of something deeper?

Ancient Alien Theorists suggest this may be a depiction of alien technology through the eyes of the ancient romans!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's always "a" phallic sculpture, never "your" phallic sculpture. The only exception died with Plaster Caster.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Weren't stone weens all over the place in Roman settlements? I remember seeing them in the sidewalks and on building walls in some town site or other I was at, supposedly pointing to a nearby brothel. I thought to myself I could get along with these Romans.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

