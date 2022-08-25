 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1875, an Englishman swam across the English Channel, probably desperately searching for decent food   (history.com) divider line
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You joke, but it was an Irishman, and he was looking for any food. At all.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Fish & chips
2) Minced beef pie, mashed potatoes and gravy
3) Sunday roast
4) Chicken Tikka Masala

What's not to like?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: 1) Fish & chips
2) Minced beef pie, mashed potatoes and gravy
3) Sunday roast
4) Chicken Tikka Masala

What's not to like?


They say the world's best pizza is in Reading.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: You joke, but it was an Irishman, and he was looking for any food. At all.


I think the more amazing accomplishment is he did it drunk.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: You joke, but it was an Irishman, and he was looking for any food. At all.


I am Irish 3rd gen I can confirm that.

We step into elevators wondering if they break how long we can last before eating.

It scares the heathens. They don't like those jokes.

But 3 days and well as
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every accusation
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: You joke, but it was an Irishman, and he was looking for any food. At all.


During the famine, 1/4 of Ireland's population died and 1/4 emigrated.  The island's population didn't recover to pre-famine levels until the 1990's.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

deadsanta: You joke, but it was an Irishman, and he was looking for any food. At all.


No, the story said he was English!

"...Captain Webb drank brandy...to keep his strength and heat up..."

Never mind.
 
