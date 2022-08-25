 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Everything is a Transformer in Japan   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of these are incredible.  I love the fold out dining table and chair cube.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: Some of these are incredible.  I love the fold out dining table and chair cube.


That's what I was going to say. Denser populations = smaller living spaces. It's like someone took a look at a Morris bed and ran with it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For when you truly need to go seamlessly from eating a pie to amplifying your orchestra recital....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Needs more volume.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: SpockYouOut: Some of these are incredible.  I love the fold out dining table and chair cube.

That's what I was going to say. Denser populations = smaller living spaces. It's like someone took a look at a Morris Murphy bed and ran with it.


Oops. FTFM.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm a little weary of the double decker sofa, but the minimal effort opening umbrella is a must-have.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When you live in 300 sq feet you get innovative.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: xxBirdMadGirlxx: SpockYouOut: Some of these are incredible.  I love the fold out dining table and chair cube.

That's what I was going to say. Denser populations = smaller living spaces. It's like someone took a look at a Morris Murphy bed and ran with it.

Oops. FTFM.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure but what bathroom does it use?  That's the important question.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: SpockYouOut: Some of these are incredible.  I love the fold out dining table and chair cube.

That's what I was going to say. Denser populations = smaller living spaces. It's like someone took a look at a Morris bed and ran with it.


Limitations spur innovation.

It applies to many fields, from engineering to fiction writing to design to you name it.

For rather mundane example: I have a long running game in D&D as the DM. The best characters people have built are when they have limitations (self imposed or even from me). The best work I have done as DM in world building is the same way.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
PAIGE-SAMA NO!!!
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Multi-use, space saving furniture and gadgets are basically a necessity; the average residence in Tokyo is 980 square feet (91 square meters), or approximately the size of my front room.

What I don't understand is why this isn't more prevalent in places like Manhattan, where the average apartment is 866 square feet (80 square meters).  Whenever I see a "typical" NY apartment (not being featured in a design magazine), it has basic chairs, tables, regular twin beds, etc. maybewith a hide-a-bed sofa, all seemingly sourced from Ikea.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: Some of these are incredible.  I love the fold out dining table and chair cube.


I was going to say the same thing. Anybody have an idea about a brand for that?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The shelf/table at 0:14 that converts without spilling anything is nifty. The following chair/stair is an old one. I've seen an example in some old sage's library (Monticello maybe?).
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That table at about 10 seconds is amazing. Friends have one and it is great for board game nights
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some were neat, most flew by too fast. Also, get off my lawn.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Da na na na... na na na!
Transformers.... futons in disguise!
 
patowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My 6'9" son would crush each and every one of those.  Accidentally of course.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like the fold out couch, looks more comfy than traditional ones.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: xxBirdMadGirlxx: SpockYouOut: Some of these are incredible.  I love the fold out dining table and chair cube.

That's what I was going to say. Denser populations = smaller living spaces. It's like someone took a look at a Morris Murphy bed and ran with it.

Oops. FTFM.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm glad it cuts-off.  I've seen the full video, and that rotating closet / sexual apparatus device at the end is filthy.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As someone who spent 20+ years in a very small house, I would have loved to have some of these solutions.
 
T.rex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here's a game/dining table that converts without interrupting your puzzle. Skip to 15:35 to see it in action

A mechanical table with a hidden puzzle surface
Youtube G5VQUDpK9Iw
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There was a double decker couch in that video.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I need to find prints of a few of those.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Everything is a Transformer in Japan"

Shocking.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's so innovative about the deck umbrella and the shoe storage cabinet at the end of the video?

Yes, the deck umbrella is conveniently easy to open, but compared to almost everything else in the video it's just an easy to open deck umbrella.

I'm pretty sure I've seen those shoe storage cabinets before. What's so special about it to be featured in this video?  The fact it also has drawers?
 
