 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fast Company)   Los Angeles covering 1 million square feet of roads with solar-reflective paint. Will hope to see results once cars in traffic jams stop shielding the paint from the sun   (fastcompany.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Urban heat island, Global warming, Heat wave, Infrared, Light, solar-reflective paint, so-called urban heat island effect, light shade  
•       •       •

568 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 9:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So less than 8 miles of a typical 2 lane road. Cool.

/swidt?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Solar Freakin' Roadways?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberal California rejects sunlight.

/hopefully it doesn't add glare to the driving experience.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, we won't know till we try.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if turning all parking lots into solar farms like IKEA does would help the heat as well as power?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a pen1s.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: [Fark user image 596x335]

That's a pen1s.


Don't be ridiculous, projecting much?  Sheesh

/it's obviously SATAN hello?
 
ValisIV
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this helps reduce electricity bills due to less A/C use, too. Super helpful, if so.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MrSplifferton: [Fark user image 596x335]

That's a pen1s.

Don't be ridiculous, projecting much?  Sheesh

/it's obviously SATAN hello?


It's a sigil to attract Pan.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have been in a LA traffic jam. LA authorities would be better off putting solar-reflective paint on the cars.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MrSplifferton: [Fark user image 596x335]

That's a pen1s.

Don't be ridiculous, projecting much?  Sheesh

/it's obviously SATAN hello?

It's a sigil to attract Pan.


Great... unicorn hunters again
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ValisIV: I'm guessing this helps reduce electricity bills due to less A/C use, too. Super helpful, if so.


My first assumption was to paint over the homeless people.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it make more sense to chop down a bunch of trees, then paint the ground?  Trees are really slow and the leaves cover up all that area we could be painting.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The more civilized country actually have roads that generate power through solar.

Solar FREAKIN' Roadways!
Youtube qlTA3rnpgzU
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The more civilized country actually have roads that generate power through solar.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qlTA3rnpgzU]


Let me guess: the moose out front told you?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: ValisIV: I'm guessing this helps reduce electricity bills due to less A/C use, too. Super helpful, if so.

My first assumption was to paint over the homeless people.


We don't have enough paint.

/s
//window
///dbl bourbon
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Wouldn't it make more sense to chop down a bunch of trees, then paint the ground?  Trees are really slow and the leaves cover up all that area we could be painting.


We could grind up the trees to make pigment for the paint.

/TMYK
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cities in Arizona have been trialing products like this for a number of years now.  One study showed a reduction in air temps of 0.3°F during the day and 0.5°F at night.  That may not sound like much, but air conditioner efficiency really starts to nosedive above 110F.  When you're talking millions of homes, it adds up.  Another benefit is that it can extend the life of the pavement underneath, which offsets some of the cost, which is rather high at the moment.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Solar reflective?  Los Angeles?  I've seen this episode before...

CHiPs - S02E15 Scene 7
Youtube KBZ9-uwmY38
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I used to love skateboarding on wet, painted concrete because you could really slide around. I didn't see any mention in the article about how this paint affects traction when it rains.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always thought this was a pretty environmentally unfriendly logo.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not to mention that the latitude lines have the equator running about through England
//plus the extreme axial tilt
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Worth a try.

What's that crap made of though?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does it reflect urine like the paint in the Reeperbahn?
 
Birnone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What happens if IR reflecting paint sends more heat away from Earth than is normally reflected and that causes our planet to appear brighter to aliens who are using IR detecting telescopes to search for more anuses to probe?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: foo monkey: Wouldn't it make more sense to chop down a bunch of trees, then paint the ground?  Trees are really slow and the leaves cover up all that area we could be painting.

We could grind up the trees to make pigment for the paint.

/TMYK


This guy PAINTS, amirite?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: ValisIV: I'm guessing this helps reduce electricity bills due to less A/C use, too. Super helpful, if so.

My first assumption was to paint over the homeless people.


My  1st was they painted the road white and cause massive accidents due to road glare
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: So less than 8 miles of a typical 2 lane road. Cool.

/swidt?


Yes Cool, it's a test.  8 miles would be all the roads in my 200 hoise community.  Cover all the roads and playgrounds and see if it makes a difference.   If it's highly effective maybe the asphalt can have solar reflection built in so it will not wear off the roadway.

I can tell you this, my roads were replaced this year and are pure black.  They look nice but wow they are hot as hell and hold the heat hours after the sun goes down.

Covering parkinglots with solar panels would double the effect by not only cooling but providing power.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it make more sense to have the reflective additive in the asphalt itself, so you don't have to do costly painting jobs and worry about it wearing off?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You have to wonder which LA City Councilperson knows the person who owns the paint company.

/Because reflecting the heat back to the atmosphere increases the heat in the atmosphere. The atmosphere is over the city. Do not think that this will reflect heat into outer space.. well maybe a few percent of it. This doesn't seem to be backed up by science, but backed up by money is good enough, right?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.