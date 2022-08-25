 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times of San Diego)   Water? Like from the toilet?   (timesofsandiego.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Water, Water supply, Pure Water Oceanside, Bureau of Reclamation, Reuse Projects funding, Water crisis, WIIN Water Reclamation, Water resources  
•       •       •

856 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 1:05 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If your water source is a river, then, yes, out of all the toilets, upstream.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get the jokes out of the way now so that I don't get notifications all day long?
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Brawndo: Can we get the jokes out of the way now so that I don't get notifications all day long?


You will just get referenced more and more as the years go, I'm afraid.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I propose we brand recycled water as "Turd Tea" and make "Nu-Water" the leading brand of consumable hydro.

Also: The personal hydroblasting shower: 30 seconds of high pressure steam at a temperature of our choice. Buy it now and we will throw in a genital protection cup.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
... Fish f**k in it.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's got what plants crave!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is there enough water to purify?
 
alltim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They filter out the pee pee, its an easy thing to do, then they get the poo poo, and oily residue, next they scrub it, scrub it, scrub it, and bring fresh water to you!
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sugarmoobs: Brawndo: Can we get the jokes out of the way now so that I don't get notifications all day long?

You will just get referenced more and more as the years go, I'm afraid.


It's been pretty constant since November 8, 2016
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is there enough water to purify?


Of course, we've got the Marines at Camp Pendelton in stillsuits.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had some BCAA in my post workout "recovery" sports drink so I will be peeing what plants crave for the rest of the day.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sewer to tap isn't nearly as off-putting as other things that happen to the potable water supply with alarming regularity.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe they can take some of it to fix the nuclear reactors in Ukraine...

/Ukraine is in Florida...dumbass!
 
drayno76
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oblig.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Sewer to tap isn't nearly as off-putting as other things that happen to the potable water supply with alarming regularity.


Seriously.

"ERMAGHERD! They're putting torlet water in my drinking water!"

Well as of now your drinking water comes from a reservoir that fish, birds, and deer shiat in, so...
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.theregister.com/2015/07/31/how_much_of_one_years_californian_energy_use_would_wipe_out_the_drought/
 
xalres
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hilarious that people are still squicky over recycled waste water. Guarantee you every single molecule of water on this planet has touched some critter's poo at some point over the last few hundred million years.

Also, Idiocracy still holds up.

"Says here you stole a buncha money from a hospital...Whuh-whydja do that?"

"I didn't, okay?"

"That's not what the other lawyer said."
 
SweetMama
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark: Boomers ignored climate change and never did anything about it!

(Yet another article about advancements in technology intended to mitigate a climate-related problem )

Fark: Let's make toilet jokes and then remind everybody about how the boomers ignored climate change and never did anything about it!
 
marckx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is the $9.9 million price another way of saying "Ballpark of, but just under, Ten Million'?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I could figure out how to water my lawn with used shower water, I'd do it in a heartbeat.  There's not too much pee in there.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
uhhh
"Oceanside Awarded $9.9 Million Federal Grant for Pure Water Recycling Project"


if the water is already pure it should not need further recycling/treatment i'd a thought. Like they get 10 mil and then what show you they can fill your glass with drinkable water? If the water was alrady pure then we paid 10 mil just to get it poured in our cup really.

or maybe this is a phrasing thing?
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: misanthropic1: Sewer to tap isn't nearly as off-putting as other things that happen to the potable water supply with alarming regularity.

Seriously.

"ERMAGHERD! They're putting torlet water in my drinking water!"

Well as of now your drinking water comes from a reservoir that fish, birds, and deer shiat in, so...


Yep, I also remember the zebra mussel fiasco with mild horror.  Then there's back-syphon issues whenever someone opens up a fire hydrant, and crossed connections by dumbfark contractors: "Why is the entire volleyball team sick?"  Turns out an HVAC guy crossed chill water with potable right by the water fountain, so the kids were drinking coolant chemicals.  The school district will insist they have no idea what I'm talking about to this day.  Most journeyman plumbers know what they're doing, but then the majority of work being done isn't by licensed plumbers, so...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jvl: If I could figure out how to water my lawn with used shower water, I'd do it in a heartbeat.  There's not too much pee in there.


Shower outside.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Brawndo: Can we get the jokes out of the way now so that I don't get notifications all day long?


Notifications are what your inbox craves.
 
xalres
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SweetMama: Fark: Boomers ignored climate change and never did anything about it!

(Yet another article about advancements in technology intended to mitigate a climate-related problem )

Fark: Let's make toilet jokes and then remind everybody about how the boomers ignored climate change and never did anything about it!


They kinda did ignore it, hell a lot of them still don't believe it's actually real, which is why we're reading this story now instead of 15 years ago when it wouldn't have been nearly as urgent.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: "Pure Water Oceanside is intended to purify recycled water to create a new local source of drinking water that is clean, safe, drought-proof and environmentally sound."

Meh. I have a better idea:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.