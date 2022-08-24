 Skip to content
(CNN) Texas sheriff says that he finds the bodies of migrants every day, presumably because his deputies aren't hiding them well enough
29
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Seriously though, I mean, it's all fun and games to hide bodies out in the open and all, but to keep finding the same ones, again and again...I mean, just take them to the morgue already. Keep telling Jenkins that they're not Easter Eggs, but will HE listen? No, he just giggles like a schoolgirl and says, 'I GOT you Sherf! I GOT you!'"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "Seriously though, I mean, it's all fun and games to hide bodies out in the open and all, but to keep finding the same ones, again and again...I mean, just take them to the morgue already. Keep telling Jenkins that they're not Easter Eggs, but will HE listen? No, he just giggles like a schoolgirl and says, 'I GOT you Sherf! I GOT you!'"


It's kind of chilling that I didn't doubt that was a genuine quote at first glance.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My terribly racist family in Arizona apparently used to brag about how my great grand father, who was famed for being a drunken asshole, would just shoot any ni**er or ch*nk that he ran into out in the desert if there was nobody around. No wonder you still rarely see black people out in the backcountry.

/CSB
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
2000 Mules ... the Reckoning
 
shinji3i
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Schmerber says he doesn't agree with all of Texas Governor Gregg Abbott's border initiatives but gives him kudos for pumping millions of dollars and sending hundreds of personnel to bolster border security in his county. But as a retired Border Patrol agent who is now a sheriff, Schmerber says he knows immigration is in the federal government's purview and hopes President Joe Biden visits the border to witness the realities on the ground.If nothing is done to curb the immigration issue, the current deadly reality, Schmerber says, will "go on forever."He's tried to do stuff but the Republican judges you wanted in place keep stopping him. Also you should let that Governor of yours know about that whole "federal government's purview" thing.
 
mononymous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just how much of a hellhole is Mexico and Central America that people risk their lives to come here?

If only the governments welcomed the U.S. in to clean up the place, but I'm sure there are thousands of reasons why this wouldn't work...?

Maybe it WOULD work, but the politics and threat of an occupying U.S. army might be a disincentive?
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wax_on: My terribly racist family in Arizona apparently used to brag about how my great grand father, who was famed for being a drunken asshole, would just shoot any ni**er or ch*nk that he ran into out in the desert if there was nobody around. No wonder you still rarely see black people out in the backcountry.

/CSB


My SO's grandfather (rural central TX, now no-contact) is very open about his desire to catch a minority trespassing on his land so as to shoot them.  He has a very nice gun collection and very much wants to use it.

/fark knows how many more likeminded individuals are out there
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just remember, the reason people are crossing in the deadliest spots is because they used to cross in cities, where it was safer, but this inconvenienced white people and irritated the super racist border patrol, so we decided to see if cruelty and death would be a sufficient deterrent and would be less annoying to people who live on the border.

It is NOT a deterrent, but it IS less visible, so despite the deaths, we decided to stick with it. Instead of just creating a simple guest worker program.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: wax_on: My terribly racist family in Arizona apparently used to brag about how my great grand father, who was famed for being a drunken asshole, would just shoot any ni**er or ch*nk that he ran into out in the desert if there was nobody around. No wonder you still rarely see black people out in the backcountry.

/CSB

My SO's grandfather (rural central TX, now no-contact) is very open about his desire to catch a minority trespassing on his land so as to shoot them.  He has a very nice gun collection and very much wants to use it.

/fark knows how many more likeminded individuals are out there


Could I get his address? I'm in the mood for a road trip and a stroll.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The "remain in Mexico" policy has ironically increased illegal immigration as there's no timeout in a detention center so they can just try again the next day.  Really don't know why Joe hasn't picked up the pen on this one.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mononymous: Just how much of a hellhole is Mexico and Central America that people risk their lives to come here?

If only the governments welcomed the U.S. in to clean up the place, but I'm sure there are thousands of reasons why this wouldn't work...?

Maybe it WOULD work, but the politics and threat of an occupying U.S. army might be a disincentive?


We already had the 50s and 70s. The FBI did a bang-up job making things worse, because DEMOCRACY or whatever.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mononymous: Just how much of a hellhole is Mexico and Central America that people risk their lives to come here?

If only the governments welcomed the U.S. in to clean up the place, but I'm sure there are thousands of reasons why this wouldn't work...?

Maybe it WOULD work, but the politics and threat of an occupying U.S. army might be a disincentive?


Those places are troubled BECAUSE we made them that way. Empowering narcotraficantes, and propping up right wing shiat birds because God forbid a farking leftist socialist type ever be put in charge.

We broke it, we do have a responsibility to help pay for the necessary reform. We do NOT however have any kind of leg to stand on in terms of dictating how it goes or of getting directly involved at all.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The article seems to focus on people drowning crossing the Rio Grande. Okay, if you really care about humanity and don't wanna see people die, build a couple of cheap bridges.

Of course they don't really care about humanity, and don't care who dies, they just like to complain about it, so nothing will change.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: misanthropic1: wax_on: My terribly racist family in Arizona apparently used to brag about how my great grand father, who was famed for being a drunken asshole, would just shoot any ni**er or ch*nk that he ran into out in the desert if there was nobody around. No wonder you still rarely see black people out in the backcountry.

/CSB

My SO's grandfather (rural central TX, now no-contact) is very open about his desire to catch a minority trespassing on his land so as to shoot them.  He has a very nice gun collection and very much wants to use it.

/fark knows how many more likeminded individuals are out there

Could I get his address? I'm in the mood for a road trip and a stroll.


I can ask the woman but she hasn't spoken to her family for the better part of a decade; given his health then there's a good chance he's already dead.  Honestly you could just wander around Dale TX and have a decent chance of running into him or someone like him; they have a post office and that's about it.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You'd find fewer bodies if migrants were treated like human beings seeking out a better life instead of invasive cattle.

Treating them as subhuman won't stop them from coming, it will only change their methods.

If you actually wanted them to do it "right" or legally, you'd make the process clearer and easier.

But we know the real issue.

I'm not saying anything new here, but it's never been about immigration, per se. It's always been about who is coming, not their method or the fact that they're coming here at all.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: You'd find fewer bodies if migrants were treated like human beings seeking out a better life instead of invasive cattle.

Treating them as subhuman won't stop them from coming, it will only change their methods.

If you actually wanted them to do it "right" or legally, you'd make the process clearer and easier.

But we know the real issue.

I'm not saying anything new here, but it's never been about immigration, per se. It's always been about who is coming, not their method or the fact that they're coming here at all.


We could go after employers of illegal labor, thereby reducing demand and the incentive to cross, but for some reason that never gets floated as a solution...
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Drank_the_40_water: Just remember, the reason people are crossing in the deadliest spots is because they used to cross in cities, where it was safer, but this inconvenienced white people and irritated the super racist border patrol, so we decided to see if cruelty and death would be a sufficient deterrent and would be less annoying to people who live on the border.

It is NOT a deterrent, but it IS less visible, so despite the deaths, we decided to stick with it. Instead of just creating a simple guest worker program

getting rid of the border because it's a racist construct setup by xenophobes hell bent on colonial domination.

FTFY
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: shoegaze99: You'd find fewer bodies if migrants were treated like human beings seeking out a better life instead of invasive cattle.

Treating them as subhuman won't stop them from coming, it will only change their methods.

If you actually wanted them to do it "right" or legally, you'd make the process clearer and easier.

But we know the real issue.

I'm not saying anything new here, but it's never been about immigration, per se. It's always been about who is coming, not their method or the fact that they're coming here at all.

We could go after employers of illegal labor, thereby reducing demand and the incentive to cross, but for some reason that never gets floated as a solution...


Blessed be the job creators...
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mononymous: If only the governments welcomed the U.S. in to clean up the place, but I'm sure there are thousands of reasons why this wouldn't work...?


The U.S. coming in to clean the places up is exactly what made some of them hellholes in the first place.

It's 20 minutes, and depressing af, but seriously, this is an important watch...

The CIA's Secret Genocide in Guatemala
Youtube -BIA4dgAJ9A


And that doesn't even get into the fact that it's U.S. drug demand that funds the cartels in Mexico, or what we did in Nicaragua, or Gran Colombia (imagine how much more economically viable a country consisting of Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Panama would have been).

That's not to say we couldn't help, but we have such a terrible track record they are very reluctant to accept U.S. initiatives.  

What's worse... if you look at programs like Project Wetback where we expelled tons and tons of 'Mexicans' from the U.S. (many who were actually Americans in places like Texas and California) and most of the others who came here as part of programs to help us get enough factory workers during WWII... We deported between 300,000 and 1.1 million Mexicans, not all of them were actually not U.S. citizens.  There are programs now that will do DNA testing... a pretty substantial number of Mexicans should, by birthright, be U.S. citizens (Oddly, like Mitt Romney).  Anyone with a direct ancestor who was a U.S. citizen, by right, should be a U.S. citizen.  When you consider kids born here we deported who later had their own kids,... and now they have to come across a desert to get to a country some of them should be able to just walk into, and others morally should be allowed to walk into because of what we did to their countries...
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: shoegaze99: You'd find fewer bodies if migrants were treated like human beings seeking out a better life instead of invasive cattle.

Treating them as subhuman won't stop them from coming, it will only change their methods.

If you actually wanted them to do it "right" or legally, you'd make the process clearer and easier.

But we know the real issue.

I'm not saying anything new here, but it's never been about immigration, per se. It's always been about who is coming, not their method or the fact that they're coming here at all.

We could go after employers of illegal labor, thereby reducing demand and the incentive to cross, but for some reason that never gets floated as a solution...


I'd totally support that, its' on the R's for NOT doing it in a meaningful way and on the D's for getting up in arms when they do.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And THIS is why you don't try to get into any country illegally. There will always be all sorts of dangers. There will be criminals, animals, and natural threats to your life. If you want to enter a country, enter it via legal procedure.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
teed PVC pipe, is it better or worse than...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Texas summers
How do they work.
 
Tman144
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
More corpses to pile on the throne of white supremacy.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: The "remain in Mexico" policy has ironically increased illegal immigration as there's no timeout in a detention center so they can just try again the next day.  Really don't know why Joe hasn't picked up the pen on this one.


Biden ended remain in Mexico and it was non-existent for several years until a judge ruled that he had to reinstate it, using a very twisty argument.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Drank_the_40_water: Just remember, the reason people are crossing in the deadliest spots is because they used to cross in cities, where it was safer, but this inconvenienced white people and irritated the super racist border patrol, so we decided to see if cruelty and death would be a sufficient deterrent and would be less annoying to people who live on the border.

It is NOT a deterrent, but it IS less visible, so despite the deaths, we decided to stick with it. Instead of just creating a simple guest worker program.


If you inconvenient me I'll destroy the human race to make way for a hyperspace bypass.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In Europe they find drowned four year olds. Europe has treaties that promie to take refugees and asylum seekers but they don't honour it and you can fly to Europe because the airlines don't care.

Next time don't blame the poors of Latin America. Blame the farking Sheriff Arpaoi's for knowing which side the votes are on you genocidal bastards!

I am thankful I can say the truth on Fark.com because the truth is suppressed on Twitter, which is why it is full of Trump Hate Tweets.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mononymous: Just how much of a hellhole is Mexico and Central America that people risk their lives to come here?

If only the governments welcomed the U.S. in to clean up the place, but I'm sure there are thousands of reasons why this wouldn't work...?

Maybe it WOULD work, but the politics and threat of an occupying U.S. army might be a disincentive?


Quite often it was the U.S. that either help start or actually created the mess.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: ... full of Trump Hate Tweets.


Being full of trump hate tweets is bad?  I sure don't like the guy.
 
