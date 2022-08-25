 Skip to content
(National Today)   Happy National Banana Split Day. Subby preferred The Herculoids, HR Pufnstuf, and Wacky Races but admits they had the superior theme song   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Ice cream, Banana split, original banana split, thrill of delicious ice cream, Banana, Banana splits, fresh banana, luscious chocolate  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW WATCH THE ARABIAN KNIGHTS!

/rosanne khobar
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby sounds really old.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I saw a "live" show of H.R. Pufnstuf at Six Flags when I was young.  The combination of black lights, neon-glow outfits and wonky music... I've never recovered from the horror.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My alternative band back in the early 90's did a cover of I Enjoy Being A Boy by the Banana Splits.

The Banana Splits - I Enjoy Being A Boy (In Love With You) - COMPLETE VERSION
Youtube wGpWExEVANY
 
Rindred
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Subby sounds really old.


I understood their reference.

/I am also old
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hello DoorDash,

I need you deliver a banana split.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somacandra: NOW WATCH THE ARABIAN KNIGHTS!


Popeye Remix - Abu (Bluto) Hassan
Youtube yzd2OYdqlh4
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Banana Splits Opening and Closing Theme 1968 - 1970
Youtube XMl6HnhFFIA
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OldRod: I saw a "live" show of H.R. Pufnstuf at Six Flags when I was young.  The combination of black lights, neon-glow outfits and wonky music... I've never recovered from the horror.


This was because the concert promoter forgot to lace the park's drinks with low amounts of LSD.

I assure you, its a whole different experience...
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Watching this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

and this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

prepared us for this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

- but maybe not that:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Dickies - Banana Splits
Youtube flMS2gHFOH0
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For reasons I could not yet explain at the time, watching the Sour Grapes Bunch made me happy.

Banana Splits vs Sour Grapes Bunch.mpg
Youtube CITFzaQbjV0
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Subby sounds really old.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rindred: dildo tontine: Subby sounds really old.

I understood their reference.

/I am also old


Uh-oh, Chongo!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I loved the Herculoids. Also the Four Musketeers and the Arabian Knights.

Yes, I am old, we had the best of Saturday morning cartoons.
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: dildo tontine: Subby sounds really old.

[Fark user image 500x667]


I don't know which is worse...the handmade MTV shirts, the bad haircuts, the gym shorts or the socks with stripes.

Then again, this could've been me as a child. Except I would never stoop so low to wear a homemade t-shirt.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: dildo tontine: Subby sounds really old.

[Fark user image 500x667]


Holy crap, I thought that was my brother and I for a second.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was a big fan of Jonny Quest. Bandit was awesome.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
DANGER ISLAND!

Danger Island - 1968
Youtube QB6dnIB8jjo
 
drtgb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You forgot Land of the Lost

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bob Marley and the Wailers - Buffalo Soldier [HD]
Youtube j6nO4DYBi4Q
 
Bammer71
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're doomed.  We'll never make it.
 
Slypork
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I loved the Herculoids. Also the Four Musketeers and the Arabian Knights.

Yes, I am old, we had the best of Saturday morning cartoons.


We have a friend who is always complaining about how things are always going wrong for her. We started calling her Glum, from the Gulliver's Travels cartoon. After listening to her mope about life someone is bound to say, "We're doomed. We'll never make it."
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: DANGER ISLAND!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/QB6dnIB8jjo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Holy Moly, the hot blond on that show really did it for me.

/Ronnie Troup, not Jan Michael Vincent
//she was 23 when she did DI!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ronne Troup. Pardon me.
 
