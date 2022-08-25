 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   Leave it to the Japanese to come up with a poop-themed shop that sells poop-themed apparel and accessories for poop lovers. Poop   (odditycentral.com) divider line
35
    More: Weird, Yomiuri Shimbun, Clothing, selling poop-themed apparel, Akihiko Nobata, Unco Shop, Yomiuri Giants, Newspaper, Poop-themed apparel  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more German.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I need more crap.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has been a poop-themed coffeeshop in Seol, South Korea for years. Toilet-shaped cups, poop designs on lattes, poop shaped pastries.  Odd obsession, but okay.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they sell wombat poop plushies.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems logical since the Japanese are into square watermelons.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a load of crap.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get out of here.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be careful where you step
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's an Arby's?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and they just called, and they ran out of you!
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to hear the pitch they made to the bank for a business lo
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: So it's an Arby's?


The way people go on about it on here I'd have figured Taco Bell
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: I'd love to hear the pitch they made to the bank for a business lo


an.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Scottish.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

poop thread!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is still a less shiatty business with higher class clientele than politics
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 226x223]
poop thread!


Yes, but can it be an old-school, pre "Nu-Fark" poop thread?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: So it's an Arby's?


I like Arby's.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...poop-themed apparel...

So they sell poop threads?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My coworkers kid has all these poop toys she brings in and they are scented like candies. Yeah.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Well it-it's my understanding that you umhm, yu-you have an acute case of fecophilia."
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: I'd love to hear the pitch they made to the bank for a business lo


"We plan on being number 1 in the number 2 business. We're flush with enthusiasm about the opportunity. John here is the head man and he's bowled us over with all he's done. He's a regular tank, rolling over the piles of obstacles that could have wiped us out."
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Japanese are the Howard Stern of humanity.
They do and say what everybody else is thinking.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jso2897: The Japanese are the Howard Stern of humanity.
They do and say what everybody else is thinking.


That's like.... so real :0
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is Poopcat.   If you have a poop story to tell, or are having trouble with poop, Poopcat will be there for you.   Just ask yourself, "what would Poopcat do," and good healthy poops will come your way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's been a toilet-themed restaurant for some time. Logical conclusion.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yo fark those farking ads on that page Wtf
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Poop Cafe in Korea (KWOW #121)
Youtube sz0GGUoQ-mE
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Domo kun approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope they sell pre-skidmarked underwear, not real, obviously, but as part of the design. Then, no matter how foul your arse hygiene, you can always blame the design.

/don't use underwear
//use water at home
///wet paper towel/tp if away
////unless specifically requested not to
// tmi?
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.