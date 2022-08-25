 Skip to content
(Some pervy guy)   Texas Right To Life political director arrested for exactly what you think it was   (livingbluetx.com) divider line
52
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

52 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People opposed to abortion because it ruins their sick pregger fantasies.  Is there any other kind?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean I just assume all right wingers want to fark children. It's never steered me wrong in life.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my shocked face.
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon. It's just a minor offense.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Game Of Pedophiles.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear every single one of villains acolytes is either a pedophile, junkie or both.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dems should have national billboards with running totals of arrested Repuglican pedos.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Has the Trump 2024 campaign hired him yet?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This continues to be the most broken of records. Every dam one of them.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Huh, so that's what it would look like if a bowling ball magically came to life.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Soliciting children? A handsome Republican fella like that?
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But I thought drag queens and gays were the ones dangerous to kids, and not the GOPers elected to Congress, or organization leaders, or donors?  Maybe it's time to bring back "Okay, boomer" as "Okay, groomer".
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The two ways to think of the children:
1- The right way
2-  The right wing way
 
Cosmic Cowboy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Earning cash by performing back-alley abortions?

Darn it I suck at this game
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But... But... But someplace else some children were read children's stories by *gasp* DRAG QUEENS who are just assumed to be paedos and "groomers"!!! Isn't that the *real* problem??

/s
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: This is my shocked face.


This is his shocked face.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Next step. Blame the minor and invoke Jesus.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Same old witch hunt. Which old witch? The wicked witch!

/ding dong
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've had to interview people for employment before. If this face was sitting across from me, I'd have... questions.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, I realize a modicum of profiling does occur.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: I swear every single one of villains acolytes is either a pedophile, junkie or both.


Don't forget the closeted self-hating homosexuals.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


He looks like an Aardman animation clay figure someone rolled in a pile of pubes.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


"CP, Grommit!"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And just think, if he got the kid pregnant odds are the state would force her to deliver.
 
blackminded
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Dems should have national billboards with running totals of arrested Repuglican pedos.


That wouldn't be civil. Blah blah must raise the discourse blah blah they go low we go high blah blah lose elections to fascists.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bring back TCAP.

Free Chris Hansen!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've had to interview people for employment before. If this face was sitting across from me, I'd have... questions.

[Fark user image 425x560]

Yes, I realize a modicum of profiling does occur.


He has the eye spacing of a Cabbage Patch doll
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Has the Trump 2024 campaign hired him yet?


They are waiting to see if the judge gives him bail.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looking at that casanova I don't doubt he can't get a date on his own and may need to purchase some 'services'... but going after kids? Come on, man. Just get an (adult) escort like the rest of... uhh those other folks... do. Leave the kids alone ya sick fark.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: And just think, if he got the kid pregnant odds are the state would force her to deliver.


It's kind of pointless to say "odds are" when the odds are 100%.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: But I thought drag queens and gays were the ones dangerous to kids, and not the GOPers elected to Congress, or organization leaders, or donors?


Every accusation is a confession.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mopery?
*reads tweet*
Oh. Texas forced-birther discovered to be kiddie-farker.

Must be a day ending in a "y." Why does no one get arrested for mopery any more? He looks like the kind of person who'd be arrested for aggravated mopery.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's a tough one subby, but here goes nothing:

Arrested for  DUI & cocaine possession while soliciting sex from an underage transgender prostitute in a rest stop bathroom.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: WickerNipple: This is my shocked face.

This is his shocked face.

[i0.wp.com image 530x699]


This must be a photoshop. You know, the shrunken face kind.
 
sniderman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And some, I assume, are good people.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neongoats: I mean I just assume all right wingers want to fark children. It's never steered me wrong in life.


Well, that or sell babies to rich couples.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: WickerNipple: This is my shocked face.

This is his shocked face.

[i0.wp.com image 530x699]


He looks like an out-of-work Richard Dreyfuss impersonator that's fallen down on his luck & spends his nights manning the till at a Dollar Store.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: HotWingConspiracy: And just think, if he got the kid pregnant odds are the state would force her to deliver.

It's kind of pointless to say "odds are" when the odds are 100%.


Kid might have a politically connected and/or wealthy family.
 
bdub77
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have fun in Texas prison! I hope you enjoyed having all your teeth for some portion of your life.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Murder was the obvious, but apparently incorrect answer.
 
Crooked Ref
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This has serious "And I would have gotten away with it too, if weren't for you meddling kids" vibes.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: Earning cash by performing back-alley abortions?

Darn it I suck at this game


I was guessing he'd crossed state lines to get his mistress an abortion.

Apparently he got cut off before he got that far.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I see he and RAND PAUL share a hairdresser.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Damn I was expecting that he was preforming illegal abortions.
 
Vhale
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: People opposed to abortion because it ruins their sick pregger fantasies.  Is there any other kind?


I think there's always a section of people in any population that do these things. But in cases like clergy or coaches or doctors they have immense power in that they are seen as above scrutiny. I always wonder if it was the intent going in or if the power corrupts. Either way. The willful blindness hurts too many kids.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Dems should have national billboards with running totals of arrested Repuglican pedos.


Problem is, it wouldn't be long before the number got so high, the font would wind up being too small to read from the road.
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"WON'T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?"

"Jeeze, Mrs. Lovejoy, the problem is that they don't stop thinking about them!"
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: WickerNipple: This is my shocked face.

This is his shocked face.

[i0.wp.com image 530x699]


Wow.   Ed Sheeran sure has fallen on hard times...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When Incels leave the basement.
 
