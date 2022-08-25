 Skip to content
(Metro)   Residents fury at neighbor's overgrown bush so big it's 'a hazard to drivers' in the road. Fury seems like a strong word for a large bush, perhaps they're overstating things   (metro.co.uk) divider line
15 Comments     (+0 »)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know someone willing to cut that hedge...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thecrankycreative.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where in the civilized world are you allowed to let your foliage obscure road signs?
 
zbtop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
H...how is this actual news?
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe they could replace it with a map of Tasmania?

// my neighbor had an overgrown bush
// when I complained about it, they started closing the curtains at night
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burchill
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zbtop: H...how is this actual news?


For context, paper copies of the Metro are given away on public transport.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zbtop: H...how is this actual news?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh bother.
 
DigitalSorceress
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All the bush humor aside - like wow talk about first world problems -

there is a huge-ass tree/topiary at the corner of my street that genuinely blocks any view of traffic coming from the left .. and they have no stop sign - you literally can't see until you've pulled so far forward that you're already IN the lane when you to go turn from my street due to that thing... and THAT is still a first world problem.. but this is beyond petty that they're up in arms over .. that
 
TheYeti
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This occasionally happens near me on a sidewalk on a main road.

Then someone just goes and cuts it.  Usually it's a runner in the neighborhood or someone that walks...or this people complain on the list serve and a random person walks there and cuts it with some trimmer.

I know, this makes the problem seem very boring.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just move the speed sign to the middle of the lane. There. Problem solved.

/Subscribe for more easy but totally useless solutions to life's problems.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: Where in the civilized world are you allowed to let your foliage obscure road signs?


Small towns in the US, where they deliberately obscure "Speed Limit 15" signs with leafy branches so they can make money off drivers who don't see them.

Oh, wait. You said "civilized." Never mind.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like a nice place to live.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dark night and bucket of weed killer. Problem solved.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

