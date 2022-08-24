 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 183 of WW3: UKR says at least 25 killed in train station attack as Orcs strike across UKR on Ukrainian Independence Day. Biden announces $3 billion in new aid. Johnson unveils $66 million aid package. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
53
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Russian defense ministers, Russian Defense Ministry, Prime Minister of Russia, trials of prisoners of war, nuclear power plant  
•       •       •

191 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sentences should not begin with "Johnson unveils..."
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Europe should invade Russia and just take over.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I was up early today. Do I set up the chairs or turn on the coffee pot? I've never been in charge of this before.
/Thanks to everyone who contributes to these threads every day
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll help unfold chairs since I'm here early today. As a regular lurker I thought I'd bring some Dutch Letters instead of donuts. There made in a local Mennonite community, so I know they'll be good.

Thanks for keeping these threads going guys. The anxiety I have about this war is mitigated by having a community like this one.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: I guess I was up early today. Do I set up the chairs or turn on the coffee pot? I've never been in charge of this before.
/Thanks to everyone who contributes to these threads every day


Depends, did you bring donuts, and if so from where?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! 3 Helicopters!
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: Europe should invade Russia and just take over.


Username checks out.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Sentences should not begin with "Johnson unveils..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: I guess I was up early today. Do I set up the chairs or turn on the coffee pot? I've never been in charge of this before.
/Thanks to everyone who contributes to these threads every day


User name checks ou

Fark user imageView Full Size


You got this!
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will other countries give UA long distance rocket.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for the night. The APU hit the Kakhovsky bridge and the Russian air defense systems, as well as destroyed the composition of the BC and hit the command and observation post in the Kherson region.

Russians, this is just the beginning.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Orcs have been trying to murder Zelensky for 6 months.

Suck it Russia!
Suck it Putin!
Suck it long and suck it hard.


ZELENSKY'S ALIVE!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
200 thousand tons of grain collected in the fields of Luhansk region, exported to Russia

According to farmers who stayed in the occupied territory, the situation in the region is approaching catastrophic. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Administration Serhiy Gaidai.

"This year we expected the largest harvest in all years. But, unfortunately, our grain is being harvested now for the Russians, " said Lyubov Bezkorovainaya, Deputy Director of the Department of Agro-Industrial Development of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Many managers of agricultural enterprises have left for safe regions of Ukraine. But there are also those who went to cooperate with the Russian Federation and handed over their partners.

Currently, 200 thousand tons of grain have been collected in the fields of the Luhansk region, but all this has been exported to Russia.

Due to lack of money, people refuse to work. As a result, winter crops still remain in the fields there. There is nothing to cultivate the land and harvest. Because the Russians took out all the equipment.

But the invaders don't know how to use it. There are times when they can't even handle starting the engine.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wagner units are fighting amongst themselves. *giggles*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fasahd: 200 thousand tons of grain collected in the fields of Luhansk region, exported to Russia

According to farmers who stayed in the occupied territory, the situation in the region is approaching catastrophic. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Administration Serhiy Gaidai.

"This year we expected the largest harvest in all years. But, unfortunately, our grain is being harvested now for the Russians, " said Lyubov Bezkorovainaya, Deputy Director of the Department of Agro-Industrial Development of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Many managers of agricultural enterprises have left for safe regions of Ukraine. But there are also those who went to cooperate with the Russian Federation and handed over their partners.

Currently, 200 thousand tons of grain have been collected in the fields of the Luhansk region, but all this has been exported to Russia.

Due to lack of money, people refuse to work. As a result, winter crops still remain in the fields there. There is nothing to cultivate the land and harvest. Because the Russians took out all the equipment.

But the invaders don't know how to use it. There are times when they can't even handle starting the engine.


Reminds me of when all the natives of Zimbabwe kicked out all the white farmers, and then they went from being the bread basket of Africa to starving to death under a tyrant.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fasahd: Good for the night. The APU hit the Kakhovsky bridge and the Russian air defense systems, as well as destroyed the composition of the BC and hit the command and observation post in the Kherson region.

Russians, this is just the beginning.


Am I just slow in catching on to what "BC" stands for, or is anybody else confused too?

Unless it just means that Russian logistics are now running on these, which I could believe:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Sentences should not begin with "Johnson unveils..."


Especially if they also include "package."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
SBU neutralized Russian agents who coordinated the offensive on Kiev in the first days of the war

They were residents of the capital aged 35-45 years.

The "chief manager" was a woman from Kiev, who was recruited by the special services of the aggressor country during trips to the Russian Federation.

A few months before the invasion, agents became more active in the information field. They began to disperse pro-Russian videos and publications in social networks.

On the eve of February 24, the woman was instructed to collect intelligence about the objects and defense of Kiev.

Now the organizer and one of the members of the group have been informed about suspicion of another agent, and the indictment has already been sent to the court.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Wagner units are fighting amongst themselves. *giggles*

[Fark user image 598x308]


It's the only armed force they can defeat.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our soldiers destroy a russian tank in Donbas.

boom

/waves at everyone and wanders off to find her coke zero
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Professor Science: fasahd: Good for the night. The APU hit the Kakhovsky bridge and the Russian air defense systems, as well as destroyed the composition of the BC and hit the command and observation post in the Kherson region.

Russians, this is just the beginning.

Am I just slow in catching on to what "BC" stands for, or is anybody else confused too?

Unless it just means that Russian logistics are now running on these, which I could believe:

[Fark user image 193x298]


Given the context, I'm thinking British Columbia Base Camp.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fasahd: Good for the night. The APU hit the Kakhovsky bridge and the Russian air defense systems, as well as destroyed the composition of the BC and hit the command and observation post in the Kherson region.

Russians, this is just the beginning.


The Orcs target civilians, causing casualties and terror but accomplishing little to no military value in damage. Ukranians target military targets and degrade orc military capabilities even further, thus ensuring they can't advance any further and will force them to pull back sooner rather than later.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PiperArrow: GardenWeasel: Wagner units are fighting amongst themselves. *giggles*

[Fark user image 598x308]

It's the only armed force they can defeat.


I don't know,that could shape up into one of those Imperial Stormtroopers Vs Federation Red Shirts situations.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: When will other countries give UA long distance rocket.


We may already have.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fasahd: CheatCommando: Sentences should not begin with "Johnson unveils..."

[Fark user image 679x453]


Great. The Metformin stomach upset had just about passed.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Izyum direction, defense forces eliminate the enemy

boom
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Wagner units are fighting amongst themselves. *giggles*

[Link][Fark user image image 598x308]


Where's all the "but calling them orcs is wrong" s__tposters? Watch the scene of the orc army's hive in LoTR and tell me these aren't orcs.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical
·
9h
The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) system is "a portable kit that can be installed on most vehicles for launching of the advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) or other laser-guided munitions."
Basically a laser-guided rocket technical

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical

Ukrainian forces hit Russian-held Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, reportedly targeting the dam area

boom
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: We may already have


My problem with that article is that they really seem to be leaning into any evidence that supports their conclusion without really considering any other alternatives. They may well be right, but they really don't address these points:

1. The Russians may be drunken farkups, but they are going to know if it was a long range missile and would publicly announce it and treat it as an escalation.

2. The claim that all of the explosions were nigh on simultaneous is all third hand eyewitness testimony. That's right up there with Bigfoot and Elvis sightings in terms of credibility.

3. The Russians *suck* at basic operations. If munitions were being stored near the planes, and partisans or special forces planted small bombs on them, or even if a fire detonated them, you would get big craters.

In short, this isn't convincing me. Particularly in light of point 1.
 
Edward Rooney Dean of Students
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Lurky McLurkerton: I guess I was up early today. Do I set up the chairs or turn on the coffee pot? I've never been in charge of this before.
/Thanks to everyone who contributes to these threads every day

Depends, did you bring donuts, and if so from where?


I've got some kolaches from West, TX.  Will that work?

/And kolbasniks
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical
·
9h
The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) system is "a portable kit that can be installed on most vehicles for launching of the advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) or other laser-guided munitions."
Basically a laser-guided rocket technical

[pbs.twimg.com image 625x570]


That was an option on this year's Toyota Tundra.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tracianne: OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical
·
9h
The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) system is "a portable kit that can be installed on most vehicles for launching of the advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) or other laser-guided munitions."
Basically a laser-guided rocket technical

[pbs.twimg.com image 625x570]


2.5" rockets are effective against lightly armored targets up to and including the Ram 3500.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x319]


Looks expensive.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Matteo Br.
@Bradwave
·
21h
My design for 
@saintjavelin
, celebrating the 31st Independence Day of Ukraine.
You can buy clothes and stickers with this design at https://saintjavelin.com/products/slava-ukraini-ukraines-31st-independence-day-adult-crewneck-sweater. By doing so, you will support Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invaders.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Esion Modnar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Tracianne: OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical
·
9h
The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) system is "a portable kit that can be installed on most vehicles for launching of the advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) or other laser-guided munitions."
Basically a laser-guided rocket technical

[pbs.twimg.com image 625x570]

That was an option on this year's Toyota Tundra.


Nobody's gonna cut HIM off in traffic.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: BadCosmonaut: When will other countries give UA long distance rocket.

We may already have.

[Fark user image 600x677]


As others have noted in earlier threads, the US has repeatedly denied giving Ukraine ATACMS, and Ukraine has repeatedly denied having any. Those same commenters also noted no one has denied giving Ukraine Precision Strike Missiles- which are supposedly not yet in service. Ukraine has also repeatedly claimed they did not use American munitions to strike Crimea.

I suspect (taking US and Ukrainian statements at face value) UAF has modified their Neptune missile to work from HIMARS, or perhaps another country has surreptitiously given UAF some nice boomtoys which can be adapted to work with HIMARS launchers.
- Turkey has the ATMACA, which has the range and warhead size to explain the damage in Crimea, but it's fairly new in Turkish service, so I don't know if they'd be willing to share.
- Sweden's RBS-15 has the range, but I'm not sure it can be launched from the platforms known to be in UAF inventory.
- South Korea has a cruise missile with the range, accuracy, and warload size, but requires a dedicated launcher which has not been reported in UAF inventory.
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fasahd: Good for the night. The APU hit the Kakhovsky bridge and the Russian air defense systems, as well as destroyed the composition of the BC and hit the command and observation post in the Kherson region.

Russians, this is just the beginning.


If Ukraine hit the Russian Air Defense systems, then the Russians would be right in saying their system stopped the rockets! :)
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tracianne: OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical
·
9h
The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) system is "a portable kit that can be installed on most vehicles for launching of the advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) or other laser-guided munitions."
Basically a laser-guided rocket technical

[pbs.twimg.com image 625x570]


Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces could really use those until heavier equipment (and training) becomes available. Remember the war between Libya (T-72 tanks) and Chad (Toyota Land Cruisers with AT guns)? Chad won that war.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The new Russian 'Wikipedia equivalent' despite having some initial technical issues has been successfully launched, and now contains dozens of articles of which not all are related to My Little Pony fan fiction written by Vladimir Putin.

* The heartwarming children's show Blyaat the Caat does not promote violence against any individual on the basis of race, gender, color, or creed, and is a refutation of the bourgeois and capitalist dogma of economic inequality based on . . . look, I'm trying to do a news broadcast here, can you assholes in the production booth knock off the noise? I don't care how hungry you are, I'm trying to do a show here! Shut up and I'll have the guards shovel in some gruel after the show. *Ahem* . . . economic inequality based on . . . based on . . . that's it. We'll be right back after this important message from our sponsors. *Cut to Stars Coffee commercial over gunshots in the background*

* The official drinking song of the 14th Motorised Rifle Brigade is not 'YMCA'

* Putin's spokesperson Dmitri Peskov has not undergone asexual reproduction through mitosis after being exposed to trophies gathered from Chernobyl and begun filling the Kremlin halls with malformed offspring. As any scientifically literate person will inform you, mitosis is only a form of cellular reproduction, and when observed in complex animals the term is 'budding.' The exterminator crews which previously rid us of our Oompa Loompa infestation have been called and are on their way.

* Sergey Lavrov's previously announced lycanthropic condition has been remedied by the use of traditional folk medicine, the intercession of Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, and the deployment of large quantities of catnip when the moon is full. He will, however, in the interests of modesty continue to use the litter box on the fourth floor.

* The American HIMARS rocket artillery system is not capable of launching mutant homing bears.

* The Pumpkin Spice Latte from Stars Coffee does not contain actual pumpkins, nor does it contain spice. It is, however, filtered through socks worn by Lance Hendriksen on the set of the 1988 horror movie Pumpkinhead. Please do not use it any demon summoning rituals.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tracianne: OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical
·
9h
The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) system is "a portable kit that can be installed on most vehicles for launching of the advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) or other laser-guided munitions."
Basically a laser-guided rocket technical

[pbs.twimg.com image 625x570]


Want. Then me and the drove-flying teenagers around here can have a chat.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Tracianne: OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical
·
9h
The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) system is "a portable kit that can be installed on most vehicles for launching of the advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) or other laser-guided munitions."
Basically a laser-guided rocket technical

[pbs.twimg.com image 625x570]

Want. Then me and the drove-flying teenagers around here can have a chat.


*drone-flying
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tracianne: OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical
·
9h
The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) system is "a portable kit that can be installed on most vehicles for launching of the advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) or other laser-guided munitions."
Basically a laser-guided rocket technical

[pbs.twimg.com image 625x570]


Wonder if the missiles only work with the integrated laser? I hope not, that could be a good indirect fire tool if your spotter can designate for you.
Could be a worthwhile shoot and scoot platform.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 13 to August 19

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Polish Hussar: BadCosmonaut: When will other countries give UA long distance rocket.

We may already have.

[Fark user image 600x677]

As others have noted in earlier threads, the US has repeatedly denied giving Ukraine ATACMS, and Ukraine has repeatedly denied having any. Those same commenters also noted no one has denied giving Ukraine Precision Strike Missiles- which are supposedly not yet in service. Ukraine has also repeatedly claimed they did not use American munitions to strike Crimea.

I suspect (taking US and Ukrainian statements at face value) UAF has modified their Neptune missile to work from HIMARS, or perhaps another country has surreptitiously given UAF some nice boomtoys which can be adapted to work with HIMARS launchers.
- Turkey has the ATMACA, which has the range and warhead size to explain the damage in Crimea, but it's fairly new in Turkish service, so I don't know if they'd be willing to share.
- Sweden's RBS-15 has the range, but I'm not sure it can be launched from the platforms known to be in UAF inventory.
- South Korea has a cruise missile with the range, accuracy, and warload size, but requires a dedicated launcher which has not been reported in UAF inventory.


WarZone speculated a while back that Ukraine had a different home-grown missile system in the works besides Neptune, and the only missing piece was guidance electronics.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: 1. The Russians may be drunken farkups, but they are going to know if it was a long range missile and would publicly announce it and treat it as an escalation.


If they had competent radar operators, I'd agree.  But there's plenty of evidence that their radars crews are not exactly tip top, and may well have failed to detect a missile where they weren't expecting to have to watch for missiles.

If we take the public comments about "a device exclusively of Ukrainian manufacture" at face value, then I like the idea that they managed to get a couple prototype Hrim-2s off the ground.  But they're allowed to lie, too.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Military equipment of the Russian Federation is located 60 meters from the 5th reactor of the nuclear power plant-British intelligence

"On August 21, 2022, satellite images showed that Russia maintained an enhanced military presence at the plant and placed armored personnel carriers within 60 meters of reactor number five, " according to the British Defense Ministry's intelligence review of the war in Ukraine for August 25.

Russian troops also probably tried to hide the vehicles by parking them under suspended pipes and archways.

British intelligence suggests that " Russia is ready to use Ukrainian military activity near the ZAES for propaganda purposes."
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Professor Science: fasahd: Good for the night. The APU hit the Kakhovsky bridge and the Russian air defense systems, as well as destroyed the composition of the BC and hit the command and observation post in the Kherson region.

Russians, this is just the beginning.

Am I just slow in catching on to what "BC" stands for, or is anybody else confused too?

Unless it just means that Russian logistics are now running on these, which I could believe:

[Fark user image image 193x298]


I'm familiar with Composition-B (an explosive).  Probably not what's being referred to, but if still makes complete sense.  If UKR destroyed Composition-B, that must mean it was HIMARS O'clock at the Russian ammo dump. Again.
Likely it's a shiatty translation.  Other posts refer to "apparatus" - I see that word @ I imagine an old octopus furnace.  Now imagine some Russian general emerging from an octopus furnace.... I mean.... Russia?  Elbonia? I'm gonna go with the octopus furnace idea, because I find it hilarious.

What if BC refers to a bridge? & "composition" is just a literal translation.  Sort of like "embarazada" is not Spanish for "embarrassed".  (I was down in TJ when I spilled hot sauce down the front of my shirt & totally got pregnant in front of the taco stand.  Right there in front of everyone).

So... perhaps UKR destroyed the structure (composition).of a bridge?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Spain will provide strong military support to Ukraine

Write the publications El Pais and Infodefensa.

With reference to the Spanish Defense Ministry, journalists report on preparations for the transfer to our state:

more than 1,000 artillery rounds
about 20 M113 armored vehicles
air defense batteries
1000 tons of diesel

In addition, Spain expressed its readiness to conduct exercises for the Ukrainian military.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.