(9News (Australia))   India launches three military officers for accidentally the whole missile into Pakistan   (9news.com.au) divider line
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is subby having a stroke?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Words. Try using them in the right order.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Next: Those responsible for sacking the air force officers have been sacked.

/A moose once bit my sister
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The whole thing?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait, can you only part of a missile?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Is subby having a stroke?


Subby's also on twitter:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Is subby having a stroke?


erewhon the opinionated: Words. Try using them in the right order.


Tell us you haven't been on Fark long without telling us you haven't been on Fark long.
 
oldfool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Try 99 red balloons next time.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: EasilyDistracted: Is subby having a stroke?

erewhon the opinionated: Words. Try using them in the right order.

Tell us you haven't been on Fark long without telling us you haven't been on Fark long.


Or even just internet boards in general.  It's definitely a low-grade reddit text meme as well.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WINNER: NONE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Im_Gumby: EasilyDistracted: Is subby having a stroke?

erewhon the opinionated: Words. Try using them in the right order.

Tell us you haven't been on Fark long without telling us you haven't been on Fark long.

Or even just internet boards in general.  It's definitely a low-grade reddit text meme as well.


I first saw it as a 4chan thing back in high school, and it probably wasn't original there, either.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Two days after the launch, India's defence ministry said the missile was fired by accident because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance...

"Well, see, we accidentally removed the manual safety mechanisms and accidentally sealed the system then accidentally pressurized it.  After that we accidentally removed the multiple electric arming safeties while accidentally connecting the launch control system.  Oh, and we accidentally loaded targeting information which was preceded by accidentally synchronizing the missile systems.  Finally, we accidentally went through the entire pre-launch sequence and accidentally initiated launch.  It was all Rajesh's fault.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UberDave: Two days after the launch, India's defence ministry said the missile was fired by accident because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance...

"Well, see, we accidentally removed the manual safety mechanisms and accidentally sealed the system then accidentally pressurized it.  After that we accidentally removed the multiple electric arming safeties while accidentally connecting the launch control system.  Oh, and we accidentally loaded targeting information which was preceded by accidentally synchronizing the missile systems.  Finally, we accidentally went through the entire pre-launch sequence and accidentally initiated launch.  It was all Rajesh's fault.


farkin' Rajesh, man.  Can't count on that guy for anything.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who was the asshole President that decided to give India and Pakistan nukes?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oldfool: Try 99 red balloons next time.


I'm surprised, as high as tensions have been between India and Pakistan, that this didn't trigger a major nuclear exchange. Although Pakistan has been trying to clean up their act more lately so I guess as long as one side has some semblance of reason. . .
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: New Rising Sun: Im_Gumby: EasilyDistracted: Is subby having a stroke?

erewhon the opinionated: Words. Try using them in the right order.

Tell us you haven't been on Fark long without telling us you haven't been on Fark long.

Or even just internet boards in general.  It's definitely a low-grade reddit text meme as well.

I first saw it as a 4chan thing back in high school, and it probably wasn't original there, either.



I think EasilyDistracted simply forgot about it.  I think erewhon the opinionated may be too young to have seen it at the height of its popularity which makes me want to cry.

But you know, if you're gong to miss a meme, that one isn't a big deal.  I almost missed the cat anus lipstick thing and that would have been horrible.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties

They were fired because they missed.
 
