(Rochester City Newspaper)   Racist Juneteenth Party couple holds lavish press event to bawl about being victims of cancel culture... and end up also revealing a Twitter account so racist it would make Stephen Miller blush   (rochestercitynewspaper.com) divider line
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My thoughts are:


A. Consequences are not cancel culture.

B. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

C. Racist is being a racist.

D. All of the above.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some things just seriously deserve to be canceled.

That's why we have words like "decency" and "offensive" and "get the fark out of here with that racist bullshiat".
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is where the party ends
I can't sit here listening to you
and your racist friend.
I know politics bore you
but I feel like a hypocrite
talking to you
and your racist friend
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The wife of a prominent Rochester couple..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
These clown ass losers. Hope their blatant racism gets them cast as the racist scumbag shiatbags they desperately wanted to be in private.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did up you racist farks.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you ever find yourself calling a press conference at a Hilton Garden Inn during a random August morning to attempt to explain to the world that you are not racist..  please understand that you are likely very racist.   But make sure to grab a Danish and a cup of coffee.  And thank you for choosing the Hilton family of hotels for all your racial excusatory press conferences.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmm.

That's a funny way to say 'Regular Everyday Republicans', but that might just be me.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm not a racist person," she went on. "I grew up in East Cleveland..."

See! It isn't her fault!
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They supported a dem who was running for mayor so it's all good.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I challenge you, the press, look into their backgrounds, find anything they've done in their lives, their 50-plus-year lives, that's racist," he said. "And before you then go after them, why don't you take a look at what the facts are."

"Anything" covers a bunch of possibilities.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
not enough free speech on twitter they say . .
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Megathuma: "The wife of a prominent Rochester couple..."

[Fark user image image 200x200]


I was going to stop reading there, but I have been to Rochester, so I figured, let's see how much worse this gets.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Megathuma: "The wife of a prominent Rochester couple..."

[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hopefully I FIFY.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnryan51: They supported a dem who was running for mayor so it's all good.


The 'former police chief' they supported is the same chief who was in charge of the force during Daniel Prude's murder.

La'Ron Singletary - Wikipedia
Killing of Daniel Prude - Wikipedia
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: If you ever find yourself calling a press conference at a Hilton Garden Inn during a random August morning to attempt to explain to the world that you are not racist..  please understand that you are likely very racist.   But make sure to grab a Danish and a cup of coffee.  And thank you for choosing the Hilton family of hotels for all your racial excusatory press conferences.


I wonder why they chose that hotel. Was the Hilton Garden Center closed for cleaning?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lorelle: "I'm not a racist person," she went on. "I grew up in East Cleveland..."

See! It isn't her fault!


Is that supposed to mean something? An iteration of "I have a black friend"?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We need to take the high road and pray for their cracker asses.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I'm not a racist person," she went on.

Funny they never can see their own racist views
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I'd like to apologize to the African American community and other people in the community that I have hurt or offended by doing what I was doing on Twitter"

In other words-- I was successful in doing exactly what I set out to do.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"There is no racial bigotry here. I do not look down on ****, ****, ****, or ****. Here you are all equally worthless."

media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Their lawyer sucks if he greenlit this press conference.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I dare you to find one racist thing I've ever done!

-Like tweeting a whole bunch of things that you admit were extremely racist?

Other than that!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skinink: "There is no racial bigotry here. I do not look down on ****, ****, ****, or ****. Here you are all equally worthless."

[media2.fdncms.com image 613x459]


Is she clutching a rosary or is it just seriously gaudy jewelry?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I HAVE A RACIST TWITTER ACCOUNT BUT...
 
CT Zeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Damn, Matthew McConaughey's evil twin sucks.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skinink: "There is no racial bigotry here. I do not look down on ****, ****, ****, or ****. Here you are all equally worthless."

[media2.fdncms.com image 613x459]


Man looks truly ashamed (of his wife?). Woman looks like she's plotting revenge.

Yep:

'Nicosia at times appeared to distance himself from his wife and the party, while maintaining that he saw nothing racist about the gathering. He said that he invited no one and acted simply as a host to his wife's guests, whom he called her "idiot friends."'

He's put up with shiat for 35 years.
 
djfitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anyone stupid and racist enough to have to put on a press conference to tell people you're not racist is both more stupid and more racist than it looks.
 
