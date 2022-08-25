 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Another party suing Ghislaine Maxwell: Her own attorneys for non-payment SURPRISE   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Human sexual behavior, JonBent Ramsey, Lawsuit, Sexual intercourse, Pleading, Ghislaine Maxwell, Allegation, law firm  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least she learned something from hanging around Trump.
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two people you don't want to screw over - your lawyer and your accountant.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, they worked on contingency thinking the payoff would be spectacular if they got her off (phrasing).

Instead they failed, and got zero notoriety in the circles those who could possibly need similar legal representation. Of course they need their money now.

Screw em, and screw em again for making me side with Ghislaine Maxwell
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Let me guess, they worked on contingency thinking the payoff would be spectacular if they got her off (phrasing).

Instead they failed, and got zero notoriety in the circles those who could possibly need similar legal representation. Of course they need their money now.

Screw em, and screw em again for making me side with Ghislaine Maxwell


I hear Trump is trying to find any Attorneys  he can to help defend him in Federal Court. These guys sound like they're the ones for the job
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would she have any control over her finances when she's in prison?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey lawyers, stop defending these assholes. They will never pay you and you will look terrible. Leave them  for a public defender.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Let me guess, they worked on contingency thinking the payoff would be spectacular if they got her off (phrasing).

Instead they failed, and got zero notoriety in the circles those who could possibly need similar legal representation. Of course they need their money now.

Screw em, and screw em again for making me side with Ghislaine Maxwell


I don't think attorneys representing defendants in a Federal criminal case work on contingency.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Let me guess, they worked on contingency thinking the payoff would be spectacular if they got her off (phrasing).

Instead they failed, and got zero notoriety in the circles those who could possibly need similar legal representation. Of course they need their money now.

Screw em, and screw em again for making me side with Ghislaine Maxwell


There was a mix-up at the printers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: How would she have any control over her finances when she's in prison?


By Commodities trading down in the Commissary of course
 
Nirbo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But they did such a good job!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess you could say she left them hanging.
 
Cormee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Cormee: How would she have any control over her finances when she's in prison?

By Commodities trading down in the Commissary of course


Yeah, so it's not really her fault is it?

/xoxo call me, Ghislane xx
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nogale: Two people you don't want to screw over - your lawyer and your accountant.


Care here to say this, and to add: any doctor in your circle.

Because the doctor might be one that operates on you after your lawyer and accountant are done with you...
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe she could follow her farthers example and use the pension fund of her company to pay the bill?

/The apple did not fall far from the tree
 
Nirbo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Cormee: How would she have any control over her finances when she's in prison?

By Commodities trading down in the Commissary of course


There aren't any underaged girls in most federal prisons, so she'd definitely be out of her wheelhouse
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait... Ghislaine Maxwell has a husband? Seriously? How does he feel about all the photos of his wife rubbing Epstein's feet and generally hanging on Epstein like some sort of semi-animate fleshlight?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Wait... Ghislaine Maxwell has a husband? Seriously? How does he feel about all the photos of his wife rubbing Epstein's feet and generally hanging on Epstein like some sort of semi-animate fleshlight?


That makes it sound like he was getting something in return from Epstein.

Ugh, on second thought, let's not go there...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.