(Daily Mail)   A Florida man was handed multiple life sentences for torturing his 11-year-old stepson, who was famously rescued last year after a waitress secretly showed the boy a sign asking if he needed help. GOOD   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That fat, little-dick bastard is going to have a particularly tough time in jail, and in this case I am all for it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope they throw the book at the mom, too..
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What is it about their degenerate culture that makes these people act this way?
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The rescue made headlines when on New Year's Day, 2021, Wilson and his family sat down at the Mrs. Potato Head restaurant in Orlando, but did not order food for the boy. "

Dammit, Daily Fail - you have a picture of the restaurant in the article.  It's Mrs. Potato, not Mrs. Potato Head!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"You have utterly failed, not only in the role of parent, but simply in the role of human being,' Judge Wayne C. Wooten said"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hope this expression is plastered on his face for a long long time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Hope this expression is plastered on his face for a long long time.

[Fark user image image 169x185]


I really don't support "street justice" or even the death penalty. And then assholes like this cross my knowledge stream.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: "You have utterly failed, not only in the role of parent, but simply in the role of human being,' Judge Wayne C. Wooten said"

[Fark user image image 456x498]


He looks like someone made a clone using Alex Jones and Harvey Weinstein's DNA. Probably should have destroyed the resulting monster when they realized what they had done
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: That fat, little-dick bastard is going to have a particularly tough time in jail, and in this case I am all for it.


Not if he's shacked up with other child abusers...
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Hope this expression is plastered on his face for a long long time.

[Fark user image image 169x185]


I hope he's buried with that expression
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Police said the boy's parents subjected him to various forms of abuse, including forcing him to do 30-minute planks and beating him if he failed."


So they were starving the kid and motivating him to strengthen his core? That abuse just seems bound to backfire when the kid gets super ripped as a teen and beats the crap out of them.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WHY THE fark IS YOUR SCROTE-CHIN BALD?
 
soupafi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's hoping he get the Whitey Bulger treatment when he arrives.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What is it about their degenerate culture that makes these people act this way?


God forgives them.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What is it about their degenerate culture that makes these people act this way?


Loser didn't have control of there   life to the point of being a sadistic arsehole to a child was there opportunity for domination  and control.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Ragin' Asian: Hope this expression is plastered on his face for a long long time.

[Fark user image image 169x185]

I really don't support "street justice" or even the death penalty. And then assholes like this cross my knowledge stream.


Hang'em high
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [Fark user image 169x185]
WHY THE fark IS YOUR SCROTE-CHIN BALD?


Looking at him, I wonder how many generations back this pattern goes?
 
argylez
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This breaks my heart.  My son is 11
 
munko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Hope this expression is plastered on his face for a long long time.

[Fark user image 169x185]


it looks like they took that pic as he was about to be penetrated.  this should be mandatory for certain crimes.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Police said the boy's parents subjected him to various forms of abuse, including forcing him to do 30-minute planks and beating him if he failed."


So they were starving the kid and motivating him to strengthen his core? That abuse just seems bound to backfire when the kid gets super ripped as a teen and beats the crap out of them.


They would have killed him long before he had the chance to get ripped.
 
wxboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: "You have utterly failed, not only in the role of parent, but simply in the role of human being,' Judge Wayne C. Wooten said"

[Fark user image 456x498]


Timothy Lee Wilson, 36

I would have guessed 50.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The waitress should be reward for life for helping that kid.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [Fark user image 169x185]
WHY THE fark IS YOUR SCROTE-CHIN BALD?


Lots of balls banging against it?
 
fustanella
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Any of y'all visiting Universal in Orlando could take a quick rideshare over to this place.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's Stoned Alex Jones.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some people are just ugly, inside and out
 
