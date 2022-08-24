 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Attaaaaaaaaaaaack of the killer tomatoooooo flu   (abc.net.au) divider line
12
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Heh.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nurgle's having a good year.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe please close all ports and international Airports and  Quarantine all people coming in for 45 day.
And do it yesterday
All governors do same please
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say flu
I say flue
Let's all puke til we're through
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: You say flu
I say flue
Let's all puke til we're through


You are my muse
Of this I'm sure
Puke on the ceiling, drip to the floor
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I caught it and got red blisters from my head tomatoes!
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh jeez. Monkeypox. Now tomato flu.

Looks like I picked a bad week to stop wearing hazmat suits...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Oh jeez. Monkeypox. Now tomato flu.

Looks like I picked a bad week to stop wearing hazmat suits...


🏆 🏆 🐔 🍽
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Oh jeez. Monkeypox. Now tomato flu.

Looks like I picked a bad week to stop wearing hazmat suits...


December will be Goat Gout, next March we have Asparagus Ass outbreaks, and for August we'll be moving on to Nutria Nipple Neuralgia

/efforts to synthesize an alliteration vaccine continue
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
OK article. Explain how this statement

Professor Apostolopoulos said it looked like the virus was mild and went away on its own.

Fits with this horror.

It's been called tomato virus because of the eruption of red and painful blisters throughout the body and some can grow as big as a tomato and are red like the fruit.

Intense joint pain is another symptom association with the virus.
 
betawulf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it the Angel tomato?
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, this explains why my tomatoes pegged out early this year.  I didn't know we were diagnosing viruses in plants.  Science really amazes me.
 
