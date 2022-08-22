 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Fark's favorite billionaire is so busy defending himself against Twitter that he has to take a 9 minute flight instead of driving 30 miles   (nypost.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the things to get outraged over, this is way down on my list.
As someone who has driven from San Jose to San Francisco, flying is a very attractive option.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Flight specified in minutes, drive specified in miles.

Anyone care to fix that?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is literally reason enough to tax the fark out of rich people.
In fact if we did Koby Bryant would still be alive.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

h2ogate: Of all the things to get outraged over, this is way down on my list.
As someone who has driven from San Jose to San Francisco, flying is a very attractive option.


Counterpoint: aviation pollution is very, very bad.

Jet (and rocket) fuel is quite different compared to what we burn in our cars and trucks. The resulting exhaust/pollution is far worse for our environment.

Of course, Elon knows this, and no doubt that's why he's doing it. Just being a dick to pwnz0r teh libz.

Traffic sucks. Helping to turn Earth into M6-117 from The Chronicles of Riddick sucks even more.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stop idolizing rich people. They are the enemy, they're not your friends.

Elon Musk, among others, are stealing from you regularly. And they're using their funds to convince you that they're not stealing from you.

Force the wealthy to live like the rest of us. That'll be enough to terrify them.
 
calufrax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If only he had his point-to-point sub-orbital rocket that could get him there in 5 minutes...

/if you don't include the hour or two to suit up and remove, the several hours you have to sit in it while it gets fueled, and the trip to get to a launch pad far enough away from the city that the rocket isn't going to cause problems
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Flight specified in minutes, drive specified in miles.

Anyone care to fix that?


Ok, since you don't seem to have access to google maps. San Diego to San Francisco is about 500 miles and an 8 and a half hour drive
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

calufrax: If only he had his point-to-point sub-orbital rocket that could get him there in 5 minutes...

/if you don't include the hour or two to suit up and remove, the several hours you have to sit in it while it gets fueled, and the trip to get to a launch pad far enough away from the city that the rocket isn't going to cause problems


you make a great argument for travel by cannon

hell i'd volunteer to be the test dummy
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If he makes like a million dollars per minute, he should have driven. Make more money that way.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: recondite cetacean: Flight specified in minutes, drive specified in miles.

Anyone care to fix that?

Ok, since you don't seem to have access to google maps. San Diego to San Francisco is about 500 miles and an 8 and a half hour drive


And I completely misread that. San Jose is a 49 minute drive up the beautiful 101 highway to San Francisco. 48 miles. Thanks for asking
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey Musk! Stop dabbling in politics and bring a short-haul electric plane to market. There are already designs out there.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Flight specified in minutes, drive specified in miles.

Anyone care to fix that?


Depending on the time of day, San Jose to San Francisco could be as short as two hours or as long as six years.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone unfriend and unfollow him on social media.
That'll show him!
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Take AMTRAK like President Biden.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

