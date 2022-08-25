 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTSP)   Protip: Don't let your air fryer run overnight   (wtsp.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, fire crews, Grammy Award for Album of the Year, minutes, scene, fire, smoke, control  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 5:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mine (a combo air fryer / toaster oven) has a timer so it won't run for more than an hour at a time.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The article doesn't even say what they were cooking. Journalism is so useless these days.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mine (a combo air fryer / toaster oven) has a timer so it won't run for more than an hour at a time.



The directions for mine says to unplug it when not in use.

/many many chicken wings
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Ivo Shandor: Mine (a combo air fryer / toaster oven) has a timer so it won't run for more than an hour at a time.


The directions for mine says to unplug it when not in use.

/many many chicken wings


How do you cook them? I tried vertical and it was great.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The article doesn't even say what they were cooking. Journalism is so useless these days.


They were frying air, duh.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby's a professional air fryer? Cook?

/ weird the professions people claim
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sure, the house burned down, but it wasn't greasy at all
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Ivo Shandor: Mine (a combo air fryer / toaster oven) has a timer so it won't run for more than an hour at a time.


The directions for mine says to unplug it when not in use.

/many many chicken wings

How do you cook them? I tried vertical and it was great.



Flat for 30 minutes. Sauce them up and another 15. Flip resauce another 10.

And bleu cheese god dammit!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Subby's a professional air fryer? Cook?

/ weird the professions people claim


Well technically air fryer Olympians are amateurs, but we all know what a fig leaf that is
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Even Pro-er Tip: Don't buy an air fryer
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are people doing 12 hour low and slow cook cycles with air fryers? Serious question. I never thought of them as appliances that could/should run all day.
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Air Fryer Fire is the name of my Arthur Brown tribute band.

"FIRE" by Arthur Brown (1968) ~ new video
Youtube ZLUGsn-NOis
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mine (a combo air fryer / toaster oven) has a timer so it won't run for more than an hour at a time.


My thought exactly. Every small kitchen appliance I've owned has had an auto shutoff feature
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: Are people doing 12 hour low and slow cook cycles with air fryers? Serious question. I never thought of them as appliances that could/should run all day.


mine has lots temperature settings so you can dehydrate fruits and other things, never tried it
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ivo Shandor: Mine (a combo air fryer / toaster oven) has a timer so it won't run for more than an hour at a time.

My thought exactly. Every small kitchen appliance I've owned has had an auto shutoff feature


Some things that are meant to run for some time don't, but that's about it

/example, have a rice cooker atm that doesn't have that
//but it has a warm feature that's designed to go for ages if need be
///other than that maybe some slow cookers that don't
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.