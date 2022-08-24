 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   He's rich, so I guess we all know how this will play out   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Crime, Rape, Harvey Weinstein, Sexual intercourse, Prison, Court, Human sexual behavior, New York's highest court  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Put him in a room with a machete wielding Rose McGowan.
 
full8me
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He can just appeal it all the way to the Supreme Court, which is now a Get Out Of Jail Free card dispenser for rich white males.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

full8me: He fixes the cable?


Don't be fatuous, Jeffrey.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Trump hasn't bailed him out. Or the rich Christian Blue Lives Matter crowd.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He will rot in jail...just like Cosby.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But he'll be much less rich when the conviction stands when the courts get around to it.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Deeply surprised he hasn't caught a shiv
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: He will rot in jail...just like Cosby.


Or at least like his penis.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
looks like someone bought a judge
 
