Passengers on flight from Newark to Denver are on plane for 9 hours, which is a bit long, especially considering the plane never left the ground
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can't keep the door closed for more than four hours on the ground.   If they did, they owe the passengers compensation.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like a Disney ride.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
United Air Lines - 1981
Youtube wPdawB7Hl1w
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just discovered a fun game.  Go to flightaware.com.   In the search, put in the same airport in both the from and to fields.  You'll identify any diversions that came back to their airport of departure.  I call this flight: "come home pilots, you are drunk."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Specifics regarding tarmac delays. I would've been quoting this chapter and verse. 

https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-14/chapter-II/subchapter-A/part-259
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like lawsuit fuel to me.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kind of surprised this stuff hasn't been bigger news.

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/adolfoflores/flight-delays-us-airports-photos

Flying sucks right now.  Well, even more than usual.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't fly.

Not even if the drinks are free during a 9-hour delay, which they aren't.
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As long as people keep tolerating it the airlines won't give a single f*ck. Unless absolutely necessary or work related.just don't fly. Don't keep rewarding these jokers.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And what may be the worst thing they were still in NJ. I would say that is clearly cruel and unusual punishment.
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: They can't keep the door closed for more than four hours on the ground.   If they did, they owe the passengers compensation.


Sort of. This says they have to give you nothing more than a snack, and that if you insist on getting off the plane they don't have to let you back on if they end up finally deciding to take off.

https://www.transportation.gov/individuals/aviation-consumer-protection/tarmac-delays

Seems like a useless rule.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They were awaiting the loading of the complement of small lemon-soaked paper napkins for their comfort, refreshment and hygiene during the journey.
 
ditka80
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It could have been worse- they could have been stuck for 9 hours in Terminal A.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This aside, air travel is a real sh*tshow right now. Mrs. Beef was several hours late leaving O'Hare, my kid was delayed out of Tucson and a friend/fellow Farker couldn't get out of Seattle as his flight was canceled and was forced to stay an extra night. All this happened since Sunday.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Don't fly.

Not even if the drinks are free during a 9-hour delay, which they aren't.


Granted, I would be super pissed off if I had been on that plane.

But don't fly?  What kind of advice is that?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: As long as people keep tolerating it the airlines won't give a single f*ck. Unless absolutely necessary or work related.just don't fly. Don't keep rewarding these jokers.


Define "absolutely necessary".

Because if we are talking about vacations, for example....

The flight time from Seattle to Las Vegas is about 2 hours, 20 minutes...and I refuse to do that road trip.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even hearing the word Newark sends shudders of terror down my spine. I will shave the scrotum of a honey badger but I will not go back to that airport
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://www.aviationpros.com/airlines/news/21239877/united-airlines-fined-19m-for-tarmac-delays-over-5-years
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Warthog: They can't keep the door closed for more than four hours on the ground.   If they did, they owe the passengers compensation.


Pretty sure I would have opened a door after 3 hours.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Bslim: As long as people keep tolerating it the airlines won't give a single f*ck. Unless absolutely necessary or work related.just don't fly. Don't keep rewarding these jokers.

Define "absolutely necessary".

Because if we are talking about vacations, for example....

The flight time from Seattle to Las Vegas is about 2 hours, 20 minutes...and I refuse to do that road trip.


This. Unless the road trip is part of the appeal (scenic views, historical landmarks, etc,) it's a rookie mistake.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB: flew Southwest PHX->ATL three weeks ago, full flight of course.
Over ATL in a holding pattern for a bit due to weather, then diverted to Birmingham.
After about 15 minutes on the ground in Birmingham the crew let passengers stand up to stretch our legs.
Less than half an our later we were allowed off the plane to walk around the terminal.
Everything in the airport was closed, even TSA so if you left the secure area you weren't getting back to the plane.
Three hours in a terminal with nothing to do is a helluva lot better than one hour on a tarmac.

Southwest, Aug 6 flight 4224(?) crew; Thank You!
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kids, I know you won't believe this, but things in America actually used to work.
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: They were awaiting the loading of the complement of small lemon-soaked paper napkins for their comfort, refreshment and hygiene during the journey.


Came for this. Need cigarette now.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: But don't fly?  What kind of advice is that?


Good.
 
galahad05
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not kidding: I'm actually starting to take Amtrak long distance.

It's far more on time than the airlines, and is far more relaxing.

To be fair, I enjoy the decompression of an overnight trip in a sleeper room.  It's not for everyone, but damn you should at least look into it.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like Newark alright...
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Newark is the worst airport I will never travel through there ever again not even a connecting flight.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

galahad05: Not kidding: I'm actually starting to take Amtrak long distance.

It's far more on time than the airlines, and is far more relaxing.

To be fair, I enjoy the decompression of an overnight trip in a sleeper room.  It's not for everyone, but damn you should at least look into it.


I've done a few overnight train trips on Via Rail (Canada). It is a more civilized way to travel.
 
