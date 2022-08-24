 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Brink's driver asleep in vehicle while millions stolen. I didn't think Costanza could get a rocking chair into a truck cab   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Over 46 years became a habit to claim $400k per shipment since they never expected to be robbed. FFS what a bs excuse and admission they were scamming the carrier rolled into one. Wong answer.
Should be held to that number and be reduced for admitted fraud. "Maybe" Brink's would have assigned more employees based on the "actual" value and avoided the theft altogether.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like inside help.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't turn your back. Don't look away. Don't Brink. Good luck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah. Inside job.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Be on the lookout for three black Honda Civics with green under glow...
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Conveniently asleep while partner goes out for a piss, and the back door is facing away from anyone in the dark part of the parking lot

lame movie plot
 
BoneSmuggler [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Yeah. Inside job.


That's what I thought too. The drivers couldn't even get their story straight.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Be on the lookout for three black Honda Civics with green under glow...


Yep.  It's jewel heist 101, make sure your getaway vehicles are as visible and conspicuous as possible.  Adding a loud-ass exhaust helps too.  You basically want to stimulate as many senses as possible with your escape vehicle.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Yeah. Inside job.


What's so suspicious about being parked in the only poorly lit section, with the rear doors facing away from all cameras, while one of the drivers was asleep and the other was inside getting food for 30 minutes in the middle of the night, leaving $100 million in cargo unsupervised?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Look out for  72' Cuda
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bootysama: Weatherkiss: Yeah. Inside job.

What's so suspicious about being parked in the only poorly lit section, with the rear doors facing away from all cameras, while one of the drivers was asleep and the other was inside getting food for 30 minutes in the middle of the night, leaving $100 million in cargo unsupervised?


It's jewelry, though.  So it was more like $5 million wholesale.  Still a good chunk of change, but nowhere near the value they'll try to claim via insurance.  Great way to dump your inventory, if you ask me.

Also, inside job.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Flying J truck stop?  Isn't that the chain that Jimmy what's his name, owner of the Cleveland Browns has?  Must have had to get help with Desean the qb's salery.

\ Steelers fan so not too into the Browns to know anybody's full name.
 
