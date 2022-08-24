 Skip to content
(Omaha World Herald)   Good: Holding safety drills. Neutral: Suprise safety drills. Bad: Surprise active shooter safety drills. Fark: Right after Buffalo shooting. Farkier: At charity office that handles people with trauma. UltraFark: Drill run by an accused pedophile   (omaha.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...as one does when awaiting trial...
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pederasts! >.>
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica: the fact that active shooter safety drills are necessary in the first place
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Active shooter drills are abuse. They are psychological torture.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as someone who is currently going thru some pots myself, adding in a death threat type trauma would leave me crying in a ball .
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question:

In this scenario, let's say one of the workers kept a gun in their desk/person and on hearing this go down pulled out said weapon and killed the "perpetrator". Who goes to jail?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, not Gaetz this time. I guess it's because it wasn't at a high school.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we're missing a level or two on the scale.  I'm operating on Unreal Tournament rules here, but I'd say we go Fark: right after Buffalo...Double-Fark: charity office...Triple Fark: pedophile...and the missing Ultra-Fark: good guy with gun shoots the acting-shooter.  If we want to keep going on the scale, I think the m-m-m-m-Monster-Fark scenario would be if a bystander takes down the fake active shooter thinking they're real but then turns out to actually be someone who was coincidentally going to commit a real mass-shooting and the drill fake-shooter just happens to be his first victim.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Serious question:

In this scenario, let's say one of the workers kept a gun in their desk/person and on hearing this go down pulled out said weapon and killed the "perpetrator". Who goes to jail?


You don't go to jail if you're Colonel Harland Sanders.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Nebraska really have a reason to exist?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until I got half way through the article I thought you were being general about the pedophile, since the Catholic Church was involved.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Active shooter drills are abuse. They are psychological torture.


I bet he thought that shiat was hilarious.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Does Nebraska really have a reason to exist?


They grow some food, which is nice.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Alec Baldwin ?
 
ansius
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What are these 'active shooter drills'?

Can you people who live in Freedomistan help out a poor person who's living under the boot of a regime that has gun control laws?
 
GSrecluse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait a darned minute.  fix the grammar.  If I like this, then I'm accusing Ultrafarkers of being pedophiles if I use conflation instead of implied probability like some damned conspiracy theorist that thinks white people are being replaced by other races because there's a conspiracy to end the white race. No, idiots, if you just had at least 2.2 kids per couple, your numbers would look good.  You haven't, so you are doing this to yourselves.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why is a church involved in this in the first place?
 
AEton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
welp, we found the crisis actors
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Serious question:

In this scenario, let's say one of the workers kept a gun in their desk/person and on hearing this go down pulled out said weapon and killed the "perpetrator". Who goes to jail?


The worker who fights back, because he just shot a cop pretending to be a workplace shooter.

Although odds are someone who shoots a cop won't live long enough to go to jail.

And yeah this guy might be a fake cop, but most of the increasingly popular unannounced active shooter drills are run by real cops.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AEton: welp, we found the crisis actors


Can't help but wonder if the hiring parties were Federalist Society Catholics.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Why is a church involved in this in the first place?


There are Catholic Fundamentalists itching to be every bit as toxic as Islamic Fundamentalists.  Bannon considers himself a devout Catholic, or at least in as much as he longs for the return of a Holy Roman Emperor.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Archie Goodwin: Serious question:

In this scenario, let's say one of the workers kept a gun in their desk/person and on hearing this go down pulled out said weapon and killed the "perpetrator". Who goes to jail?

The worker who fights back, because he just shot a cop pretending to be a workplace shooter.

Although odds are someone who shoots a cop won't live long enough to go to jail.

And yeah this guy might be a fake cop, but most of the increasingly popular unannounced active shooter drills are run by real cops.


I'm trying to write a response but my brain just keeps hitting TILT.

Your whole whole country has gone mad.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Archie Goodwin: Serious question:

In this scenario, let's say one of the workers kept a gun in their desk/person and on hearing this go down pulled out said weapon and killed the "perpetrator". Who goes to jail?

The worker who fights back, because he just shot a cop pretending to be a workplace shooter.

Although odds are someone who shoots a cop won't live long enough to go to jail.

And yeah this guy might be a fake cop, but most of the increasingly popular unannounced active shooter drills are run by real cops.


Yep.  If the cops break down your door without announcing themselves as cops or even knocking and you react by shooting at the unexpected and apparent intruders in your home you will be charged with attempted murder, assuming you somehow survive the retaliatory hail of bullets.   As a lowly citizen you are expected to instantly recognize the intruders are cops and not react at all.

Of course when a cop shoots an unarmed person because the cell phone they were holding appeared to be a gun, well in the heat of the moment you can't expect people to not make simple mistakes like that.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Your whole whole country has gone mad.


No, it's always been mad. Recent years have just made it harder to pretend it isn't.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

King Something: 'Murica: the fact that active shooter safety drills are necessary in the first place


That's the thing, they are never necessary.
 
