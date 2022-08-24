 Skip to content
(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "A word after a word after a word is power." ― Margaret Atwood. I dunno, I keep putting words together and all I get is people telling me they're spelled wrong. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, powerful edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Margaret Atwood is probably most famous for having written The Handmaid's Tale, although she's also a literary critic, teacher, environmental activist, and inventor. In addition, she's written enough other novels, non-fiction work, books of poetry, collections of short fiction, and I'm going to stop there because I'm already feeling inadequate. Let's just say she could fill her own library with her writing and have the front desk covered with all the awards she's been given. She may not be well loved among science fiction purists (especially for the "Science Fiction is talking squids in outer space" line) but she makes a compelling that her writing is speculative fiction and could actually happen.  Which is frightening, especially if you read The Handmaid's Tale and look at the news closely enough.

She also claims she's a 'terrible speller' which is of cuorse a problm I neevr have.

This article lists Seven Tips for Writers from Margaret Atwood:

Don't listen to the critics. Her eleventh grade teacher  said she had no talent.
Start writing any way you can. Anything you can get published will help you publish more in the future.
Start with literary magazines. It's hard to get a publisher to even look at you without an agent, and even getting an agent is easier when you can point to things you've already published.
Read what you want to write. You have to know you medium.
Ideas are never the problem. Getting them is easy; getting them down is what counts.
Nothing is guaranteed. Writing isn't easy, so don't expect an instant win.
Rely on your resources. The Writer's Market is just one, but look for writing courses, look for anyone who can help teach you the nuts and bolts of the profession. There's a lot of details to learn.

Writing Question of the Week!

If you write fiction, do you consider it to be speculative? Where is the line drawn between fantasy, science fiction, and things that 'could' happen?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're still hard at work reading and scoring all entries for this year. Stay tuned!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fark you say!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I pulled the trigger! Bang! Bang!
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A word of advice: Don't read the Illuminatus! trilogy out of order. I did just before 9/11, and fiction broke into reality in a rather nasty fashion.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

toraque: If you write fiction, do you consider it to be speculative? Where is the line drawn between fantasy, science fiction, and things that 'could' happen?


No sharp lines, but some general guideposts. A lot of the difference between fantasy and science fiction is which tropes are most prevalent in them. "Hard" science fiction is difficult, when you don't cheat at all. "The Martian" comes close, except for the sandstorm that kicks off the plot. If you allow one 'magic' thing, and try to work out the consequences of that, you're still basically science fiction. (See some of Larry Niven's stories, e.g. "Convergent Series".)

"Speculative" seems to be a way of saying, "I'm literary! I'm not writing - ew - science fiction!"
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: A word of advice: Don't read the Illuminatus! trilogy out of order. I did just before 9/11, and fiction broke into reality in a rather nasty fashion.


The "End of the World Party" in Illuminatus listed the names of bands that did not yet exist. I wonder if the bands got their names from there, or if it was merely speculative.... and what is the difference?
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd say Star Trek is mostly science fiction, where Star Wars is fantasy.

The primary difference is that Trek tries (or at least, they used to try) to have at least some sort of science or engineering behind their tech and what they can do, whereas Wars just makes shiat up as they go and doesn't even try to get into science or engineering. There's some spillage one way or the other (Q and the Nexus in Trek, clone soldiers in Wars, for example) but they tend to stay in their respective lanes most of the time.

Personally I'd say true sci-fi is things that are mostly plausible given what we do or don't know about stuff (FTL travel, planet terraforming, black holes as interstellar gateways, etc), where fantasy starts getting into metaphysical territory (the Force, Spice and the Bene Geserit, etc).

So 2001 would be pure sci-fi, Trek is sci-fi with a hint of fantasy, Wars is fantasy with lasers.
 
