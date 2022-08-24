 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Darwin pulls a Bill Buckner, Farks up an easy grounder to First   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Stupid, The Sun, Newspaper, YouTube, News of the World, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Hotel  
•       •       •

1070 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2022 at 7:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damnit

/Missed again
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure to Like and Subs....  **CRUNCH**
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dudebro was nearly elevated to a higher plane of existence.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I heard his 'likes' went through the roof!

"No, just his head".
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I heard his 'likes' went through the roof!"
"No, just his head".

/now with closing quotes
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't abide by bill buckner jokes, not after seeing how much missing that ground ball, and the jokes at his expense hurt him as the years went on.  The dude loved baseball and loved his team.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Christ, what an asshole.


Easy. His kids were harassed in school. He never lived it down.

/ Was in a bar just outside Fenway. In just a second all the BU students became Mets fans
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: I can't abide by bill buckner jokes, not after seeing how much missing that ground ball, and the jokes at his expense hurt him as the years went on.  The dude loved baseball and loved his team.


He was absolutely crushed by the loss of Game 6 and he blamed himself. So much soo that he tried to end it all by committing suicide. He jumped in front of The T. But it went between his legs.
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Buckner jokes are cheap.  He was an absolute badass player and teammate.  Also, ground balls in the postseason are like surgery - none of them are routine.  ALSO - that grounder happened in game 6.  The Red Sox still had to lose an entire game after that to lose that series.  The fans should make fun of the entire team photo from '86.
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damnit, was on my way to make that joke, Clash City Farker...

Missed it by that much.  Which, come to think of it, is appropriate in a Buckner thread
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aerosmith needs to change Love in an Elevator to Nearly Crushed in an Elevator.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: phedex: I can't abide by bill buckner jokes, not after seeing how much missing that ground ball, and the jokes at his expense hurt him as the years went on.  The dude loved baseball and loved his team.

He was absolutely crushed by the loss of Game 6 and he blamed himself. So much soo that he tried to end it all by committing suicide. He jumped in front of The T. But it went between his legs.


A better joke would have been, he jumped in front of the T but the T never came
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cheron: Warthog: Christ, what an asshole.

Easy. His kids were harassed in school. He never lived it down.

/ Was in a bar just outside Fenway. In just a second all the BU students became Mets fans


I was in Kenmore Square. It was wall to wall people. You could not drive through. I remember they flipped a parked car.
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Charlie Sheen purchased the "Buckner Ball" at auction in 1992 for $93,000.

#winning
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe he just missed yet another non-verbal communication.  Direct communication is so much better.
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will: Buckner jokes are cheap.  He was an absolute badass player and teammate.  Also, ground balls in the postseason are like surgery - none of them are routine.  ALSO - that grounder happened in game 6.  The Red Sox still had to lose an entire game after that to lose that series.  The fans should make fun of the entire team photo from '86.


And they never should have brought Bob Stanley in for the 9th inning. So it's not all on Buckner.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"lift surfing"

Counterpoint, if this goes viral then Darwin got many more by letting this one guy get away.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Warthog: Christ, what an asshole.


Or is it assholes?

The article keeps alternating between "they" and "he" making it hard to tell how many people were on top of that elevator carriage.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
giving a damn about pro sports / players is one of the sad things about America. grow up and start paying school teachers and firemen real salaries.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

El_Dan: "lift surfing"

Counterpoint, if this goes viral then Darwin got many more by letting this one guy get away.


A "catch and release" strategy?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.