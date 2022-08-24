 Skip to content
(Arizona State University)   Arizona State University unveils name for its new sports arena, which will also serve as a public multi-purpose space for things such as business and celebrations   (news.asu.edu) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, the new Moo-lay Center.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Business in front, party in the back?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Approve:
nypost.comView Full Size

nypost.comView Full Size
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mullet thread......

...nice.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dons

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eh, give it a couple of years and it'll be the Meta Arena or the Dogecoin Stadium or the Coors Light Sports Place.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Skarekrough: Mullet thread......

...nice.


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: Approve:
[nypost.com image 850x566]
[nypost.com image 850x566]


From the looks of the guy, the 'teens' division of the mullet championships is ages thirteen through twenty-fiveteen.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Walker: Approve:
[nypost.com image 850x566]
[nypost.com image 850x566]

From the looks of the guy, the 'teens' division of the mullet championships is ages thirteen through twenty-fiveteen.


Well after 30 you can join the skullet competition.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Speaking as a Wildcat alum...

HaHa.jpg
 
Bslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, what's goin' on

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am really stoked to see a Coyotes game there, despite not really giving a shiat about hockey.  one, it's only about a 15 minute drive, and two, an NHL game in a 5,000 seat arena, versus the 16,000 seater they inexplicably built in Glendale?  that would be cool as fark, pardon the pun.

i don't know how the schedule works, does every team play in everyone else's building at least once, but, a Red Wings, Blackhawks, Rangers, Bruins, Maple Leafs game?  hell farking yeah!  that ticket is gonna be hot as fark.

christ we went to the STL Cardinals/Snakes game saturday night and, no exaggeration, crowd of 34 thousand, a legit 10K at least were in STL gear.  I can't imagine what a Blues/Coyotes game would look like.  or as many transplants as PHX has, that ticket is gonna be off the charts.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An adult man who goes by the sobriquet, "Donze"? Yeah, that tracks.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size


The Goulet mullet.  Mix and match pronunciations at your own discretion.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Approve:
[nypost.com image 850x566]
[nypost.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orezona
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Speaking as a Wildcat alum...

HaHa.jpg


Indeed but let's try to not get too critical when it comes to football programs, shall we?
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not quite a mullet, but this one's for you, subby, and your most excellent headline.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can think of a million better uses for a bunch of money than building a sports place for a state university to make a bunch of money for itself.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [media.gettyimages.com image 327x430]

The Goulet mullet.  Mix and match pronunciations at your own discretion.


In terms of hockey, that mullet is a 6/10.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Business in front, party in the back?


Yeah, subby nailed rhw FARK out of this headline. One of the more clever ones I've seen...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Approve:
[nypost.com image 850x566]
[nypost.com image 850x566]


That second place kid deserves the gold medal. Most impressive mullet in the bunch.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tractor pulls, Kid Rock concerts, and competitive eating contests
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: I am really stoked to see a Coyotes game there, despite not really giving a shiat about hockey.  one, it's only about a 15 minute drive, and two, an NHL game in a 5,000 seat arena, versus the 16,000 seater they inexplicably built in Glendale?


They still won't get a full house.

/half serious
 
