 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "Why I'll never forget having my period in prison"   (cnn.com) divider line
53
    More: Interesting, Prison, Menstrual cycle, jail jobs, Strip search, regular strip searches, new neighbors, women's basic needs, medical services  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2022 at 6:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I went into that article expecting a depressing read.  It was so much worse.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men are 🗑
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One of the many reasons the US refuses to be subject to The Hague.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Barbaric
 
bittermang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The problem is violation is a core ideal to our prison experience.

See also: the expectation that you will be raped in the showers, and you deserve it.
 
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I went into that article expecting a depressing read.  It was so much worse.


I went in expecting Neil Gaiman to be the author.
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bittermang: The problem is violation is a core ideal to our prison experience.

See also: the expectation that you will be raped in the showers, and you deserve it.


Though that's more of a colon issue than a period one.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hopefully, Keri Blakinger will never forget why she was in prison in the first place.
 
bittermang
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wxboy: bittermang: The problem is violation is a core ideal to our prison experience.

See also: the expectation that you will be raped in the showers, and you deserve it.

Though that's more of a colon issue than a period one.


Rape happens in female prisons too, dingus
 
Robinfro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Hopefully, Keri Blakinger will never forget why she was in prison in the first place.


Your point? She said as much in the article.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On the day I was arrested with a Tupperware container full of heroin in 2010, I knew almost nothing about the legal system.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


I have no sympathy for junkies. None.

/NEVER trust a junkie
//NEVER
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: On the day I was arrested with a Tupperware container full of heroin in 2010, I knew almost nothing about the legal system.


[i.imgur.com image 454x324]

I have no sympathy for junkies. None.

/NEVER trust a junkie
//NEVER


User name checks out.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Boy this article hit almost every single one of my buttons. Amazing.

It's a bummer that American prisons are structured only to keep American prisons in business, not structured for rehabilitation. We suffer as a society because of that. We create the demons we fear because of that.

Women's healthcare is a f*cking joke and it is criminal.

Menstruating for months at a time is absolutely brutal and leads to extensive other issues if not addressed promptly.

Birth control is a necessary medicine for women who can benefit from it and who consent to it/choose it. It is NOT just to avoid pregnancy.

Women are an afterthought in most segments of society. Car safety features aren't built for us. Until recently, pharmaceuticals were not tested on women so oops, those dosing instructions don't apply to women and double oops, your body may respond quite differently to certain medications. Symptoms? What symptoms? It's all in your head.You can't be having a heart attack, you're not showing the classic signs. Of course prisons are the same.

What a terrible thing :(
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"As the hormones waned, I began bleeding again. And I kept bleeding and bleeding and bleeding. I bled almost every day for the next six months."

I'm not an expert by any means, but that sounds significantly more serious than just an "irregular cycle," and really seems like it should have resulted in a much more thorough medical intervention than just being given a birth control shot and sent on her way.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: "As the hormones waned, I began bleeding again. And I kept bleeding and bleeding and bleeding. I bled almost every day for the next six months."

I'm not an expert by any means, but that sounds significantly more serious than just an "irregular cycle," and really seems like it should have resulted in a much more thorough medical intervention than just being given a birth control shot and sent on her way.


Those are some great guesses.
Bleeding every day for months is a medical emergency.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How sadly unsurprising. (._.)
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: On the day I was arrested with a Tupperware container full of heroin in 2010, I knew almost nothing about the legal system.


[i.imgur.com image 454x324]

I have no sympathy for junkies. None.

/NEVER trust a junkie
//NEVER


Do you asshole naturally or do you need to work at it?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On the day I was arrested with a Tupperware container full of heroin in 2010, I knew almost nothing about the legal system.


The worst thing about storing heroin in Tupperware is you can never get the white stains out, no matter how many times you wash it.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Men bleed in prison too but its normally not from mother nature.or a normal body function.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just want to use this article to point out once again that hormonal medication is not, and should not, simply be called "birth control". I too am on hormonal regulatory medication in order to skip periods because it causes massive bleeding, intense migraines, and uncontrollable mood swings. I need hormonal medication for that and I WISH I could take something that would get rid of my period and still allow me to get pregnant but there simply isn't anything like that. Hormonal medication is used for a massive variety of health conditions and it needs to be available to all people with uteruses and additionally covered by all medical insurance, as should period care items like tampons or pads. This article makes me furious.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Men bleed in prison too but its normally not from mother nature.or a normal body function.


They probably deserve it though
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know it's worse for women, but it's pretty bad for men too.  I've got a relative who had to wait six months for treatment for testicular cancer, despite his doctor saying it needed to be removed immediately.

/He's a pedophile, and I wish they'd kept him in there for life, but you need to provide healthcare.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: I know it's worse for women, but it's pretty bad for men too.  I've got a relative who had to wait six months for treatment for testicular cancer, despite his doctor saying it needed to be removed immediately.

/He's a pedophile, and I wish they'd kept him in there for life, but you need to provide healthcare.


Idk, I think testicular cancer for a pedophile is one of the most beautiful instances of karma I have ever heard.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Wine Sipping Elitist: On the day I was arrested with a Tupperware container full of heroin in 2010, I knew almost nothing about the legal system.


[i.imgur.com image 454x324]

I have no sympathy for junkies. None.

/NEVER trust a junkie
//NEVER

User name checks out.


Never trust a wino.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hormonal birth control was originally developed through research on how to prevent menstruation (to remove a barrier to performing her wifely duties and make women less in control of their reproductive life) The birth control aspect was a pleasant surprise of a side effect that was then demonized when it was discovered that women in control of their reproduction meant women less dependent upon men.
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I just want to use this article to point out once again that hormonal medication is not, and should not, simply be called "birth control". I too am on hormonal regulatory medication in order to skip periods because it causes massive bleeding, intense migraines, and uncontrollable mood swings. I need hormonal medication for that and I WISH I could take something that would get rid of my period and still allow me to get pregnant but there simply isn't anything like that. Hormonal medication is used for a massive variety of health conditions and it needs to be available to all people with uteruses and additionally covered by all medical insurance, as should period care items like tampons or pads. This article makes me furious.


Seconded. PCOS is a wicked biatch and I take the minipill to regulate. Can't take THE pill as it farks with my blood pressure. Minipill is just enough to keep things somewhat regulated.  I can't have kids anyway, but take away the hormone regulation and my health will go tits up.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Dodo David: Hopefully, Keri Blakinger will never forget why she was in prison in the first place.

Your point? She said as much in the article.


I did not read the entire article.

Also, women in prison deserve appropriate care for their health needs, including whatever they need for their periods.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I just want to use this article to point out once again that hormonal medication is not, and should not, simply be called "birth control". I too am on hormonal regulatory medication in order to skip periods because it causes massive bleeding, intense migraines, and uncontrollable mood swings. I need hormonal medication for that and I WISH I could take something that would get rid of my period and still allow me to get pregnant but there simply isn't anything like that. Hormonal medication is used for a massive variety of health conditions and it needs to be available to all people with uteruses and additionally covered by all medical insurance, as should period care items like tampons or pads. This article makes me furious.


I started having irregular periods when I was 16. My parents took me to a gynecologist (Mom's doc) who put me on Premarine and Progesterone pills. Periods were controlled, but my boobs grew two sizes. So I stopped taking the drugs, and my periods went haywire again. In my late 30s, I started having very bloody periods that lasted several weeks; I believe that the longest one lasted 12 weeks. I had very severe cramps, and collapsed at work one day. I was taken to a hospital, where I had one of those very uncomfortable ultrasounds with what looks like a big white dildo, and a doctor told me, "Your uterus is engorged with blood." Well, DUH! I was put on birth control pills. Periods were controlled, but I started gaining weight. I stopped taking the pills, and my periods went haywire again. I'm less than two months away from turning 60, and I'm STILL having irregular periods (fortunately, they're much lighter now). I hope that I will be in menopause by the time I'm 61.

I feel so bad for this woman, because when you're bleeding heavily, you need to change pads every couple of hours, and if you're passing huge blood clots, you can't wear tampons. The men who treated her like shiat are assholes.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OOPS...Premarin, not Premarine.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: On the day I was arrested with a Tupperware container full of heroin in 2010, I knew almost nothing about the legal system.


[i.imgur.com image 454x324]

I have no sympathy for junkies. None.

/NEVER trust a junkie
//NEVER


Came here to post the very same thing. It's not just a container of heroin, its also brimming with human misery that you are willing to pour all over your community. Screw your discomfort.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Wine Sipping Elitist: On the day I was arrested with a Tupperware container full of heroin in 2010, I knew almost nothing about the legal system.


[i.imgur.com image 454x324]

I have no sympathy for junkies. None.

/NEVER trust a junkie
//NEVER

Do you asshole naturally or do you need to work at it?


I take it you haven't met many junkies, or seen newspaper articles of your cousin being arrested after shooting up in a car with their kid in a car seat in the back and being found passed out and needing Narcan. Or having your jewelry stolen and pawned and being able to do jack shiat about it because it was your family member who did it.

Press charges and send them to jail, or buy your jewelry back one pawned piece at a time.

Those who know, know.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Robinfro: Dodo David: Hopefully, Keri Blakinger will never forget why she was in prison in the first place.

Your point? She said as much in the article.

I did not read the entire article.


Yet, you found the time to find another article that she wrote in an attempt to demonize her.
 
NuvvuNikki [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

educated: LurkerSupreme: "As the hormones waned, I began bleeding again. And I kept bleeding and bleeding and bleeding. I bled almost every day for the next six months."

I'm not an expert by any means, but that sounds significantly more serious than just an "irregular cycle," and really seems like it should have resulted in a much more thorough medical intervention than just being given a birth control shot and sent on her way.

Those are some great guesses.
Bleeding every day for months is a medical emergency.


lol. It's cute that you think that. you should talk to someone with bad fibroids or endometriosis, and how long it takes to get treatment beyond birth control (without being in prison).
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Wine Sipping Elitist: On the day I was arrested with a Tupperware container full of heroin in 2010, I knew almost nothing about the legal system.


[i.imgur.com image 454x324]

I have no sympathy for junkies. None.

/NEVER trust a junkie
//NEVER

Do you asshole naturally or do you need to work at it?


Ugh... this is an ugly topic, and you both are right.

On one hand, I have never see a more coercive substance than Heroin/Opiates.  You can get a Junky to do *anything* & I mean *anything*.  You can not trust a junkie. (note on Marx calling religion the opiate of the masses, you can get them to do anything)

On the other hand, people with opiate dependency are reformable into normative members of society, basically you give them a measured, clean supply of dope (not methadone, kind worse than dope) under medical supervision and large amounts of mental health services and financial support.  It should never be a part of the justice system, and only a medicall issue.

It's really a difficult problem, because they will do anything, and I have personal stories about this, but you can redeem the ones who are ready to.

Wish I had answers on this one.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Hopefully, Keri Blakinger will never forget why she was in prison in the first place.


Legalize drugs.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Men are 🗑


The kind of man who gets hired to be a prison guard is definitely that.

If you're blaming all men for the behavior of a few, you're not much better yourself.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How do you bleed that long and not... you know, farking up and die?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: On the day I was arrested with a Tupperware container full of heroin in 2010, I knew almost nothing about the legal system.


[i.imgur.com image 454x324]

I have no sympathy for junkies. None.

/NEVER trust a junkie
//NEVER


My brother is one.
Do not trust.
Ever.

Whenever I see him or his junkie friends I kill them all.  It's easy becYuad they always hang out on the same server and their reaction time is SO farking slow.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Arsehole cat, fark you and your butthoel.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Dodo David: Robinfro: Dodo David: Hopefully, Keri Blakinger will never forget why she was in prison in the first place.

Your point? She said as much in the article.

I did not read the entire article.

Yet, you found the time to find another article that she wrote in an attempt to demonize her.


I did not attempt to demonize her, especially when she provided the link to her article about her arrest.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Hopefully, Keri Blakinger will never forget why she was in prison in the first place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: educated: LurkerSupreme: "As the hormones waned, I began bleeding again. And I kept bleeding and bleeding and bleeding. I bled almost every day for the next six months."

I'm not an expert by any means, but that sounds significantly more serious than just an "irregular cycle," and really seems like it should have resulted in a much more thorough medical intervention than just being given a birth control shot and sent on her way.

Those are some great guesses.
Bleeding every day for months is a medical emergency.

lol. It's cute that you think that. you should talk to someone with bad fibroids or endometriosis, and how long it takes to get treatment beyond birth control (without being in prison).


I had very bad fibroids. The only delay I faced having surgery for them is that I was anemic and had to take iron pills for a couple of months first (I had good insurance at the time, thank God). I finally just had the plumbing yanked entirely.

This woman's experience is horrible. I can't imagine having to beg for tampons.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: Wish I had answers on this one.


The answer is they're still farking human beings, worthy of being treated with compassion and basic human farking dignity.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aungen: Arsehole cat, fark you and your butthoel.


A butthoel sounds like a bavarian pastry.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: EnderWiggnz: Wish I had answers on this one.

The answer is they're still farking human beings, worthy of being treated with compassion and basic human farking dignity.


It's not that simple.  They can and are turned into horrifying zombies. that will literally kill for a fix.  It's why China fought the opium wars to keep the UK from bringing opiates into China, as they could corrupt enough people to cause a rebellion.  I believe that it's what is causing a lot of the current "gun violence" epidemic in the US.  You can get them to do anything, but they are reformable.  This isn't an easy answer to this.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I have no sympathy for junkies. None.

/NEVER trust a junkie
//NEVER


To be fair, if it was a Tupperware full of heroin she was probably a dealer, not a junkie.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are you there, warden? It's me, Margaret.
 
docgrog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
a tupperware full of heroin! If you can't do the time, don't do the crime! Bloody hell...
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

docgrog: a tupperware full of heroin! If you can't do the time, don't do the crime! Bloody hell...


That may just be a couple days supply.  She wasn't caught with bricks, they hoard if they are able.

It shouldn't be part of the justice system, at all.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.