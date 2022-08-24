 Skip to content
(CNN)   Three months later, Uvalde School District is meeting today to decide whether to fire the person most in need of being fired in the country   (cnn.com) divider line
48
48 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How long will he be suspended with pay?
 
Squirm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine thinking you should keep your job (and get back pay) after this happened.

I hope the town is totally shunning him.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And too late to get on the ballot in Texas to run for Congress.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA "Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,"

How does that lawyer find pants that fit over balls that big?

/Talk about chutzpah
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
UVALDE, Texas (AP) - The Uvalde school district's embattled police chief was fired Wednesday following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i bet he gets to keep his pension.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have faith in our system of policing. He'll be getting kids killed somewhere else in no time.
 
Number 216
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Arredondo didn't attend the meeting, with a statement from his attorney saying the district wasn't following legal procedure as it moved to fire him and he didn't feel safe attending the meeting.

if he didn't feel safe, he could always have just waited outside.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Ulvade School District can fire the POTUS?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He didn't feel safe going to the meeting? I'm not sure why any of the parents of any child in Uvalde would feel safe sending their children to school.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: FTFA "Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,"

How does that lawyer find pants that fit over balls that big?

/Talk about chutzpah


Take a look at the 17 page "statement" issued by his lawyer.  It's basically an airing of the grievances.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: RaceDTruck: FTFA "Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,"

How does that lawyer find pants that fit over balls that big?

/Talk about chutzpah

Take a look at the 17 page "statement" issued by his lawyer.  It's basically an airing of the grievances.


Festivus!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to terminate the contract of police chief Pete Arredondo after meeting in a closed session.
Arredondo didn't attend the meeting, with a statement from his attorney saying the district wasn't following legal procedure as it moved to fire him and he didn't feel safe attending the meeting.

Yeah, and he and his officers didn't feel safe attending the shooting either. Bunch of pussies with a piece of tin on their chests. That's kinda how Uvalde got here in the first place. The guns in their holsters might as well have been kazoos.

Enjoy the permanent vacation, chief. It's better than you deserve. I hope the screams of dying kids wake you at night for the rest of your worthless life. 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep is only reserved for heroes.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's been fired.   CNN sez so.
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: How long will he be suspended with pay?


It's pretty serious. It might sound harsh, but I think three days sounds fair.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just remember...the police have no obligation to protect you and can steal your stuff for no reason and with no recourse.
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Squirm: Imagine thinking you should keep your job (and get back pay) after this happened.

I hope the town is totally shunning him.


It's Texas man. They worship the thin blue line. They'll probably volunteer to drink his bath water
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: He's been fired.   CNN sez so.


Yup.  He be toast.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: FTFA "Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,"


Jesus farking Christ...

NOT EVERYTHING IS A GOD DAMN LYNCHING!!!!

IF YOU EFF'ED UP ROYALLY AND ARE BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR IT, THAT IS CALLED "ACCOUNTABILITY", NOT LYNCHING!!! GET THE F*CK OVER YOURSELF!!!

Oh, I'm sorry. Was I shouting?
 
King Something
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So how long until the TX legislature passes a law forcing Uvalde to rehire that choad?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If he had any honor he would quit and go live in the woods for the rest of his life.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: FTFA "Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,"

How does that lawyer find pants that fit over balls that big?

/Talk about chutzpah


Well, that settles it. The guy is an arsehole. "Public lynching" JFC guy.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's gonna win his lawsuit, UNLESS he's given a full pension.

You literally have to kill someone intently in order to be punished as a cop. And even THAT often isn't enough.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: RaceDTruck: FTFA "Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,"

Jesus farking Christ...

NOT EVERYTHING IS A GOD DAMN LYNCHING!!!!

IF YOU EFF'ED UP ROYALLY AND ARE BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR IT, THAT IS CALLED "ACCOUNTABILITY", NOT LYNCHING!!! GET THE F*CK OVER YOURSELF!!!

Oh, I'm sorry. Was I shouting?


No it's only accountability when it happens to Democrats. When it happens to Republicans it's lynching, criminal, unconstitutional, and unprecedented.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: RaceDTruck: FTFA "Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,"

Jesus farking Christ...

NOT EVERYTHING IS A GOD DAMN LYNCHING!!!!

IF YOU EFF'ED UP ROYALLY AND ARE BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR IT, THAT IS CALLED "ACCOUNTABILITY", NOT LYNCHING!!! GET THE F*CK OVER YOURSELF!!!

Oh, I'm sorry. Was I shouting?


No, not at all. You just used your outside voice in a proper manner ;)
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The lynchings done by Mr. Lynch were floggings, not hangings. It's the least this guy deserves.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

groppet: If he had any honor he would quit and go live in the woods for the rest of his life.


In certain older civilized cultures, when men failed as entirely as he has... they would throw themselves onto their swords.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: groppet: If he had any honor he would quit and go live in the woods for the rest of his life.

In certain older civilized cultures, when men failed as entirely as he has... they would throw themselves onto their swords.


Now he'll just run for congress.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: RaceDTruck: FTFA "Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,"

Jesus farking Christ...

NOT EVERYTHING IS A GOD DAMN LYNCHING!!!!

IF YOU EFF'ED UP ROYALLY AND ARE BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR IT, THAT IS CALLED "ACCOUNTABILITY", NOT LYNCHING!!! GET THE F*CK OVER YOURSELF!!!

Oh, I'm sorry. Was I shouting?


It's especially cringe-worthy coming from a white lawyer talking about a minority in a case where 85% of the victims were minorities
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why does a school system have a chief of police? I can understand a university, which is basically a small town having a dedicated police force, but I'm not understanding why a school system needs a dedicated police force. There are only 8 schools in the entire district.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Being fired is the most gentle treatment you could have possibly received.   No judge or jury in America would sentence the townsfolk if they literally murdered you in public.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He must not be white enough for the privilege to transfer. No wonder he's upset. They probably assured him he'd be protected. There are certainly more people responsible than just him.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Arredondo didn't attend the meeting, with a statement from his attorney saying the district wasn't following legal procedure as it moved to fire him and he didn't feel safe attending the meeting.

if he didn't feel safe, he could always have just waited outside.


He kind of did.  Again.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well they actually fired him. I don't know if he got his benefits though. Anyone with half a decent piece in their soul would have resigned and not taken the city council position after what happened.  But apparently this man is just a massive POS.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He didn't feel safe attending the meeting? Dude has a sense of humor.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: How long will he be suspended with pay?


If they don't fire him by following the rules, he's just going to win his lawsuit and get a ton of back pay. They better be following the farking rules.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: He didn't feel safe attending the meeting? Dude has a sense of humor.


In all fairness if I were him I'd be looking over my shoulder forever.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: He didn't feel safe attending the meeting? Dude has a sense of humor.


Doesn't feel safe at a meeting but feels perfectly safe remaining as sheriff, that's a veiled threat
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Mugato: How long will he be suspended with pay?

If they don't fire him by following the rules, he's just going to win his lawsuit and get a ton of back pay. They better be following the farking rules.


Could dissolve and reconstitute the police department. It sounds like they REALLY need to purge their whole police force.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: edmo: He didn't feel safe attending the meeting? Dude has a sense of humor.

In all fairness if I were him I'd be looking over my shoulder forever.


Alex Jones has made millions and millions of dollars tormenting Sandy Hook parents and he walks around without a care in the world.  This douche will do the same, he clearly sees himself as a victim.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded," the statement concludes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Defund the police.
 
darinwil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Mugato: How long will he be suspended with pay?

If they don't fire him by following the rules, he's just going to win his lawsuit and get a ton of back pay. They better be following the farking rules.


It's Texas, I imagine somehow they probably have rules protecting him from any rules, cause reasons...
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: i bet he gets to keep his pension.


I despise this guy, but why shouldn't he?  That's from time already worked.  It won't calculate any further.
 
Doombuggyman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How is it that the school board gets to decide if the chief of police gets fired?

I mean, I had no idea that was a thing the school board decided.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: RaceDTruck: FTFA "Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,"

Jesus farking Christ...

NOT EVERYTHING IS A GOD DAMN LYNCHING!!!!

IF YOU EFF'ED UP ROYALLY AND ARE BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR IT, THAT IS CALLED "ACCOUNTABILITY", NOT LYNCHING!!! GET THE F*CK OVER YOURSELF!!!

Oh, I'm sorry. Was I shouting?


ACCOUNTABILITY IS FOR OTHER PEOPLE.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://www.uvaldeleadernews.com/articles/arredondo-attorney-bow-out-of-termination-hearing/

That's the link in the local paper that has the PDF of the 17 page doc his lawyer submitted.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Doombuggyman: How is it that the school board gets to decide if the chief of police gets fired?

I mean, I had no idea that was a thing the school board decided.


He was chief of the school police department.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

