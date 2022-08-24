|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Perhaps you have some ghosts to preserve for posterity
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-08-24 2:35:08 PM (4 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
99 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2022 at 2:57 PM (5 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
So here's a fun thing Mike and I did yesterday... caveat I am likely to get most of the actual details of things from 20 years ago wrong, the general point is correct however.
Been doing Fark so long that the number of folks I've met along the way who are currently doing BIG THINGS is quite large. About 20 years ago I ran into Jason Scott at Notacon in Cleveland. For those unfamiliar, Jason is an enigma wrapped inside an anomaly. I can't even describe what he's like - he's one in a million. And a fantastic storyteller, if you'd like more about that check out his podcast Jason Scott Talks His Way Out of It.
Jason is involved in all kinds of things but one of his main things is he's an Archivist at the Internet Archive. Archive.org is home to, among other things, the Internet Wayback Machine. Jason has been sounding the alarm for decades that we need to be saving and digitizing all media right now, as opposed to waiting until it's too late to do so.
Let me give you an example: Thomas Edison invented a recording device in the late 19th century that could record sounds on wax cylinders. They're incredibly rare now, but odds are 100 years ago or so it was at least possible to find a collection or two of them. Today, it's likely impossible. And yet, what if someone 100 years ago had gone out of their way to locate as many as possible and preserved these wax cylinders? Archivists absolutely wish more folks had done that.
Jason called me up last week and began by saying "I've been reminded that you live in Lexington, Kentucky" - tipped off by my friend and OG Farker Joe. A local-Lexington fan of the Internet Archive had located a collection and needed help obtaining it. The owner had died recently and was apparently a hoarder. The heirs wanted all the non-valuable items gone as soon as possible.
Among the things they wanted gone was unfortunately his vast collection of ham radio recordings of terrestrial radio broadcasts from Europe and farther abroad in the '80s and '90s. Jason said the recordings were extraordinarily rare, possibly the only recordings in existence. There were an estimated 100 boxes that needed rescuing and time was growing short because of impending legal battles over the stuff - I'm not up on the details, I didn't ask and I didn't want to know. An additional wrinkle was the managers of the estate were super suspicious of all of this, thinking perhaps "hey can we take the recordings" was some kind of elaborate con to get at other valuables squirreled away who knows where.
So yesterday Mike and I went over to the house with eight other friends and my three kids and we knocked it out in short order, got all the stuff transferred to a safer location. The next step is to repack it so the Internet Archive can receive it (they have a process) and load it up on a truck and ship it out.
Looking at the boxes, I can't help but feel like I'm looking at a ghosts - of sorts. The person is gone, but their imprint remains. Ghosts might not be real, but people's archival processes outlive them, and I'll be damned if they don't at least feel the same.
On that note, if -you- happen to know of a collection of media of any kind, definitely contact the folks at the Internet Archive and see if they're interested. They're always on the lookout for rare items, especially ones that don't have much value now because those are the most at risk.
And if anything else weird happens when we do the reboxing, I'll post an update, but only if it's funny or interesting. We're not really sure what we're going to find. More in a bit....
This week has been incredibly low ebb for Fark News Livestream material so we're going to skip this week. I think everyone in mainstream media is on vacation or something. Things should pick up like gangbusters in a couple weeks though, always does.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
OdradekRex pointed out the downside of having Jesus ascend into your church ceiling
Abe Vigoda's Ghost showed an angry pastor's new church sign
Stud Gerbil talked about the glory of marriage
Megathuma turned out to be royalty
markie_farkie offered to help someone who has a problem with wine
Insult Comic Bishounen proved to be the type to watch as the girl with colitis goes by
We Ate the Necco Wafers hated one type of festival more than any other
FatherDale knew what's causing people to be violent
I_Am_Weasel shared the secret to perfect meatloaf
bearded clamorer invited us all over for dinner
Smart:
feckingmorons looked at the drama surrounding the ousting of the Bratwurst Festival Queen
Boo_Guy had a reminder for anyone whose school (or boss) uses monitoring software to keep tabs on their work or remote learning
Squid_for_Brains gave advice for when you're watching a tornado out in the outside world rather than on a screen
Robinfro offered up a questionable legal strategy for kids who don't want schools spying on them at home through their computers
potierrh had a question regarding yet another person getting arrested for spending money the bank accidentally put in his account
Boudyro gave a mini course on American economics
DON.MAC shared an example of how much the kids are learning
Straight Outta Wells Branch laid out an argument for when the "golden age" of late night TV was
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Train rides and their stories
Smart (tie): I should be in the kitchen relaxed on the tracks
Smart (tie): Lytbeir learned this one weird trick for a cheap ride home
Funny: GRCooper found out that ceiling cat had a stash
Politics Funny:
educated had some very specific demands
aimtastic showed a reaction to a headline claiming that "Trump just dealt a major blow"
markie_farkie responded to the news that the Trump Organization's CFO has flipped and is expected to testify against the company if he's called as a witness
markie_farkie replied to a Fark headline that incorporated the names of glam metal bands
blastoh made an argument worthy of Fox News
Politics Smart:
HighOnCraic described the woman who allegedly stole Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection
DarnoKonrad discussed the practice of portraying political enemies as being both too strong and too weak
Cyberluddite explained why Elon Musk might not want people to know he's a Trumper
blastoh will hopefully be willing to settle for this NotNewsletter mention and our affectionate encouragement until that medal arrives
SpectroBoy needed some information on how to save the world
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba published a very unoffensive magazine
artifishy eliminated the target
nitropissering added more locations to an iconic signpost
RedZoneTuba showed us Ridgemont High during slower times
RedZoneTuba resurrected "Laugh-In"
artifishy took us back to the good ol' days
Yammering_Splat_Vector found these pairs in despair
RedZoneTuba revealed the future of GMOs
X-Geek created a magazine magazine
samsquatch took us back in time
Farktography theme: Dots, Dashes, Diagonals
This contest ended in a three-way tie with MorningBreath's trippy tiles, common sense is an oxymoron's flecked flicker and Elsinore's sneaky succulent
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Taliban cleric killed by leg bomb, worrying arms control experts
There can be only son
Harley Quinn's new costume is a perfect tribute to Alan West's Batman. Which boofs the question - who in the hell is Alan West?
Is there such thing as a liberal evangelical? Oh that's right...Jesus
D&D sends a Spelljammer with a d20 into space, and if those words make sense then this video is for you
Get ready for Cobra Kai 5: Why Are These Guys Still Allowed Around Children?
Bill Paxton's family settles death lawsuit with L.A. Hospital, saying "We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. We're going to live on. We're going to survive. Today we celebrate our Independence Day"
Gary aBusey
Nobody wants to work for free anymore
█████████ folders of ███ ███ ████ .██ ██ ██ ██████ boxes containing ██████ ██████. ██████ Sudafed ███████████████ ████████ ██ ███████ ██████████ "I'm Eric." ███ ██████████ safe ████████ macaroni collage ████ could be released as early as next week
Republican millionaire necrophiliac Congressional candidate Carl Paladino was on meth when he beat the family puppy to death in front of his screaming children, which is a thing I can totally say because I'm being facetious
Asia shares inch up, but only time will tell if it's just the heat of the moment
Would you currently be considered "dead"? Are your organs decaying? Ask your mortician if Reanimax is right for you
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Yet another fun time on the Quiz last week, where we learned that giant corporations don't have to care about users once they've got you hooked on their product. On the Quiz itself, dionysusaur came out on top with a score of 1008, followed by KRSESQ in second with 978 and Denjiro in third with 970. scottdrummer made fourth with 958, and bud jones made it into the top five with 934,
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the new ice cream treat "Dive Bar". Only 32% of quiztakers knew this was the brainchild of the people behind Miller High Life. the people who don't understand that when you want champagne, you don't want beer. I personally believe the same could be said about ice cream, but that's just me.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what word you're likely to hear presenter Paul Hollywood find a way to work into every episode of "The Great British Bake-Off". 93% of quiztakers knew that after a viewer of the show told him she found it "inappropriate", he finds a way to work the word "moist" into his interactions with the bakers as often as possible. I'm guessing he likes the rainy episodes as this makes it easier when he's presented with traditional British shortbread biscuits, aka compressed sand cakes.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about actor Troy Kotsur having his car stolen with his Oscar inside it. Only 51% of quiztakers knew that he won that Oscar last year for his performance in "CODA", the first hearing-impaired man to be given the honor (Marie Matlin won the Best Actress award for 1986's "Children of a Lesser God"). Fortunately his car (and Oscar) were quickly found by police and two juvenile suspects detained. No word on the Creedence.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about that dish that's in the news for all the wrong reasons. 90% of quiztakers knew that crudité is basically a raw veggie plate, usually served with a dipping sauce like balsamic vinaigrette. 90% of Pennsylvanians also don't eat crudité, and if someone were to attempt to serve it to them they would say "Whassis jawn? That's a veggie tray! Yinz better bust out some scrapple and some dippy eggs or I'm outs!"
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know some of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
· · ·
4 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 4 of 4 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|