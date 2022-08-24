 Skip to content
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that next to the silicone-based elbow grease?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great!

Now I have to change out the blinker fluid in my 01 gti
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't trust the Korean muffler bearings.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me, I need to go buy a refill for my domelight fluid.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they say Germans have no sense of humor.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it work with self-sealing stem bolts?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they come up with a synthetic version for my hyphenated reducer pump.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always use the proper harness smoke

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure to get the snipe sensor if you buy a new car. You get a discount on your insurance and may help save an endangered species
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old fashioned.  I use lanterns hung out each window instead of fancy modern fluid using blinkers.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blinker Fluid, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it compatible with the new green cars?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BMWs don't need blinker fluid.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And they say Germans have no sense of humor.


Dammit you can't do a satire when you say it's a satire
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Irresponsible Captain
I get you.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: I'm old fashioned.  I use lanterns hung out each window instead of fancy modern fluid using blinkers.


You can get whale oil from Sea World
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How to Replace Blinker Fluid
Youtube E6GsXhBb10k
 
listernine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: BMWs don't need blinker fluid.


No, no, no.  Wrong.  BMWs dont use blinker fluid.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Kris_Romm: I'm old fashioned.  I use lanterns hung out each window instead of fancy modern fluid using blinkers.

You can get whale oil from Sea World


Just once or so I am told.....
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And they say Germans have no sense of humor.


It's a common misconception because Germans just sound angry all the time no matter what they say.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does it come in Pumpkin Spice Scent? Asking for a friend.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And they say Germans have no sense of humor.


Based on this, they still don't.
 
Lillya
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
VW will just bypass the blinkers emissions standards anyways
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
funny story bro:
After I started my last job which involved me driving a Mercedes Sprinter van, my boss told me to make sure I let him know if the exhaust fluid was low. Never dealt with a diesel engine before so I thought he was farking with me.

Apparently diesel exhaust fluid is a real thing. I had no idea.

/fsb
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

VW using humor in ads? Somehow they didn't think this ad was so funny
 
Siskabush
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I recharge my radio, I only use premium synthetic radio wave fluid
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And they say Germans have no sense of humor.


"It makes indicating 69% more pleasing and 420x more efficient."   -sounds like something Brits would say.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 850x402]


Lame! Everyone knows if your windows get icy you can just pour hot water on them.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Right.  Off to file a patent for the Canootin Valve.
 
