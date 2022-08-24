 Skip to content
(KSBY San Luis Obispo)   "Am I bad mom for letting my son get his hair cut like Mr. Burns?" With answer-to-question photo in link   (ksby.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Butt stuff!
/ What was the question again?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No, you're a terrible mom for having that affair with President Taft.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd give yourself a pass, you've been incidental to his development at best.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
During summer vacation, the rule was "whatever you want, but fix it by the time school starts." Being the early 80s, I wanted a Mr. T mohawk. So I started the school year with short, short hair.

/damn these balls are good!!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What Ever
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Film Brain has lost a lot of hair since he started making videos

Bring back Bad Movie Beatdown
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size

It'll happen by itself soon enough kid.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No, you're an awesome mom, and your kid will be alright.  He'll probably be sent home from school with a note to fix it, as it's sure to be a distraction, but he's going to be looked upon with the awe, admiration and ridicule from which legends and statues are cast.  Only thing better would have been to have done it on the eve of picture day.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was saying Boo-urns.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's been tarred and Bobbed.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this poor woman really getting mommyshamed for letting her kid get a silly haircut?
 
eKonk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...and with that posure, soon he'll have a mighty hump!

/ex-cellent!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No. You're a bad mom for trying to get likes on the internet by exploiting your kid.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Haircuts are temporary.  A few months and it will be gone like tears in the rain.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lol, I've seen clips where African American dads were giving their kids that behaved badly a "George Jefferson" haircuts.   Some of them were REALLY unhappy.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You're okay, mom.  Just don't name your next child Smithers.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Staffist: No, you're an awesome mom, and your kid will be alright.  He'll probably be sent home from school with a note to fix it, as it's sure to be a distraction, but he's going to be looked upon with the awe, admiration and ridicule from which legends and statues are cast.  Only thing better would have been to have done it on the eve of picture day.


Do kids still know/watch the Simpsons?

And did the article give the kids age?
 
