(The Daily Beast)   Missouri: "We're a like a time machine to the past, except only the shiatty parts"
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...They found that children who had been spanked had a higher activity response in the areas of their brain that regulate these emotional responses and detect threats - even to facial expressions that most would consider non-threatening."

Gee, wonder if there's any connection as to why some folks think they need an arsenal to go get a sandwich at Subway.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am in Missouri
There ain't nobody
Who can punish me, oh-yeah
Why won't you paddle me?
The absence is slowly killing me, oh-yeah
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're going to abuse children, but only if their child-abusing parents OK it"

/this is fine
/this is not fine
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size

Misuse of the school time machine, that's a paddlin'
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't hurt me none
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Didn't hurt me none


You're defending hitting kids, so I'm not sure how accurate that statement is.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things but the majority of people that I've run into have been supportive,"

A majority of people supporting something doesn't make it good, or right, or just.  I'm sure a majority of slave owners had no problem with slavery either.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child abuse is a core conservative value.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't living in Missouri punishment enough?
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beatings will continue until morale improves.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one thing for the PTA to have a bake sale to support the school but offering spankings is on another level.

/Asking for a friend, what day is Mrs. Hodson on?
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Failing to spank kids is child neglect.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The board has planned for the paddling to only be administered by a principal at the school, with a witness

Conservative groomers are some seriously perverted sickos.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Didn't hurt me none


How would you know the difference
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Merlyn Johnson? So he is trying to be a magician of good behavior here?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beatings will continue until moral improves.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tend not to believe anything the Daily Beast prints. And spanking wasn't done when I went to elementary school in the 1950s and 60s. I think this is fake and it is nonsense.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: "Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things but the majority of people that I've run into have been supportive,"

A majority of people supporting something doesn't make it good, or right, or just.  I'm sure a majority of slave owners had no problem with slavery either.


I'm pretty sure that a majority of Missourians are still OK with slavery.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: "Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things but the majority of people that I've run into have been supportive,"

A majority of people supporting something doesn't make it good, or right, or just.  I'm sure a majority of slave owners had no problem with slavery either.


I'm familiar with that part of the Missouri Ozarks.

I'm not shocked at all that they would be on board with such backwards thinking.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I tend not to believe anything the Daily Beast prints. And spanking wasn't done when I went to elementary school in the 1950s and 60s. I think this is fake and it is nonsense.


Will there's this amazing tool that will help you know if it's true or not.

You're likely familiar with this tool, It's called the Internet,
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I tend not to believe anything the Daily Beast prints. And spanking wasn't done when I went to elementary school in the 1950s and 60s. I think this is fake and it is nonsense.


Spanking was in fashion when I went to school in the 60's.  We had one teacher that would grab you by the ear and drag you to the principal's office while smacking you repeatedly with her free hand.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The devolution continues.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To this day I remember some of the teachers who'd hit us with anything available (rulers, etc) and I'm older than a lot of folks. I wonder how many of them are still alive because if I ever found them I'd make their lives miserable even if only by making irritating phone calls or calling them out in public as a way to embarrass them.

Though I'd like to get my revenge, the targets would be old enough to probably not remember those days well if at all.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the things we might change, "We should hit children more often" is not on the list.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I tend not to believe anything the Daily Beast prints. And spanking wasn't done when I went to elementary school in the 1950s and 60s. I think this is fake and it is nonsense.


There's a link to the Springfield News-Leader article at the bottom of the article. These people are open about their desire to abuse children, even bragging about it.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents: If you want to beat your kids, do it yourself. Don't expect the school principal to do the work for you.

/s
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regular beatings are what made me into the authoritarian-hating leftist that stands before you.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Timmy what did you learn at school today? Violence is an acceptable means of solving your problems
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There is no bottom to Missouri" now has a double meaning.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now all they need is to shame females who expose their ankles, switch back to leaded gas, and ban "Devil music" and the conservative trip back to the '50s will be complete.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: "Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things but the majority of people that I've run into have been supportive,"

A majority of people supporting something doesn't make it good, or right, or just.  I'm sure a majority of slave owners had no problem with slavery either.


You might think that people who were concerned about government overreach would also be concerned about state officials using their authority to adjudicate punishments to people who have not received a trial or been judged guilty.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's upsetting is that it's only beating small children. At a certain age, the beats stop and punishment is just sitting in a room with other rule breakers.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Child abuse is a core conservative value.


How else will kids learn not to question authority?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Our elementary school principal had a paddle (which I can attest that he used). It was labeled "School Board." Even as a kid getting a paddlin', I thought that was pretty funny. But then, the paddlin' is probably responsible for my warped sense of humor. Or... no, wait. Other way around.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you're a parent and you're okay with letting a stranger hit your kid for any reason at all, I don't know what to say. Well I do, but I'm not gonna.
 
Alphax
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: aleister_greynight: "Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things but the majority of people that I've run into have been supportive,"

A majority of people supporting something doesn't make it good, or right, or just.  I'm sure a majority of slave owners had no problem with slavery either.

You might think that people who were concerned about government overreach would also be concerned about state officials using their authority to adjudicate punishments to people who have not received a trial or been judged guilty.


They only care about 'government overreach' when the government protects their victims.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...wait, hold on, there were parts of the state without corporal punishment?

Huh.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I experienced this in some states.

It's not a good practice overall. But it can sure cure bullying real fast when you make the bully cry in front of his peers.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was in second grade and for some reason, I was in the hallway.  Maybe a bathroom break.  Chris Burning, the kid no one was allowed to play with was in the third grade.   Mrs. Graham, his teacher had him in the hallway.  She was holding him by the arm and swatting him with one of those frat boy paddles.  Every swat knocked Chris off his feet.

I promised God that if he put me in the other third grade class next year, I'd be a good boy.  I'd work hard and be honest.  Go to church.  Guess what that omnipotent basterd did.  Fifty five years later, here I am and it's all God's fault.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Missouri has a stand your ground law and wants guns in schools so a principal that threatens to harm a kid would be within their rights to drop him?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I tend not to believe anything the Daily Beast prints. And spanking wasn't done when I went to elementary school in the 1950s and 60s. I think this is fake and it is nonsense.


Not sure if serious.   There was definitely paddling in Missouri in the 60s.   The school I went to was K-12 Still is though they now  add the preschool to it.  So the paddle the elementary school used was made by the high school boys in shop class.   The most dreaded one was the paddle with large holes bored in it.  It was almost mythical in stature.  The holes were supposed to make it hurt more.  Never experienced it myself.  Then went back to California where that shiat didn't happen.

Though there was one teacher in Jr. High who had serious anger issues.  I remember him slamming a kid against a wall and lifting him up by his neck.   Mr. Diaz.  Made a mental note to avoid any of his classes.  That was around 1970.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How about parents can sign their kids up to get hit, and if the kid "needs" to get hit, the parents get a dose too, since it's their fault too, right?

Not really serious, but it's easier to volunteer someone else for corporal punishment innit?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll say it again, if paddling worked, your boss should be able to paddle you when you mess up to help you learn.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Um, submitter ... I hate to be the one to tell you this, but most of the past was "the shiatty parts," unless you were an affluent white male.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a matter of time before some kid screams "harder daddy" as a joke.
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Parents will just send their kids to school with a note, "deer princeple, i have misbehaved pweeese spank me very hard and remind me that i need to take out the trash every day"

Might work!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: WastrelWay: I tend not to believe anything the Daily Beast prints. And spanking wasn't done when I went to elementary school in the 1950s and 60s. I think this is fake and it is nonsense.

Spanking was in fashion when I went to school in the 60's.  We had one teacher that would grab you by the ear and drag you to the principal's office while smacking you repeatedly with her free hand.


By the 1970s it was gone from Maryland (still around in Cincinnati).  But the gym teacher loved to give (non-painful) "birthday spankings".  Also appeared attracted to the [elementary school] girls, but google shows no specific accusations.

I've pointed out that banning the "drag you to the principals office (with or without the smacking)" likely made "resource officers" a thing.  Some balance between "only sworn officers can touch students" and "what they needs a damn good smacking" is needed.  Probably limited to training assistant principles in child restraint (which is likely more than the cops got).
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The board has planned for the paddling to only be administered by a principal at the school, with a witness


I'm fine with this, but only if they all dress up in proper cosplay:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I tend not to believe anything the Daily Beast prints. And spanking wasn't done when I went to elementary school in the 1950s and 60s. I think this is fake and it is nonsense.


I have lived in MO my entire life, and was witness to multiple spankings. Our principal's office had a big window, and I swear I think he paddled kids as classes were walking by deliberately.
Last one I saw was done to a pair of 8th grade boys around 1979. One of them was the principal's son, and I remember thinking if he hit his own child like that, what would he do to me? Very scary, which I guess was the point.
 
