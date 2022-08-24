 Skip to content
(Google)   30 years ago an even greater tragedy struck the east coast. Hurricane Andrew fond memories & nightmares to the right -   (google.com) divider line
Bin_jammin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh, Gloria was worse in CT...
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember watching that night as the Weather Channel radar showed the storm heading to Miami. But later that night it stopped and then headed straight west slightly missing Miami to the south. The next morning, video from downtown Miami showed barely any effect and I thought, once again, the reporting was overly dramatic. Then a day or two later the REAL videos started coming in. Especially the videos showing people huddled in their bathrooms with toilet paper being sucked into their toilets and out their roof vents.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I lived in Fort Lauderdale for Andrew and New Orleans for Katrina. Yay me?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My understanding is that Andrew is a big part of the reason for so many invasive reptiles in south Florida. due to pet stores getting opened up and their contents released to the everglades.
 
