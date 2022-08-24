 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Xymox, The House Of Love, Talk Talk, 20/20, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #384. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*hack* cheers you *clears throat* beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morning chief
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YAY! The dj is back!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: YAY! The dj is back!


Pesky allergies aren't going to stop the mighty Oswaldo Diaz
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Clan of Xymox...

Now there's a name I haven't heard in a very long time...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Clan of Xymox...

Now there's a name I haven't heard in a very long time...


Hello & welcome in
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pista: Oswaldo Diaz


Um, who dat?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
listening to the pregame. i've boarded the wedge and it's no joke. my best day ever has been at the edge. and also my worst.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let's do this
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Clan of Xymox...

Now there's a name I haven't heard in a very long time...


They are on tour right now too, planning on seeing them in November.

https://clanofxymox.com/quick-tour-list-overview
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: *hack* cheers you *clears throat* beautiful lot


Happy to hear you have found your voice.

Today's random work conversation:

coworker 1: my manager's name is Robert Smith
coworker 2: ha ha. That sounds like such a fake name
me: That's where you went? Not the singer of the Cure?
coworker 2: Oh! Right!
coworker 1: Really? That's his name? I wish I knew that. I used to like them.
me: (thinking) Used to?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh shiat... dangerous territory here, coach
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Oswaldo Diaz

Um, who dat?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey everybody.
Present. I think.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Oswaldo Diaz

Um, who dat?


he's the one who originally did the piano rag this cat is covering right now
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Away we go!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Happy Wednesday Everyone!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 226x316] [View Full Size image _x_]


A real, 100% goth.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 226x316] [View Full Size image _x_]

A real, 100% goth.


I had to read the Robert Smith thread again this morning.
Nearly inhaled very hot coffee once or twice.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did Fad work with Mike Thorne?
Or was he just a The Normal fan?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 226x316] [View Full Size image _x_]

A real, 100% goth.

I had to read the Robert Smith thread again this morning.
Nearly inhaled very hot coffee once or twice.


So I need to find it again. I admit that I didn't read it yesterday, just a few random posts. Including your huge cover of course :)
Maybe I should get back to my old Saturday habit of reading some sometimes goth related things at breakfast. That thread would be also appropriate.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lioness7: So I need to find it again


https://www.fark.com/comments/12525356/The-Cure-is-not-Goth-says-A-Music-purists-B-Baby-bats-C-Robert-Smith#new
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Lioness7: So I need to find it again

https://www.fark.com/comments/12525356/The-Cure-is-not-Goth-says-A-Music-purists-B-Baby-bats-C-Robert-Smith#new


but what doth the penguins say????
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jasonvatch: Lioness7: So I need to find it again

https://www.fark.com/comments/12525356/The-Cure-is-not-Goth-says-A-Music-purists-B-Baby-bats-C-Robert-Smith#new


Thank you 😊
BTW, The Cure are not goth at all.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe they meant that the new album would be released during summer in Australia.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Lioness7: So I need to find it again

https://www.fark.com/comments/12525356/The-Cure-is-not-Goth-says-A-Music-purists-B-Baby-bats-C-Robert-Smith#new

but what doth the penguins say????


The original penguins or those Hot Topic poser penguins?
 
