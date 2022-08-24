 Skip to content
(Audacy) Video 12-year-old New Orleans girl gets in fight/bullied on bus, gets off bus & returns with firearm & begins beating on door, whole thing captured on video, mother posts online rant supporting daughter's right to pull firearm on bullies, The Aristocrats   (audacy.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thankfully, Sources report the girl was caught sayof; Or, Why cockpit doors now have locks on them...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate bullies in all forms (from elementary school bullies to Presidents and violent MAGAts) with a white hot passion and would love to see them all squashed into the dirt where they belong, but this is why we should not trust the average citizen to go around armed.

Tempers flair, people die.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only problem I see is that the wrong person was getting the gun pointed at her
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one thing to pull out a gun in self defense if the bully is threatening life or even bodily harm**.

It's another thing to get away from the bully, go home and grab a gun, and return to scene.

/** - I'm talking about in general. I don't believe it is okay for a 12-year-old to be in possession of a gun at any time ever, I don't care what Mike Teevee's Dad thinks.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy: You have cooties!

Armed child: Them's fightin' words *bang bang*.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Florida is spilling over.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she might not get bullied again after that stunt, so result!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet that stops the bullying though.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Boy: You have cooties!

Armed child: Them's fightin' words *bang bang*.


Yeah, the bullies aren't in kindergarten in the Little House on the Prairie Days.  Think it gets alot worse then that.

Not a validation for pulling out a deadly weapon. Let's not make light of the bullying however.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: It's one thing to pull out a gun in self defense if the bully is threatening life or even bodily harm**.

It's another thing to get away from the bully, go home and grab a gun, and return to scene.


I mean, if the bullying is a persistent occurence, then it is just pre-emptive self-defense. Why should she wait until the bully is giving her the n-th swirley before defending yourself when you can catch her with her unprepared now?

/Don't shoot people though
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I hate bullies in all forms (from elementary school bullies to Presidents and violent MAGAts) with a white hot passion and would love to see them all squashed into the dirt where they belong, but this is why we should not trust the average citizen to go around armed.

Tempers flair, people die.


Some folks need shootin'.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It all happened at the intersection of Gallier Drive and Mirabeau Street in the Gentilly Woods neighborhood.

The Aristocrats

No, just a typical school day in "upper Desire".

/just a couple blocks from the Danziger Bridge. Yeah, that bridge
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that bus got real civilized, real fast.

/I'm joking, I think
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo, whatever adult gave the girl access to a firearm probably needs to be charged with something like child endangerment. I mean I guess it's possible she broke into a CA compliant gun safe and stole it but, ya' know, not real f'ing likely.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I was listening to Millennium of Music last weekend, as one does, and the guest was discussing a circa 1600 composer I'd never heard of before. The composer's music was wonderful, too. Damned if I can remember his name, though. The guest mentioned in passing that the composer had killed someone, and went on to say "...and that really shouldn't be that remarkable thing for the period. Besides this guy we have all the other examples of Caravaggio and Gesualdo and all the others we all know about, and in those days if you were an artist or musician or poet or a duke or prince in the neighborhood of Venice, it's more than likely that you murdered someone."

I guess we're in another one of those weird times. Only with more effective tools that can do the deed without much effort.

Yay, freedom.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but, I bet they won't mess with her anymore.

That's the whole point of flashing your piece.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: Looks like Florida is spilling over.


Tell me you know nothing about New Orleans without actually saying it
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yeah, but, I bet they won't mess with her anymore.

That's the whole point of flashing your piece.


When I flash my piece, complaints cease. Got a bad habit.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is poor form. She should have slapped the bully with a glove and they should both gotten their guns.
 
Picklehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 14, I had to defend myself from a girl who was bigger than me. Fists and open hand slaps were flying and hair pulling since we were girls. I was in Virginia and picked on just because I was a "Yankee". Looking back, I think the worst behavior was the bus driver egging the other girl to "kick my ass". As mean as some of them could be to me, I can't imagine someone bringing a gun to shoot me. It was a different era.

Glad I only lived there with my cousins for a year. I was waiting for a transfer to another school outside of my district. I was happy to get back to Detroit. Nobody bothered me there.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim from Saint Paul: koder: Boy: You have cooties!

Armed child: Them's fightin' words *bang bang*.

Yeah, the bullies aren't in kindergarten in the Little House on the Prairie Days.  Think it gets alot worse then that.

Not a validation for pulling out a deadly weapon. Let's not make light of the bullying however.


As a former target for bullying, I'll make light of it any goddamn time I want.

Welcome to fark.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunkTiger: Well, she might not get bullied again after that stunt, so result!


I mean,

a) The only information we have saying that the girl was being bullied is from mommy, who is clearly a conscienceless piece of garbage.

b) If she thinks interpersonal relations are unbearable at a public school, she's really not going to like the way her peers treat her in the juvenile detention center.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Jim from Saint Paul: koder: Boy: You have cooties!

Armed child: Them's fightin' words *bang bang*.

Yeah, the bullies aren't in kindergarten in the Little House on the Prairie Days.  Think it gets alot worse then that.

Not a validation for pulling out a deadly weapon. Let's not make light of the bullying however.

As a former target for bullying, I'll make light of it any goddamn time I want.

Welcome to fark.


As someone who ALSO was a target of bullying, I will continue to suggest that doing so is in bad taste and you shouldn't do it when it contributes to the possible assaults and death of other people.

I also welcome you to Fark, random internet person.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for everyone involved EXCEPT for the bullies.

The bullies can eat a bag of dried dog farts.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who was consistently tormented and abused by my peers in public schools, i understand.
As a kid you have basiaclly no power, and the POV is, this is all the life i wll ever have, this is how it will be for me for ever.

No exaggeration here, everyone in my school knew my position, knew who i was and ho i was treated.
And when i was about 21 i ran into some of them out and about in public. I was a polite person who was friendly and open with anyone, my mom was a real 70s love hippy that instilled in me the ideology of turning the other cheek and being peaceful.
So i was who i was, i was not going to be the first major school shooter in the USA.
but those people i went to high school with, they actually told me that night they all truly believed i would shoot up or blow up the school one day. They just knew that how i was treated was so ostracizing and bad that i was someone in a position that probably had nothing to lose and lot of justified anger and resentment to get off my chest.


And look at a lot of the picture of them, the a holes that don't have the fortitude of personality or parent training them to withstand the bs of children.
look at their faces, look in their eyes and you will see it. They are alone, they are the ones being treated badly by their peers. they are the ones being placed on the outside of normal social acceptable bv the bullies and everyone else that stands by and allows it.
the adult bus driver, the other children, they all didn't do a dam thing to stop it did they/ they left a small child to solve their own problems al on their own.
an thigns went down quite predicable didn't they?

they are not born this way, we create them.
we are what we make us be. AS long as we allow a physical power hierarchy like animals have to be how we behave, well gun beats physical flesh strength don't it? So how did you not just predict that a child will solve their problems in whatever way seems obvious to them.
Oh you got a strength to lord over me do you? Let me show mine then.
There is only one rule in the jungle, so don't go jungle living unless you are ready for it.
there are no holds barred, and every fight is a gun fight if anyone has one.
Are you sure they don't have one?
Children are going to live jungle life, cause we do require significant training for domestication.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: The only information we have saying that the girl was being bullied is from mommy


The video shows the girl being attacked from behind on the bus, and also shows the bus driver doing nothing to get between them.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.  Did the girl fark the bus? [ Necessary for The Aristocrats . ]
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: gonegirl: The only information we have saying that the girl was being bullied is from mommy

The video shows the girl being attacked from behind on the bus, and also shows the bus driver doing nothing to get between them.


Correction - video shows the girl being attacked from behind by twopeople.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
farkin perfect climate to do that in.....
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
yhup...
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: It's one thing to pull out a gun in self defense if the bully is threatening life or even bodily harm**.

It's another thing to get away from the bully, go home and grab a gun, and return to scene.

/** - I'm talking about in general. I don't believe it is okay for a 12-year-old to be in possession of a gun at any time ever, I don't care what Mike Teevee's Dad thinks.


My 11-year old self would have shot you and left you in a gutter to rot while bringing home a turkey or goose for dinner

/in 1858
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jamie?
 
funzyr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I hate bullies in all forms (from elementary school bullies to Presidents and violent MAGAts) with a white hot passion and would love to see them all squashed into the dirt where they belong, but this is why we should not trust the average citizen to go around armed.

Tempers flair, people die.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I hate bullies in any form, but getting away from the built doesn't give anyone the right to return with a gun and threaten the bully's life when there is no imminent threat.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

p89tech: Sooooo, whatever adult gave the girl access to a firearm probably needs to be charged with something like child endangerment.


Yup. She was waving the gun around while beating on the door. Should have also given her an RPG launcher so she could safely get the door open.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: gonegirl: The only information we have saying that the girl was being bullied is from mommy

The video shows the girl being attacked from behind on the bus, and also shows the bus driver doing nothing to get between them.


Fair. I am at work and did not watch the video; the attached story just says students were fighting.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: Well, she might not get bullied again after that stunt, so result!


Yeah
They expel her and the bullies have no idea where she is. Out there ... Anywhere. Sleeping in the day. Up all night.
Building an army.
God forbid someone figure out how to council girls.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Looks like Florida is spilling over.


Well, the entire south is just the crusty residue that didn't flow correctly into the triple cesspits of Florida, Texas, and Kentucky.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Theaetetus: gonegirl: The only information we have saying that the girl was being bullied is from mommy

The video shows the girl being attacked from behind on the bus, and also shows the bus driver doing nothing to get between them.

Fair. I am at work and did not watch the video; the attached story just says students were fighting.


Yeah, video starts with her at the front of the bus in the aisle, looks like she's leaving, and then this other girl bum rushes her down the aisle and tackles her into a seat and starts throwing punches. Then another girl joins in and starts punching the first girl in the kidneys. The video they were showing on the news has a lot of cuts in it, so it's unclear when she gets away and goes to grab the gun.

It's somewhat surprising that, given the video, the cops have only charged the first girl (and her mother).
 
Rocky Rococo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Keeping it real d'surreal for ya.  🔫
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bullies aren't great and kids waving guns around isn't great either, but I think we can all agree that the real villain in this story is the nasty-ass digital letterbox on that site
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NSCSB
I was bullied mercilessly in middle school in the early 80s and one day I snapped and jumped the kid bullying me and attempted to remove his face with my fingernails. Not my proudest moment. I was the one who got in trouble of course even though this kid ragged on me constantly in front of teachers and everyone and nobody stopped him, ever, even if I cried. Other kids egged him on and participated. I felt entirely helpless. I'm a girl and he was bigger than me.
I think he was afraid of me after that and only THEN teachers kept us apart.
Bullshiat, all of it.
I totally get where she's coming from.
ChrisRockNotRightButIUnderstand.jpg
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Brandishing a firearm is a crime if it was done in a threatening or angry manner.  (Penal Code Section 417)

"Returning with a gun" after having escaped immediate danger lays the groundwork to establish intent, premeditation.  If things had gone shooty, with deaths, that's a higher charge of murder altogether.

Of course, the 2A types will argue that, had the 12-year old been carrying, she would not have had to go home and come back, and thus, any deaths at her hand would not have been premeditated and justified as self-defense.  Because wouldn't the world be much safer if 12-year olds were armed?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

funzyr: MrBallou: I hate bullies in all forms (from elementary school bullies to Presidents and violent MAGAts) with a white hot passion and would love to see them all squashed into the dirt where they belong, but this is why we should not trust the average citizen to go around armed.

Tempers flair, people die.

[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

I hate bullies in any form, but getting away from the built doesn't give anyone the right to return with a gun and threaten the bully's life when there is no imminent threat.


let the bullies die

f*** them
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: It's one thing to pull out a gun in self defense if the bully is threatening life or even bodily harm**.

It's another thing to get away from the bully, go home and grab a gun, and return to scene.



c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Rapmaster2000: Yeah, but, I bet they won't mess with her anymore.

That's the whole point of flashing your piece.

When I flash my piece, complaints cease. Got a bad habit.


When I flash my piece I get lots of complaints. And restraining orders.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hammettman: Brandishing a firearm is a crime if it was done in a threatening or angry manner.  (Penal Code Section 417)

"Returning with a gun" after having escaped immediate danger lays the groundwork to establish intent, premeditation.  If things had gone shooty, with deaths, that's a higher charge of murder altogether.

Of course, the 2A types will argue that, had the 12-year old been carrying, she would not have had to go home and come back, and thus, any deaths at her hand would not have been premeditated and justified as self-defense.  Because wouldn't the world be much safer if 12-year olds were armed?


If 12 yr ods can decide on their own to get a sex change then they should be mature enough to own a gun...right?
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was bullied until I fought back and accidentally threw the bully down the stairs. High school was built in the early 20th century and featured two grand staircases, one on each end. He luckily wasn't seriously injured but did tumble all the way down and was too embarrassed to continue fighting as close to half the school witnessed it. Never picked on after that.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MBooda: It all happened at the intersection of Gallier Drive and Mirabeau Street in the Gentilly Woods neighborhood.

The Aristocrats

No, just a typical school day in "upper Desire".

/just a couple blocks from the Danziger Bridge. Yeah, that bridge


is that The Glen Danzinger Bridge?
 
Calehedron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hammettman: Brandishing a firearm is a crime if it was done in a threatening or angry manner.  (Penal Code Section 417)

"Returning with a gun" after having escaped immediate danger lays the groundwork to establish intent, premeditation.  If things had gone shooty, with deaths, that's a higher charge of murder altogether.

Of course, the 2A types will argue that, had the 12-year old been carrying, she would not have had to go home and come back, and thus, any deaths at her hand would not have been premeditated and justified as self-defense.  Because wouldn't the world be much safer if 12-year olds were armed?


FTA:

The mother admits here daughter was armed.
"It was in her possession and she pulled it."

/The typo for her is in the article, not my doing.
 
