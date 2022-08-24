 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Because they refuse to work? (Sorry)   (theguardian.com)
31
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot of trash talk on both sides!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trash headline.

/well done
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feeling down in the dumps?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expert timing!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is absolutely offal!
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They felt their job was a waste?
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of rubbish is this?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Expert timing!


They were kung fu fighting?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans are Crazy Eddie.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't come all up in here with that garbage.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be shocked when people won't work for garbage wages!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear. There won't be a dustbin safe in Shaftsbury tonight.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Expert timing!


Yeah. Nice move doing this during Fringe.

I remember the NYC sanitation worker strike in the 80s. The only thing worse than shutting down mass transit in a major city is shutting down garbage collection.
 
gbv23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jso2897: Oh dear. There won't be a dustbin safe in Shaftsbury tonight.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just picked up on this news article, and I think it's a recycled article from a few years ago about some dirty cops cleaning out a sanitation workers strike.  The old article has just been taken out and compacted for use.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because nobody wants to pay people an actual living wage anymore, and nobody is obligated to be anyone's wage slave.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
City council keeps poo-pooing their concerns.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hmm. I'd have guessed they called them "rubbish" workers rather than "refuse" workers.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No golf clap yet?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/except there they call it gahf
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here's how I know that if I ever moved to UK I could not escape my American roots...

I had to read that headline FOUR TIMES before it made sense because we use the term garbage or trash, while the Brits use refuse and waste as context. So I read the word refuse as re-fyooz rather than as reff-use pretty much 99% of the time and 75% of the time in this headline alone...
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My old man's a dustman
He wears a dustman's hat
He wears cor blimey trousers
And he lives in a council flat

He knocks off around lunchtime, and spends the rest of the day wanking, and watching horse racing; it's not a bad life.

/Fast Show
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Their job stinks, that's why.

/ Environmental Engineer, by training
// I've been to the sewage pump stations, I've been to the sewage treatment plants.
/// The worst stink by far was at industrial composter at the garbage dump...
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
🎶 All we are is dust in the bin 🎵
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
mumble mumble waste of my time...
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Here's how I know that if I ever moved to UK I could not escape my American roots...

I had to read that headline FOUR TIMES before it made sense because we use the term garbage or trash, while the Brits use refuse and waste as context. So I read the word refuse as re-fyooz rather than as reff-use pretty much 99% of the time and 75% of the time in this headline alone...


For real... And then from the Article:

Why?
The Edinburgh strike was the first in a wave of stoppages spreading across Scotland's 32 council areas after council leaders tabled a 3.5% pay offer to 155,000 staff. That increased to 5% after Scottish ministers gave councils £140m extra."

I'm reading this as "council areas" being basically municipalities.

So... the council leaders scrapped the 3.5% pay offer, and then offered more, and then they went on strike?  Or they scrapped the pay raise, workers went on strike, and now they're refusing the larger raise because they want a flat rate?"

WTF is this, NumberWang?
 
drayno76
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If Scotland starts to smell like rotting trash, how will anyone tell?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drayno76: [Fark user image image 576x324]


I don't see Beavis swimming after it.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pheelix: What kind of rubbish is this?


SCOTTISHJ RUBBISH
 
