 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Lawsuits begin in Uvalde to the tune of 27 million dol-- what? Oh, sorry. Folks, that's 27 billion with a B dollars   (huffpost.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

245 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2022 at 11:45 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good.  There need to be consequences for refusing to do the job the public thinks they are paying you for.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good for them.  Sue the absolute fark out of everyone involved in the shooting and the response. They won't get anywhere close to what they're suing for (but you never expect to get what you sue for anyway, that's the point of high dollar value suits), and it'll take years before any verdicts are reached, but there might be settlements, and that could still add up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's the only way shiatty governments are going to learn to be better. People's lives are literally at stake.
 
Wareq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let's find out how much gold there is in the thin yellow streak
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should add an open offer to settle for 10% if each and every officer involved is terminated.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Money is the only thing some people understand.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, when a local PD declares bankruptcy.....
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And just like that, the police budget in Uvalde goes from 40% of the total budget to well over 400%.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It's the only way shiatty governments are going to learn to be better. People's lives are literally at stake.


Why should the police and politicians care about that? It's not their money at risk.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In a just world, they'd get every dollar.  In this world, they will lose because those cops have absolutely no duty to protect a bunch of 1st graders from getting murdered while they watched.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Good for them.  Sue the absolute fark out of everyone involved in the shooting and the response. They won't get anywhere close to what they're suing for (but you never expect to get what you sue for anyway, that's the point of high dollar value suits), and it'll take years before any verdicts are reached, but there might be settlements, and that could still add up.


The only ones that will ever end up paying (maybe) are organizations, like the city/police.
They will just get that money back by raising revenues or whatever, like they always do.
No guilty individuals will be affected except by inconvenience.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, when a local PD declares bankruptcy.....


You think the money will come out of the police departments funds? Let me laugh harder.jpg.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Should add an open offer to settle for 10% if each and every officer involved is terminated.



And barred from any future employment in law enforcement.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean good, but as I recall there are statutory limits that cap damages in TX (and many other states), so they could ask for a bajillion dollars and it will still be reduced.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You think the police will just stand around amid all this litigation? These are highly trained heroes of instinct and action, and now their good names will be besmirched by some ambulance chaser.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blondambition: Somaticasual: So, when a local PD declares bankruptcy.....

You think the money will come out of the police departments funds? Let me laugh harder.jpg.


A boy can dream...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Speeding and parking fines there are about to go way up. Don't even think about littering.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Should add an open offer to settle for 10% if each and every officer involved is terminated.


And can never be employed as a law enforcement officer in the US.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like they may need to raise property taxes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
is anyone suing the shooter's family, you know, the one who killed the people.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.