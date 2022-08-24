 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   This is why you don't make U-turns in traffic with a chromed out Shelby Daytona Cobra   (carvibz.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Shelby Daytona, Carroll Shelby, Shelby Daytona Cobra coupe, Kit car, next video, crash incidents, Secret Weapon, real deal  
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top phenomenon I've observed from decades of driving around California (Bay Area & Greater LA area):

The people who spend the most on cars know the least about how to drive them
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that thing is real, then they should liquidate whomever was driving.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is why rich dumb people should only be allowed to own replicas, prints or casts of cool stuff. They wouldn't know the difference and it would protect the real thing.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If that thing is real, then they should liquidate whomever was driving.


That's a great villain thing to say your henchmen.  "LIQUIDATE HIM!"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Clearly a set up for video purposes. How do I know? The guy said, "Oh no," instead of OMG or "oh shiat."
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If that thing is real, then they should liquidate whomever was driving.


Nearly all Shelby Cobras are reproductions, and I'm pretty sure anything chromed is fake as well.  Who would screw up the paint job of an original.  Also if it was an original, even after a 5mph crash (like shown) the driver would already been hosed out of the car.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HEY LITTLE COBRA - The Rip Chords
Youtube oc6FmZCT0Zc
 
fsbilly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why were they filming? Why was there two-person commentary?

Why didn't the airbags deploy in the black car?

Fake as a pair of Beverly Hills tatas.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

marklar2012: Top phenomenon I've observed from decades of driving around California (Bay Area & Greater LA area):

The people who spend the most on cars know the least about how to drive them


I have great faith in a mechanic, professional or amateur, who drives a pristine-sounding and running 93 Civic that is the way it is because they maintain it themselves.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This is why rich dumb people should only be allowed to own replicas, prints or casts of cool stuff. They wouldn't know the difference and it would protect the real thing.


So who owns the real ones? And how and at what point do we as society decide which items cannot be owned by rich dumb people?

Article states its likely a replica due to 3rd brake light and could be from a nearby museum.

Feel better now that you got your hatred out for people you never met based on how much money they have?   What's that word for hating an entire group of people you don't know??
 
usafdave
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
it's_a_fake.gif
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

marklar2012: Top phenomenon I've observed from decades of driving around California (Bay Area & Greater LA area):

The people who spend the most on cars know the least about how to drive them


Honestly? 90+% of people would probably look at you like you were speaking Sindarin if you asked them if they had checked the oil in their car. Or their tire pressure. Or their washer fluid. Cars might as well be magic to them.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: iheartscotch: This is why rich dumb people should only be allowed to own replicas, prints or casts of cool stuff. They wouldn't know the difference and it would protect the real thing.

So who owns the real ones? And how and at what point do we as society decide which items cannot be owned by rich dumb people?

Article states its likely a replica due to 3rd brake light and could be from a nearby museum.

Feel better now that you got your hatred out for people you never met based on how much money they have?   What's that word for hating an entire group of people you don't know??


It belongs in a museum.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ctighe2353:
Feel better now that you got your hatred out for people you never met based on how much money they have?   What's that word for hating an entire group of people you don't know??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a young woman who parks her pepto bismol pink Maserati in front of my house sometimes......
 
Fancy man of Cornwood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think there are only 5 real Shelby Daytona Cobras. I believe they are all blue/white stripes. This is a replica. I think one sold for 27million (may have been asking price) or so fairly recently. This car a replica. Still an expensive one though.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Why were they filming? Why was there two-person commentary?

Why didn't the airbags deploy in the black car?

Fake as a pair of Beverly Hills tatas.


They are real to me...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shelby driver:  Can someone help me pop the hood?
 
Fancy man of Cornwood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Correction...there were only 6 produced.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a kit car. I know, I assisted in building one.

Ours is an all aluminum 351W bored and stroked to 427CI. Dynoed at 600HP at Roush Industries. 6 speed Tremec, four wheel independent suspension, four wheel disc brakes, SEFI looking like Weber downdrafts. Removable steering wheel, fuel cell ad infinitum. Full blown 2800 pound race car with street legal tags. The car was originally from Factory 5 but we re engineered the frame, roll cage, steering etc to improve safety and handling. Yes, those are real knockoff wheels. The exhaust was also custom made.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: NewportBarGuy: If that thing is real, then they should liquidate whomever was driving.

That's a great villain thing to say your henchmen.  "LIQUIDATE HIM!"


That would be very off-brand to just melt someone. You need to put them in a dangerous situation where they have a significant amount of time to escape, gloat by telling them your master plan, then leave them alone and assume that they are dead without actually witnessing their death.

/ do they not teach this stuff in Supervillain school anymore?
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But Is It Real?

Hot Wheels Scene - Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018)
Youtube Oq5U-tV0XA8
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: NewportBarGuy: If that thing is real, then they should liquidate whomever was driving.

Nearly all Shelby Cobras are reproductions, and I'm pretty sure anything chromed is fake as well.  Who would screw up the paint job of an original.  Also if it was an original, even after a 5mph crash (like shown) the driver would already been hosed out of the car.


It appears this may be an actual Shelby Cobra built sometime after 2015.

https://blog.dupontregistry.com/shelby/50th-anniversary-cobra-daytona-coupe-series-announced/
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

marklar2012: Top phenomenon I've observed from decades of driving around California (Bay Area & Greater LA area):

The people who spend the most on cars know the least about how to drive them


I find it even more amusing that people that have never driven a certain car are the ones that claim to know how to drive them.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is life real?
 
